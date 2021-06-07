Leeds United Premier League squad: Bamford, Phillips and Meslier all retained

Marcelo Bielsa's side earned rave reviews for their attacking performances

The 20 Premier League clubs that took part in the 2020/21 season have submitted lists of players they will be retaining in their squads, and ones they will be releasing.

All clubs must submit their respective lists by June 23.

It is worth noting that player contracts typically will run until June 30, and therefore players who are soon to be out of contract are still on the 'retained' list at the time of publishing.

Leeds United's return to the Premier League following a 16-year absence was a huge success.

Marcelo Bielsa's side signaled their intent from the off, running reigning champions Liverpool ragged before going down to a 4-3 defeat.

Their commitment to attacking football earned them plenty of plaudits and new admirers, and a top-half finish was no fluke by any means.

Patrick Bamford showed he can score goals at the highest level while Kalvin Phillips impressed England manager Gareth Southgate enough to earn a call-up for the upcoming Euro 2020.

Leeds United

2020/21 Premier League finish: 9th

Retained

Ezgjan Alioski (Offer)

Charlie Allen

Luke Ayling

Patrick Bamford

Mateusz Bogusz

Elia Caprile,

Oliver Casey

Francisco Casilla Cortes

Liam Cooper

Charlie Cresswell

Stuart Dallas

Leif Davis

Laurens De Bock

Max Dean

Raphael Dias Belloli

Cody Drameh

Ryan Edmondson

Adam Forshaw

Josh Galloway

Joseph Gelhardt

Robbie Gotts

Sam Greenwood

Pablo Hernandez

Bryce Hosannah

Niall Huggins

Jack Jenkins

Bobby-Emmanuel Kamwa

Nohan Kenneh

Mateusz Klich

Robin Koch

Diego Llorente

Alfie McCalmont

Liam McCarron

Stuart McKinstry

Ilan Meslier

Dzhoshkun Mihaylov

Rodrigo

Rafa Mujica

Kalvin Phillips

Ian Poveda-Ocampo

Tyler Roberts

Jamie Shackleton

Helder Costa

Morten Spencer

Jordan Stevens

Pascal Struijk

Crysencio Summerville

Tristan Van Den Heuvel

Released

Gaetano Berardi

Ouasim Bouy

Barry Douglas

Niklas Edris

Cole Gibbon

Eunan O'Kane

Matt Turner

