Silverware for Pep Guardiola, more records for Liverpool, misery for Mourinho: The football predictions

The first trophy of the season will be won on Sunday, and Aston Villa should enjoy a temporary break from their relegation struggle as they contest the League Cup Final.

Only problem for Villa is that they are up against Manchester City, the side that won at Real Madrid in midweek. City's last serious game at Wembley was the FA Cup final, when they beat Watford 6-0 and showed utter ruthlessness.

They have also won the League Cup in four of the last six seasons. It's basically their trophy. So maybe Villa will not get to enjoy the experience so much after all.

City and Villa go head to head at 8.30pm on Sunday. The Premier League action kicks off at midnight on Friday when Norwich host Leicester.

Saturday's 4.30pm game is the bitter rivalry of Brighton against Crystal Palace, and the 9.30pm kick off sees Liverpool break another load of records at Watford.

Everton v Manchester United and Tottenham v Wolves get Sunday rolling at 6pm before the final.

Ahead of this week's action, Dominic Hart attempts to predict the outcome of each match in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next image, click on the arrows or thumbnails, or if using a mobile device simply swipe.

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

