Race to Dubai: The six contenders at the DP World Tour Championship

The DP World Tour Championship plays out this week at Jumeirah Golf Estates, with the European Tour finale determining who wins the Race to Dubai. One of six men can walk away with the seasonal crown on Sunday. Here’s how they get it done.

Collin Morikawa

World No 2 Collin Morikawa of United States during the DP World Tour Championship Prom-Am at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 16, 2021. Getty

The world No 2 leads the standings with one event to play, thanks to a season in which he captured his first World Golf Championships title at the WGC–Workday Championship in March and then added the Open in July – his second major title. The American has 3,856.40 points, so victory (2,000 points are on offer) would of course seal the deal, although he could actually finish last this week and still walk away with the crown. For that, second-placed Billy Horschel would need to finish worse than a two-way tie for eighth, and the four other contenders in the Race don’t win.

Billy Horschel

Billy Horschel at the 18th hole during the Pro-Am at the DP World Tour Championship. Getty

The American is currently 236 points behind his compatriot, and vaulted into second spot when he triumphed in September at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. With 3,620.20 points banked already, Horschel comes into the week knowing victory would be enough to also take home the seasonal trophy and in the process become the first player from the United States to do so. He could still prevail should he finish as high as eighth – as long as Morikawa has a disappointing week and the players ranked 3-6 in the Race don’t win.

Tyrrell Hatton

Tyrrell Hatton of England on the 18th green during the Pro-Am. Getty

The Englishman sits fourth in the Race having kick-started his season in fine fashion: Hatton won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in January, adding to his CV a record fifth Rolex Series title. He arrives at the finale on 2,472.1 points, meaning he needs to win this week to pip Morikawa to the post. However, for that, the current No 1 would have to finish worse than a three-way tie for third, while Horschel would have to finish worse than a three-way tie for second.

Min Woo Lee

Min Woo Lee of Australia during the Pro-Am. Getty

The in-form Australian comes into this week fifth in the standings, thanks in large part to his trio of top-10s in his past three starts (the latter of which gleaned at Jumeirah Golf Estates last week, at the Aviv Dubai Championship). Lee’s 2,187 points received a sizeable boost with his victory at the Scottish Open in July – his first Rolex Series win. Still, he would have to register a third European Tour success to clinch the Race to Dubai, while also needing Morikawa to finish worse than tied-7th, and Horschel to come home worse than fourth.

Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick of England on at the 4th hole during the Pro-Am. Getty

Back to defend the DP World Tour Championship crown he lifted last year, the Englishman has undeniably the credentials to reign supreme this week once more. In fact, Fitzpatrick has two wins in the event, with the first coming in 2016. An unprecedented third success around the Earth Course will be required should he become European No 1, too. However, stood sixth on the Race with 2113.2 points, Fitzpatrick would also need Morikawa to finish worse than ninth and Horschel to finish worse than fifth.

Paul Casey

Paul Casey plays his second shot at the 18th hole during the Pro-Am at The DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 16, 2021 in Dubai. Getty

The vastly experienced Englishman is the last man with a chance of seasonal honours this year, but by no means least. Currently seventh, Casey has plenty of good memories in the UAE, a two-time winner in Abu Dhabi and, most importantly at present, the reigning Dubai Desert Classic champion. January’s win at Emirates Golf Club was his 15th European Tour victory. A couple of top 10s in the majors help give Casey a shot at double glory this week. With 2053.8 points, he needs another desert win, while also requiring Morikawa to finish worse than a two-way tie for 12th, and Horschel to finish worse than a two-way tie for fifth.