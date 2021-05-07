'Solskjaer is absolutely determined to win his first trophy with Manchester United': Andy Mitten's post-match reaction from Rome

Manchester United booked their place in the Europa League final on Thursday night despite a 3-2 defeat to AS Roma at the Stadio Olimipico.

Roma game themselves a mountain to climb following the 6-2 loss in the first leg last week at Old Trafford, and while United ultimately held a comfortable advantage, they still needed to rely on the brilliance of David de Gea, and the clinical finishing of Edinson Cavani, to avoid a potential catastrophe.

Andy Mitten was in the Italian capital to witness the game and has provided his analysis in the video clip above, as United look forward to the final in Gdansk and Roma look ahead to a future led by Jose Mourinho.

_____________

Roma v Manchester United player ratings