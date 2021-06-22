UK government announce that 60,000 fans will be allowed into Wembley Stadium for Euro 2020 semi-finals and final

Capacity for the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final at Wembley Stadium in London has been increased to 75 per cent meaning more than 60,000 fans will be able to attend.

All ticket holders will need to follow a number of strict entry requirements, including having a negative Covid-19 test or proof of full vaccination – two doses received, 14 days before the fixture.

While there has been no announcement on the outcome of talks between the Government, the Football Association and Uefa over a workaround solution for quarantine restrictions which would see up to 2,500 VIPs attend the final, this makes a deal even more likely.

"We are thrilled that more fans will now be able to walk through the Wembley turnstiles and enjoy the finals of Euro 2020," said UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden.

"As we continue to make progress on our road map out of lockdown, keeping the public safe remains our top priority.

"We have worked extremely closely with Uefa and the FA to ensure rigorous and tight public health measures are in place while allowing more fans to see the action live.

"The finals promise to be an unforgettable moment in our national recovery from the pandemic."

Uefa had stressed on Tuesday there were no plans to take the semi-finals or final away from Wembley despite the stumbling block quarantine-free travel and president Aleksander Ceferin welcomed the news of increased capacity.

"It is great news that so many fans will be able to watch the final three matches of Euro 2020 at Wembley," he said.

"The last 18 months have taught us – both on and off the pitch – how integral fans are to the fabric of the game.

"This tournament has been a beacon of hope to reassure people that we are returning to a more normal way of life and this is a further step along that road.

"I am grateful to the Prime Minister and the UK Government for their hard work in finalising these arrangements with us, to make the tournament final stages a great success in Wembley."

