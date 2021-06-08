Liverpool Premier League squad: Salah, Firminho and Mane stay, Hardy released

LIVERPOOL 2020/21 SEASON RATINGS: Jurgen Klopp 5 - The 53-year-old did not cope with the defensive injury crisis. He allowed Dejan Lovren to be sold and not replaced, meaning that the squad was left with just three front-line centre-backs. Then he tried to solve the back-four problems by using midfielders. That affected the balance of the side. Once he deployed dedicated, albeit inexperienced, centre-backs and returned Fabinho to the midfield, things improved. Rival managers came to terms with his tactics and Klopp was slow to adapt. Things got back on track in the last month of the season but even then the team were living on a knife-edge. Getty

Alisson Becker 7 - The goalkeeper endured a difficult season. He was injured early on and did not exude the same sense of security he displayed in his previous two campaigns. Off the pitch he suffered personal tragedy when his father died in a fishing accident in Brazil. He finished on a high, however, scoring arguably the most important goal of Liverpool’s season, a stoppage time header against West Bromwich Albion that kept the team in Champions League contention. AFP

Trent Alexander-Arnold 8 - The first item on the agenda of opposition managers is straightforward: ‘Stop Alexander-Arnold.’ How often is a full-back the focus of rival teams’ gameplans? The 22-year-old had some flat performances but he continues to provide much of the creative spark for the side. His defending was pretty good, too, given the insecurity at centre-back. A candidate for the club’s player of the year. Reuters

Nathaniel Phillips 6 - Jurgen Klopp was reluctant to use the 24-year-old when the defensive injury crisis hit, preferring to shift Fabinho and even Jordan Henderson into the back line. When Phillips got his chance you could understand the manager’s logic. He is raw and does not have an elite defender’s skillset. Yet the centre-half has shown character and drive to win over his critics. He may not be the long-term answer but he has given everything and emerged with credit. Reuters

Rhys Williams 6 - The 19-year-old was given his chance because of injuries and that is a double-edged sword. He has had the opportunity to learn on the job but has been without a senior partner to help guide him through. In this context his progress has been admirable. At times all of his inexperience showed and a season or two developing outside the spotlight will probably do him good. AFP

Andrew Robertson 7 - The Scot suffered from a concerted attempt by Liverpool’s opponents to shut down the crossing threat from the full backs. His rampaging runs forward were not as effective as in the previous couple of seasons. Nevertheless, the 27-year-old did not let it affect his work ethic. He was as industrious and competitive as ever. No cause is ever completely lost when Robertson is on the pitch. AFP

Fabinho 8 - The Brazilian was superb when drafted into defence as the centre-back injuries piled up but his absence from the midfield hurt the side. That showed when he returned to a more natural position and the team improved immeasurably. At his best the 27-year-old sets the tempo, gets the ball forward quickly and breaks up danger. He put the team before his personal interests and did the dirty work when asked. Getty

Thiago Alcantara 7 - The 30-year-old ended the season well but took a long time to grow into his role after arriving from Bayern Munich last year. His passing ability has never been in question but even now he is lagging a little behind the pace of the Premier League. Even experienced campaigners need time to adjust to English football and every sign suggests Thiago will be significantly better next season. Getty

Georginio Wijnaldum 7 - The Dutchman’s contribution to the team has often gone unnoticed but he has always provided a crucial element of balance to the side. Colleagues benefit from the effort put in by the 30-year-old. The knock-on impact of injuries at the back meant the midfield was frequently disjointed. Wijnaldum worked to find some coherence and was not always successful this season. Liverpool will miss him when he’s gone. Reuters

Mohamed Salah 9 - Strikers who score 30 times in a season are rare. Goalscorers who visibly unnerve defences are even more unusual. Opponents cannot switch off for a moment when the Egyptian is on the pitch. Even in matches when he does not score, he creates space and opportunity for his teammates. His frustration shows when things are not working out but this is an indication of his will to win. Getty

Roberto Firmino 5 - The Brazilian finished the season with some of his old flourish but for much of the campaign he was sub-par. His confidence appeared to be low and although his movement was still good, his ability to knit together attacks faltered. The 29-year-old is another who has suffered from rival sides coming to terms with Liverpool’s style of play. He will need to adapt or his place in the team will be under threat. Getty

Sadio Mane 7 - The Senegalese rarely hit the expected heights during the campaign and for long stretches looked weary. He told a French TV channel this month that it was the “worst season of my career.” His exasperation has been clear at times but his efforts have not slackened. Certainly, Salah should be grateful for his presence. Mane stretches defences and they have to account for him at all times. Getty

Diogo Jota 7 - The Portuguese had a sensational start to his Anfield career and provided a fourth option up front. A knee injury in December slowed his progress and by the time he returned the season had spun out of control. There were many positive signs during his truncated campaign and even though there is work to be done to get him fully integrated into the team, Liverpool can be optimistic about the 24-year-old’s future impact. AFP

