Wales v Denmark player ratings: Gareth Bale 6, Aaron Ramsey 5; Martin Braithwaite 8, Kasper Dolberg 9

WALES RATINGS: Danny Ward - 6: A far busier evening than Leicester teammate Schmeichel in the Denmark goal. Had no chance with any of the goals after being left woefully exposed by his porous defence. EPA

Connor Roberts - 6: Swansea full-back picked up a painful-looking groin injury stretching to keep the ball from going out towards end of first half that ended his game early. PA

Chris Mepham - 6: Strong sliding challenge on Braithwaite in first minute would have given Bournemouth defender early boost but was pretty much downhill from there. Desperate sliding challenge couldn’t stop Dolberg opening scoring. AP

Joe Rodon - 5: Tottenham defender booked after 25 minutes for hauling down Dolberg and was generally on back foot against a lively Danish attack. EPA

Ben Davies - 5: Another Spurs defender who found the going tough in Amsterdam and offered nothing pushing forward from full-back. Way out of position and then left for dead by Maehle as he unsuccessfuly tried to get back to prevent third goal. EPA

Joe Allen - 5: Stoke midfielder started well but, like Wales in general, quickly lost momentum as game wore on. Blazed shot from edge of box over bar teed-up by Bale long throw after break. Getty

Joe Morrell - 5: One of Wales’ manay English second-tier players, Morrell found the step up in quality too much, failed to stamp any authority on midfield and was hooked on the hour. AFP

Gareth Bale - 6: Looked in the mood early on and drilled left-foot shot just wide after 10 minutes but soon forced into more defensive work and attacking threat waned. Tried switching flanks in second half but couldn't lift teammates who simply aren't on his level. Would be sad way to end if this was his last major tournament appearance. PA

Aaron Ramsey - 5: Looked like the Juve midfielder and Bale were set to dominate but influence quickly disappeared as Denmark marked the Juventus player out of the game. Massive disappointment. PA

Daniel James - 5: One weak long-range effort that didn’t trouble the keeper 18 minutes in and that was about it for his attacking threat. Wales needed so much more from the Manchester United winger. AP

Kieffer Moore - 4: Big Cardiff City striker was booked in first half after catching Kjaer in face with elbow and looked out of his depth against the fleet-footed Danes, albeit with poor service from teammates. Reuters

SUBS: Neco Williams – (On for Roberts 40’) 4: Brought on with Denmark in control and failed to cut out cross that almost led to Maehle goal within a few minutes. Awful mistake handed Dolberg his second on a plate. A couple dangerous crosses but a disastrous night for the Liverpool defender. AP

Harry Wilson – (On for Morrell 60’) 4: Given harsh straight red in last minute for clumsy foul on Maehle. Had done little else before that. EPA

Tyler Roberts – (On for Moore 78’) N/A. PA

David Brooks – (On for James 78’) N/A. Booked for scything down Cornelius. Reuters

DENMARK RATINGS: Kaspar Schmeichel - 6: Only troubled once in first half by Bale’s strike that flew wide of target. Basically a rest day for the Leicester goalkeeper as Wales had one shot on target all game.

Andreas Christensen - 8: Shifted into a midfield role in first half that resulted in Denmark taking control of game after Wales started brightly. Helped completely nullify threat of Ramsey. Getty

Simon Kjaer - 8: Captain took blow to face from Moore but generally dominated the striker, although Wales felt Milan defender should have been penalised for foul in run-up to second goal. Seemed to pick up slight hamstring injury and was instantly replaced late on. EPA

Jannik Vestergaard - 7: Skinned by Bale in first 10 minutes but Southampton man went on to produce an assured performance with some excellent interceptions and seemed to win every header he went for. AP

Jens Stryger Larsen - 7: Called into team with Daniel Wass absent and whipped in some dangerous crosses from right. Job well done from the Udinese man. EPA

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 7: Not the best of starts with passing radar off-kilter but grew into game, like his teammates. Supposedly rugged central midfielder has a frustrating habit of going down in an overly dramatic fashion after some fairly minor challenges. AP

Thomas Delaney - 6: Good block on Ramsey shot early on and some flashes on his undoubted skill, although also guilty of some wayward passing. Not as dangerous as he has been in other games this tournament but still a class act. AFP

Joakim Maehle - 8: In-form wing-back heavily involved in excellent opening goal and might have made it 2-0 just before break if he had went for far post rather than near post with shot that Ward palmed wide. Fine composed finish to make it 3-0 although Welsh defending left a lot to be desired. EPA

Mikkel Damsgaard - 7: Has had a very impressive tournament. Supplied final pass for Dolberg’s opener and was involved in excellent give and go that nearly set-up the Nice player for another goal soon after. Sampdoria might struggle to keep him at club if he maintains this form. AP

Martin Braithwaite - 8: Barca attacker’s powerful run and pass helped set-up second goal. Failed to hit target from well-placed free-kick from just outside the penalty area. Should have made it three but hit post but did make it four after delay for VAR to check whether he was offside. AP

Kasper Dolberg - 9: Forward replaced Yussef Poulsen in starting XI and fired first shot of game well wide of target but no mistake with next effort producing superb curling finish into corner after 27 minutes. Gifted his second goal by Williams’ blunder but an impressive first start of tournament. EPA

SUBS: Mathias Jensen – (On for Delaney 60’) 6: Curling cross nearly found back of net just after coming on. AFP

Christian Norgaard – (On for Damsgaard 60’) 6: Helped Denmark maintain control of game despite replacing one of the tournament stars. AP

Andreas Cornelius – (On for Dolberg 69’) 7: Produced two fine surging runs at the heart of the Welsh defence, once of which resulted in the attacker being chopped down by Brooks who was booked for his efforts. AP

Joachim Andersen – (On for Kjaer 77’) N/A. Could and should have made it 3-0 when he smashed a shot wide right after Braithwaite had hit the post. EPA