UK government announce that 60,000 fans will be allowed into Wembley Stadium for Euro 2020 semi-finals and final

There will be strict entry requirements for games, including having a negative Covid-19 test or proof of full vaccination

Wembley Stadium in London is due to host the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final. AP
Wembley Stadium in London is due to host the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final. AP

Capacity for the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final at Wembley Stadium in London has been increased to 75 per cent meaning more than 60,000 fans will be able to attend.

All ticket holders will need to follow a number of strict entry requirements, including having a negative Covid-19 test or proof of full vaccination – two doses received, 14 days before the fixture.

Read More

Mason Mount, left, and Ben Chilwell, second left, during an England training session. PAEuro 2020: Isolated England pair Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell to miss Czech Republic match

While there has been no announcement on the outcome of talks between the Government, the Football Association and Uefa over a workaround solution for quarantine restrictions which would see up to 2,500 VIPs attend the final, this makes a deal even more likely.

"We are thrilled that more fans will now be able to walk through the Wembley turnstiles and enjoy the finals of Euro 2020," said UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden.

"As we continue to make progress on our road map out of lockdown, keeping the public safe remains our top priority.

"We have worked extremely closely with Uefa and the FA to ensure rigorous and tight public health measures are in place while allowing more fans to see the action live.

"The finals promise to be an unforgettable moment in our national recovery from the pandemic."

Uefa had stressed on Tuesday there were no plans to take the semi-finals or final away from Wembley despite the stumbling block quarantine-free travel and president Aleksander Ceferin welcomed the news of increased capacity.

"It is great news that so many fans will be able to watch the final three matches of Euro 2020 at Wembley," he said.

"The last 18 months have taught us – both on and off the pitch – how integral fans are to the fabric of the game.

"This tournament has been a beacon of hope to reassure people that we are returning to a more normal way of life and this is a further step along that road.

"I am grateful to the Prime Minister and the UK Government for their hard work in finalising these arrangements with us, to make the tournament final stages a great success in Wembley."

England 0 Scotland 0: player ratings

Updated: June 22, 2021 06:28 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
The top three industries in the UAE currently hiring fresh graduates are advertising/marketing/public relations, healthcare/medical services, and military/defence/police, according to jobs site Bayt.com. Photo: Getty Images

UAE salaries: What are the best entry-level jobs and how much do they pay?

Money
Iran has accepted cryptocurrency mining in recent years, offering cheap power and requiring miners to sell their Bitcoins to the central bank. Photo: Reuters

Iran seizes 7,000 cryptocurrency computer miners

Money
Cruise ships were banned from Abu Dhabi in 2020, but will be allowed to return in autumn. Reem Mohammed / The National

Abu Dhabi to allow cruise ships back from September

Transport
Israeli border guards gather in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah during clashes violence between Israeli far-right extremists and Palestinians. AFP 

Renewed street violence in East Jerusalem between settlers and Palestinians

MENA
An advertisement of Bitcoin displayed on a tram in Hong Kong. China’s biggest banks promised Monday, June 21, 2021, to refuse to help customers trade Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies after the central bank said executives were told to step up enforcement of a government ban. AP

Bitcoin extends slide to below $30,000 as China shuts down miners

Markets
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read