James Milner 6 - The 35-year is a model of consistency. He slots in anywhere his manager asks and was particularly effective off the substitutes’ bench to shore up the team. Age is beginning to catch up with him but his experience is invaluable. He will increasingly become a bit-part player and he is not the man to call on for a flash of creative genius but Milner is always primed for battle. AFP

Curtis Jones 6 - The 20-year-old brings something different in midfield. He is prepared to run at defences. His energy is boundless. The downside is that he is still developing his ability to judge situations on the pitch and he has made poor choices on occasion. The Scouser has not been helped by the constant changes in midfield. In a more settled side with a more defined role he will thrive. He was good this season but will get much better. Reuters

Jordan Henderson 7 - The captain is not the most flamboyant midfielder but his combination of leadership, nous and workrate make him one of the most important players in the side. The groin injury in February that ended his campaign was a huge blow. He is 31 next month and may see less playing time as Klopp rejigs his tactics next season but he remains one of Liverpool’s standout characters. Reuters

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 5 - His season did not get started until December and then never really got going. Despite all the shuffling in midfield, he was largely consigned to the bench. More than most, Oxlade-Chamberlain needed playing time. Instead he had to make do with late cameos. It is most likely he will exit Anfield this summer. The suspicion is that even after this difficult campaign any buyer would get a bargain. Getty

Naby Keita 3 - In a season of many disappointments, Keita was close to the top. He has been at Anfield for three years and has struggled with the physicality of English football. This had to be his year. It was not. The worst moment came in the away leg against Real Madrid when he was substituted three minutes before half time. That did not seal his fate but the 26-year-old has never lived up to expectations. A summer departure would be no shock. AFP

Joel Matip 5 - When he was on the pitch the 29-year-old played well. The problem is that it is impossible to rely on the centre-back for any length of time. Liverpool were foolish to let the transfer window close with only three front-line central defenders and Matip was the least secure of that trio by a long shot. You don’t have to be top class to contribute, you just need to be fit. For long stretches the centre-back was neither. Getty

Xherdan Shaqiri 4 - The Swiss was never going to start on a regular basis. He is not good enough to break into the front line and does not fit into the midfield. The best he could hope for was coming off the bench. When he was picked in the first XI, he did not show enough to retain his place. Off the bench he was busy but mostly ineffective. He is among of number of the squad who should have been offloaded last summer. Getty

Ozan Kabak 5 - The Turk was one of the late-January defensive panic buys. Ben Davies, a centre-back who arrived the same week, was mere window dressing and has not played a game. Kabak got his chance. At first he looked as if he was in over his head but he improved. It is arguable whether he has sufficient class to develop enough to fill Liverpool’s needs but he is only 21. He did enough to suggest there might be scope for growth. AFP

Divock Origi 3 - Another of those players who overstayed their welcome at Anfield. The Belgian should have been a classic ‘Plan-B’ centre forward but his abilities never matched the level of his teammates. His tendency to slow down attacking play meant his arrival on the pitch felt more like throwing in the towel than throwing on a goal threat. He probably should have been offloaded after his goal in the 2019 Champions League final. This summer will see his exit. Getty

Joe Gomez 4 - It was a huge blow when the 24-year-old picked up a long-term injury on England duty in November. He had not had the finest start to the season – he was awful in the 7-2 defeat by Aston Villa at Villa Park – but his partnership with Van Dijk during the title-winning campaign was very solid. This is his second serious knee injury – he suffered cruciate damage five years ago. That is not good for a player who is so young. Reuters

Neco Williams 5 - The 20-year-old experienced some tough times when he was drafted into the team. The right-back has lots of promise but was thrown into the side too early in his development. Even so, he showed signs that he could grow into the role. He will improve for the experience but is not ready for regular first-team action at this stage of his career. AFP

Virgil van Dijk 5 - The injury to the Dutchman in October was a turning point for the season but assuming his return will be a panacea for Liverpool’s problems requires a leap of faith. The centre-back was on the pitch for the 7-2 defeat by Aston Villa and the team’s problems in 2021 ran deeper than the injuries. He will be 30 by the time the new campaign kicks off and Klopp needs Van Dijk to be somewhere near his best when the action starts anew. PA

Adrian 3 - The Spaniard stood in for Alisson when the Brazilian was injured in the early part of the season and it became obvious that he was not up to the task. Since then the 34-year-old has been marginalised. He will be moved on swiftly in the summer. Reuters

Caoimhín Kelleher 6 - The 22-year-old stepped up when Alisson was injured and leapfrogged Adrian for the role of second-choice goalkeeper. The Irishman proved a good shot-stopper, was composed on the ball and displayed few nerves. Klopp no longer needs to panic when Alisson gets a twinge. AFP