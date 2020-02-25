Manchester United announce spike in debts as they miss Champions League income

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward believes foundations are in place for long-term success with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in charge of the team, despite announcing an increase in debts to £391.3m (Dh1862m).
United are still in contention for Europa League and FA Cup success, though the absence of Champions League football has hit revenue.
The big-money January arrival of Bruno Fernandes has increased optimism around the club and Woodward, whose house was attacked by some disgruntled fans last month, believes United are on the right track.
"We are pushing for a strong finish in the Premier League, the Europa League and the FA Cup as we enter the final third of the season," he said.
"We have continued to make progress on our squad rebuild, with many changes in terms of players that we have brought in and players that have come through our academy; the foundation for delivering the long-term success that we are all working towards is in place as we implement our plan and our footballing vision with Ole."
Woodward made his comments as United released their second quarter 2020 fiscal results.
The club reiterated their revenue guidance for the year of between £560million and £580million, while net debt is up 23.2 per cent to £391.3m.
The club say the increase of £73.6m over the year is "primarily due to an overall decrease in cash and cash equivalents" and that "the gross USD debt principal remains unchanged".
United recorded revenues of £168.4m in Q2 - down 19.3 per cent on the same period the previous year - and an operating profit of £36.5m, which is down 17 per cent due in no small part to the lack of Champions League football.
But commercial revenues are up seven per cent, including 11.9 per cent in sponsorship, following recent deals with Alibaba and Mondelez International.
United have handed new deals to highly-rated defender Ethan Laird and goalkeeper Paul Woolston.
Laird has been with the Reds since the age of 10 and made his first-team debut against Astana in the Europa League in November.
The 18-year-old's contract keeps him at United until 2023, with the option to extend by a further year, while goalkeeper Woolston has extended his time at the club until 2021.
Editorial: Sudanese history must not repeat itself
Thursday’s fixtures
6pm: Hyderabad Nawabs v Pakhtoon Warriors
10pm: Lahore Sikandars v Pakhtoon Blasters
Teams
Chennai Knights, Lahore Sikandars, Pakhtoon Blasters, Abu Dhabi Stars, Abu Dhabi Dragons, Pakhtoon Warriors and Hyderabad Nawabs.
Squad rules
All teams consist of 15-player squads that include those contracted in the diamond (3), platinum (2) and gold (2) categories, plus eight free to sign team members.
Tournament rules
The matches are of 25 over-a-side with an 8-over power play in which only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle. Teams play in a single round robin league followed by the semi-finals and final. The league toppers will feature in the semi-final eliminator.
Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo
Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm
Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm
Transmission: eight-speed auto
Price: from Dh130,000
On sale: now
Draw for Presidents Cup fourball matches on Thursday (Internationals first mention). All times UAE:
02.32am (Thursday): Marc Leishman/Joaquin Niemann v Tiger Woods/Justin Thomas
02.47am (Thursday): Adam Hadwin/Im Sung-jae v Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay
03.02am (Thursday): Adam Scott/An Byeong-hun v Bryson DeChambeau/Tony Finau
03.17am (Thursday): Hideki Matsuyama/CT Pan v Webb Simpson/Patrick Reed
03.32am (Thursday): Abraham Ancer/Louis Oosthuizen v Dustin Johnson/Gary Woodland
Director: Paul Weitz
Stars: Kevin Hart
3/5 stars
Hussein Ibish: There are reasons for Democrats and Republicans to be happy
Rashmee Roshan Lall: Who are the women driving Joe Biden's success?
Euro 2020 qualifier
Fixture: Liechtenstein v Italy, Tuesday, 10.45pm (UAE)
TV: Match is shown on BeIN Sports
