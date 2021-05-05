Manchester United v Liverpool game to be played on May 13

FBL-EUR-SUPER-UEFA-ENG-PR-MAN UTD Manchester United supporters stormed Old Trafford before the game against Liverpool on Sunday, May 2. The game had to be postponed as a result of the protests against United's American owners. AFP (AFP)

Manchester United's postponed home Premier League match against Liverpool has been rearranged for May 13, the league said on Wednesday.

The match was called off on Sunday after United fans protesting against the club's American owners, the Glazer family, stormed into the stadium which was closed to fans due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The rescheduling of the game means United must play two games in the space of two days as their home game against Leicester City has been moved forward a day to May 11.

United's penultimate league game at home to Fulham has been scheduled for May 18, allowing the club to host a limited number of fans in line with the government's plan to ease lockdown restrictions in England.

Liverpool's trip to West Bromwich Albion will take place on May 16 as planned.

While the protests put the spotlight on issues at the club, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the anti-Glazer protest went "too far".

Anger at American owners the Glazers, who took charge of the club in 2005, spiked after their recent attempt to join the breakaway European Super League.

Thousands of protestors descended on Old Trafford demanding change before Sunday's match against Liverpool.

Around 200 fans got into the stadium and invaded the pitch, while another group made their frustrations clear at the team hotel in Manchester.

Solskjaer, speaking on Wednesday for the first time since the chaotic scenes, said it had been a difficult day for United, who had wanted to beat Liverpool "for the fans".

"That's the players' focus, that's my focus but, as I said before the game, we have to listen," he said ahead of Thursday's second leg of his side's Europa League semi-final with Roma in Italy.

"We have to hear the fans' voice. It's everyone's right to protest, it has to be in a civilised manner, though. It has to be in a peaceful manner.

"Unfortunately, when you break in, when police officers get injured, scarred for life, that's too far.

"That's one step too far. When it gets out of hand like this, it's a police matter. It's not about showing your opinions anymore."

