Nigel Clough's Burton exit is latest sign of incoming catastrophe facing English football due to coronavirus

Nigel Clough has left League One club Burton Albion due to what chairman Ben Robinson described as the 'difficult financial conditions' caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Nigel Clough was the sixth-longest serving manager in English football, one place behind Jurgen Klopp, even though he first took charge of Burton Albion in 1998.

His second stint began in December 2015 and ended on Monday, not with the fanfare Burton’s greatest manager deserved but with a statement on the club website, which had a footnote that the accompanying photo was taken in the days before social distancing.

Three weeks after Luton parted company with Graeme Jones, Clough ranks as another managerial casualty of football’s financial crisis.

He has gone not because of results, but as a consequence of coronavirus. He had grown restless of late but stood aside to help cut costs at Burton. He will not be the last out of work. Ipswich released three players the same day, even though they hope the League One season resumes.

Last month, Colchester released four first-team regulars, players who otherwise would have been well placed to get extended deals.

Last week, Bristol Rovers’ PFA representative, Alex Rodman, talked of 1,400 Football League players being out of contract at the end of June.

The ranks of the footballing unemployed is set to swell but at some clubs, more than half the players are out of contract.

Clubs are being assailed on all sides. May and June are normally when they sell the majority of their season tickets and, although they cannot spend the money then, they can start to in July.

Instead, some are processing refunds for the remaining home games this season.

All are potentially facing up to the prospect of potentially playing behind closed doors for a year. League One clubs get given £1.7 million (Dh7.65m) a year, £700,000 of which is a solidarity payment from the Premier League. If that is their sole income, they are in trouble.

League One is in a state of civil war. While League Two clubs voted to end the season, a group League One clubs – largely bigger, often promotion-chasing but outside the top two – are campaigning to continue.

“Opinion, I would say, is split,” Portsmouth chief executive Mark Catlin said on Talksport. “Those that want to call it a day just about tip the balance then you go down the play-off route. It sums up the widening gap in football.

"The Championship is aligned with the Premier League, League Two have gone with non-league and then we're in the middle.”

Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough, left, shares a joke with Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola during the League Cup semi-final first leg in 2019.

Accrington Stanley owner Andy Holt, whose club are safely in mid-table, has said it would cost them £500,000 to play. “Financially, it’s worse to finish it,” he stated. His players are furloughed, meaning the government is paying much of their wages.

While the English Football League (EFL) has offered to pay for coronavirus tests, that money will be claimed back from clubs over time.

The EFL announced a £50m relief package for clubs in March, but its chairman Rick Parry has talked of its clubs facing a £200m shortfall.

Some of the biggest will suffer the most. The Championship is a loss-making league – in 2017-18, its only member to make a profit was Derby County, and they were only in the black because they sold their stadium to their owner.

It is a division where 106 percent of income is spent on wages alone and that revenue has been predicated on matchday income.

Hull City have become the first Championship club to try and have the season voided, citing costs of £1.2m to play, but, one place above the relegation zone after taking just two points from 11 games, it is in their interest to halt proceedings.

The bigger picture is that, amid talk of a bailout and with a need for wage cuts, everyone is a loser.

The cost of Covid testing around the world Egypt Dh514 for citizens; Dh865 for tourists Information can be found through VFS Global. Jordan Dh212 Centres include the Speciality Hospital, which now offers drive-through testing. Cambodia Dh478 Travel tests are managed by the Ministry of Health and National Institute of Public Health. Zanzibar AED 295 Zanzibar Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, located within the Lumumba Secondary School compound. Abu Dhabi Dh85 Abu Dhabi’s Seha has test centres throughout the UAE. UK From Dh400 Heathrow Airport now offers drive through and clinic-based testing, starting from Dh400 and up to Dh500 for the PCR test.

match info Southampton 2 (Ings 32' & pen 89') Tottenham Hotspur 5 (Son 45', 47', 64', & 73', Kane 82') Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

MEYDAN CARD 6.30pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 Group One (PA) US$65,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $175,000 (Turf) 1,200m 7.40pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) $100,000 (D) 1,600m 8.15pm Singspiel Stakes Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m 9.25pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 Group Two (TB) $350,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm Dubai Trophy Conditions (TB) $100,000 (T) 1,200m 10.35pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m The National selections: 6.30pm AF Alwajel 7.05pm Ekhtiyaar 7.40pm First View 8.15pm Benbatl 8.50pm Zakouski 9.25pm: Kimbear 10pm: Chasing Dreams 10.35pm: Good Fortune

Two products to make at home Toilet cleaner 1 cup baking soda 1 cup castile soap 10-20 drops of lemon essential oil (or another oil of your choice) Method: 1. Mix the baking soda and castile soap until you get a nice consistency. 2. Add the essential oil to the mix. Air Freshener 100ml water 5 drops of the essential oil of your choice (note: lavender is a nice one for this) Method: 1. Add water and oil to spray bottle to store. 2. Shake well before use.

Another way to earn air miles In addition to the Emirates and Etihad programmes, there is the Air Miles Middle East card, which offers members the ability to choose any airline, has no black-out dates and no restrictions on seat availability. Air Miles is linked up to HSBC credit cards and can also be earned through retail partners such as Spinneys, Sharaf DG and The Toy Store. An Emirates Dubai-London round-trip ticket costs 180,000 miles on the Air Miles website. But customers earn these ‘miles’ at a much faster rate than airline miles. Adidas offers two air miles per Dh1 spent. Air Miles has partnerships with websites as well, so booking.com and agoda.com offer three miles per Dh1 spent. “If you use your HSBC credit card when shopping at our partners, you are able to earn Air Miles twice which will mean you can get that flight reward faster and for less spend,” says Paul Lacey, the managing director for Europe, Middle East and India for Aimia, which owns and operates Air Miles Middle East.

More from David Lepeska How two 16th-century pirates inspired Erdogan's foreign policy

Section 375 Cast: Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha, Meera Chopra & Rahul Bhat Director: Ajay Bahl Producers: Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak & SCIPL Rating: 3.5/5

MATCH INFO Tottenham 4 (Alli 51', Kane 50', 77'. Aurier 73') Olympiakos 2 (El-Arabi 06', Semedo')

The specs Engine: 2-litre 4-cylinder and 3.6-litre 6-cylinder Power: 220 and 280 horsepower Torque: 350 and 360Nm Transmission: eight-speed automatic Price: from Dh136,521 + VAT and Dh166,464 + VAT On sale: now

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

Coming 2 America Directed by: Craig Brewer Starring: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones 3/5 stars

