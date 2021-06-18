Denmark’s Christian Eriksen leaves hospital after successful operation

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, who collapsed on the pitch in a Euro 2020 group match, has been discharged from hospital, the Danish Football Association (DBU) said on Friday.

Eriksen, 29, had a heart-starter device implanted after suffering cardiac arrest during Denmark's first Group B game against Finland in Copenhagen last Saturday.

Eriksen’s shock health scare has seen players and fans across the tournament send him messages of goodwill and dedicate their goals to him.

He said he will be cheering on his Denmark teammates in the country’s final group match against Russia.

In Denmark’s second game, against Belgium, the match was stopped in the 10th minute as both teams joined the 25,000-strong crowd for a minute's applause as a tribute to the playmaker.

"Thank you for the massive number of greetings, it has been incredible to see and feel," said Eriksen, who plays his club football at Italian champions Inter Milan.

"The operation went well and I am doing well under the circumstances. It was really great to see the guys again after the fantastic game they played last night. No need to say that I will be cheering on them on Monday against Russia."

The player’s life was saved when CPR was administered to him on the pitch and his heart was re-started with a defibrillator before he was taken to hospital.

Eriksen visited his teammates at their training base in the coastal town of Helsingor, about 45 kilometres from the Parken Stadium where he collapsed.

The DBU said he would be going home to spend time with his family.

Denmark have lost both their matches and are bottom of their group.

Team doctor Morten Boesen released a statement on Thursday which read: "After Christian has been through different heart examinations it has been decided that he should have an ICD (heart starter).

Denmark's Christian Eriksen is carried off after collapsing during the match. Reuters Denmark's Christian Eriksen during the match. Reuters Denmark players form a shield around Christian Eriksen while he receives medical attention after collapsing. Reuters Denmark's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg gestures to the stands as the team returns to the pitch to resume the match against Finland suspended when Christian Eriksen collapsed. AP Belgium's Romelu Lukaku dedicated his opening goal against Russia to Eriksen, his Inter Milan teammate. EPA

"This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances. Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally, who all recommend the same treatment."

Eriksen previously expressed his gratitude for the "amazing messages from all around the world" after posting his first photo from hospital.

Three days after the incident, Eriksen wrote on Instagram: "Hello everyone. Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family.”