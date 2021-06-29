Zlatan Ibrahimovic set for AC Milan return after keeping busy in Sweden during coronavirus lockdown

FBL-SWE-ITA-HAMMARBY-MILAN-IBRAHIMOVIC AC Milan's forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, centre, attends a training session of Swedish league team Hammarby IF at Arsta IP in Stockholm on Monday. AFP (AFP)

AC Milan were awaiting the belated return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic from a protracted and productive coronavirus exile in Sweden that has fuelled speculation that the striker was returning home for good.

While most of his AC Milan teammates have had to sit idle because of the pandemic, Ibrahimovic was busy training in Sweden with players at Hammarby, a first-division club he part owns.

Unlike much of the rest of Europe, where containment has limited or prevented athletes training, in Sweden restrictions to contain Covid-19 have been more flexible.

The start of the Swedish league, scheduled for April 4, has been postponed but training has continued as long as players avoid close contact, unlike Italy where individual training only resumed this week.

On Tuesday, only Ibrahimovic and Ivory Coast striker Franck Kessie were absent at the Milanello centre for medical tests AC Milan had asked players to take, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

But on Friday morning, the same newspaper reported that the Swede was expected later in the day.

In Sweden, reports on Ibrahimovic's immediate intentions are contradictory. There have been reports that he was waiting for a clearer picture of how training and Serie A will resume. On the other hand, some media say he is poised to leave for Italy, where Serie A hopes to resume in June.

"If we start on May 4, I will return on May 3. If we start on May 9, I will arrive on May 8," the player was quoted by Swedish public television as saying in April.

The Italian government has not yet agreed to a plan for clubs to resume group training on May 18 and this week, Italian sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora warned that it was "impossible to set a definite date" for Serie A to restart.

In Stockholm, life has been almost normal for the former Sweden international, who returned home with his family after the the break in the Italian championship.

His presence has fuelled the idea that the pandemic will precipitate Ibrahimovic's return to the Swedish league, where it all began for him 20 years ago in Malmo.

Ibrahimovic's contract, signed with Milan in December after a two-year stint in the USA with LA Galaxy, expires at the end of the season.

In an interview with Dplay, an online video service, Ibrahimovic said earlier in the spring that he had "a contract with Milan and [would wait and see] how it ends.

"I said: 'I want to play football for as long as I can, you never know what might happen'."

He added that he has also thought about what he will do in football when he stops playing.

"I want to learn something new about football, from a different perspective. I'll be contributing on the sidelines, not on the pitch," he told the Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet.

Hammarby chairman Richard von Yxkull told the newspaper Dagens Nyheter not to rule anything out, stressing that "it is not the club's decision."

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

Fixtures Tuesday - 5.15pm: Team Lebanon v Alger Corsaires; 8.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Pharaohs Wednesday - 5.15pm: Pharaohs v Carthage Eagles; 8.30pm: Alger Corsaires v Abu Dhabi Storms Thursday - 4.30pm: Team Lebanon v Pharaohs; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Carthage Eagles Friday - 4.30pm: Pharaohs v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Team Lebanon Saturday - 4.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Team Lebanon

if you go The flights Air France offer flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi to Cayenne, connecting in Paris from Dh7,300. The tour Cox & Kings (coxandkings.com) has a 14-night Hidden Guianas tour of Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana. It includes accommodation, domestic flights, transfers, a local tour manager and guided sightseeing. Contact for price.

