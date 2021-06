Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur player ratings: Stuart Dallas 9.5, Patrick Bamford 8; Gareth Bale 5, Harry Kane 6

Britain Soccer Premier League LEEDS RATINGS: Illan Meslier - 8: Not called upon too often, given Leeds’ dominance, but responded expertly when he was, saving a deflected Aurier shot and a close-range effort from Lamela. AP (Associated Press)

Leeds United put on a Bielsa-ball masterclass in a dominant 3-1 win that punctured Tottenham Hotspur's outside chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

Stuart Dallas underpinned a fine personal display as he opened the scoring for the home side at Elland Road.

Spurs did hit back with a goal from Son Heung-min against the run of play, but Leeds were good value for their win thereafter.

Patrick Bamford restored their lead before the break, and substitute Rodrigo settled the game for Marcelo Bielsa’s side with six minutes to go.

Paiul Radley has provided player ratings in the photo gallery above. To view the ratings, click through the images above, or if using a mobile device simply swipe.

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Rashford 36') Liverpool 1 (Lallana 84') Man of the match: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Rashford 36') Liverpool 1 (Lallana 84') Man of the match: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Rashford 36') Liverpool 1 (Lallana 84') Man of the match: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Rashford 36') Liverpool 1 (Lallana 84') Man of the match: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Rashford 36') Liverpool 1 (Lallana 84') Man of the match: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Rashford 36') Liverpool 1 (Lallana 84') Man of the match: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Rashford 36') Liverpool 1 (Lallana 84') Man of the match: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Rashford 36') Liverpool 1 (Lallana 84') Man of the match: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Rashford 36') Liverpool 1 (Lallana 84') Man of the match: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Rashford 36') Liverpool 1 (Lallana 84') Man of the match: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Rashford 36') Liverpool 1 (Lallana 84') Man of the match: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Rashford 36') Liverpool 1 (Lallana 84') Man of the match: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Rashford 36') Liverpool 1 (Lallana 84') Man of the match: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Rashford 36') Liverpool 1 (Lallana 84') Man of the match: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Rashford 36') Liverpool 1 (Lallana 84') Man of the match: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Rashford 36') Liverpool 1 (Lallana 84') Man of the match: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Sri Lanka squad for tri-nation series Angelo Mathews (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Shehan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan and Wanidu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka squad for tri-nation series Angelo Mathews (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Shehan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan and Wanidu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka squad for tri-nation series Angelo Mathews (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Shehan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan and Wanidu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka squad for tri-nation series Angelo Mathews (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Shehan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan and Wanidu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka squad for tri-nation series Angelo Mathews (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Shehan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan and Wanidu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka squad for tri-nation series Angelo Mathews (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Shehan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan and Wanidu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka squad for tri-nation series Angelo Mathews (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Shehan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan and Wanidu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka squad for tri-nation series Angelo Mathews (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Shehan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan and Wanidu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka squad for tri-nation series Angelo Mathews (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Shehan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan and Wanidu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka squad for tri-nation series Angelo Mathews (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Shehan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan and Wanidu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka squad for tri-nation series Angelo Mathews (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Shehan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan and Wanidu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka squad for tri-nation series Angelo Mathews (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Shehan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan and Wanidu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka squad for tri-nation series Angelo Mathews (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Shehan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan and Wanidu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka squad for tri-nation series Angelo Mathews (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Shehan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan and Wanidu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka squad for tri-nation series Angelo Mathews (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Shehan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan and Wanidu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka squad for tri-nation series Angelo Mathews (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Shehan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan and Wanidu Hasaranga

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year