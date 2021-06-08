Liverpool Premier League squad: Salah, Firminho and Mane stay, Hardy released

The 20 Premier League clubs that took part in the 2020/21 season have submitted lists of players they will be retaining in their squads, and ones they will be releasing.

All clubs must submit their respective lists by June 23.

It is worth noting that player contracts typically will run until June 30, and therefore players who are soon to be out of contract are still on the 'retained' list at the time of publishing.

Next up are Liverpool, the reigning English champions who looked like they were going to be without European football next season, but a late run of form saw them seal third place in the table and place in the Champions League.

Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah finished the season as Premier League's second top scorer with 22 goals, one behind Spurs and England attacker Harry Kane.

Jurgen Klopp's side were knocked out the Champions League at the quarter-final stage by Real Madrid.

Liverpool

2020/21 Premier League position: 3rd

Retained

Thiago Alcantara

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Taiwo Awoniyi

James Balagizi

Roberto Firmino

Jack Bearne

Michael Beck

Alisson Becker

Harvey Blair

Morgan Boyes

Conor Bradley

Jake Cain

Leighton Clarkson

Tom Clayton

Anderson Arroyo

Dominic Corness

Ben Davies

Marcelo de Araujo Pitaluga

Elijah Dixon-Bonner

Harvey Elliott

Tony Gallacher

Paul Glatzel

Joe Gomez

Kamil Grabara

Marko Grujic

Jordan Henderson

Fabinho

Thomas Hill

Liam Hughes

Viteslav Jaros

Curtis Jones

Loris Karius

Naby Keita

Caoimhin Kelleher

Billy Koumetio

Yasser Larouci (Offer)

Adam Lewis

Luis Longstaff

Sadio Mane

Joel Matip

Liam Millar

James Milner

Takumi Minamino

Tyler Morton

James Norris

Fidel O'Rourke

Sheyi Ojo

Jakub Ojrzynski

Divock Origi

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Nathaniel Phillips

Jarell Quansah

Matteo Ritaccio

Andrew Robertson

Mohamed Salah

Adrian (Offer)

Remi Savage (Offer)

Xherdan Shaqiri

Luca Stephenson

Layton Stewart

Diogo Jota

Konstantinos Tsimakis

Sepp Van Den Berg

Virgil Van Dijk

Georginio Wijnaldum (Offer)

Neco Williams

Rhys Williams

Harry Wilson

Wilson, Sean William

Woltman, Max Reuben

Woodburn, Benjamin Luke

Released

Liam Coyle

Joe Hardy

Abdi Sharif

Jack Walls

Updated: June 8, 2021 01:21 PM

