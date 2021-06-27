Wales v Denmark player ratings: Gareth Bale 6, Aaron Ramsey 5; Martin Braithwaite 8, Kasper Dolberg 9

Denmark seal place in Euro 2020 quarter-finals after 4-0 win in Amsterdam

Denmark powered into the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 after a 4-0 thrashing of Wales in Amsterdam.

The Welsh actually started the match in encouraging fashion with captain Gareth Bale nearly putting his team into an early lead.

Denmark prosper in the face of adversity to thrash Wales and reach Euro 2020 quarter-finals

But once striker Kasper Dolberg curled home a superb opener after 27 minutes, there was only going to be one winner.

Dolberg struck again just after half-time, following a dreadful error by Wales substitute Neco Williams, and Robert Page's men never looked like forcing their way back into the match.

Joakim Maehle added a late third for Denmark after capitalising on more woeful defending from the Welsh.

Harry Wilson, another Wales substitute, was shown a harsh straight red card following a clumsy foul on Maehle before Danish attacker Martin Braithwaite made it 4-0 deep in injury time, after being given the benefit of the doubt from a tight VAR call.

Next up for Denmark – who have shown tremendous character to pick themselves up from the trauma of Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest in their opening game against Finland – will be next Saturday's quarter-final against the winner of the Netherlands against the Czech Republic who play on Sunday.

To see Gareth Cox's player ratings from Denmark's win over Wales, browse through the photo gallery above. Either click on the arrows to move on to the next photo, or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

