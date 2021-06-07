Leeds United Premier League squad: Bamford, Phillips and Meslier all retained
Marcelo Bielsa's side earned rave reviews for their attacking performances
The 20 Premier League clubs that took part in the 2020/21 season have submitted lists of players they will be retaining in their squads, and ones they will be releasing.
All clubs must submit their respective lists by June 23.
It is worth noting that player contracts typically will run until June 30, and therefore players who are soon to be out of contract are still on the 'retained' list at the time of publishing.
Leeds United's return to the Premier League following a 16-year absence was a huge success.
Marcelo Bielsa's side signaled their intent from the off, running reigning champions Liverpool ragged before going down to a 4-3 defeat.
Their commitment to attacking football earned them plenty of plaudits and new admirers, and a top-half finish was no fluke by any means.
Patrick Bamford showed he can score goals at the highest level while Kalvin Phillips impressed England manager Gareth Southgate enough to earn a call-up for the upcoming Euro 2020.
Leeds United
2020/21 Premier League finish: 9th
Retained
Ezgjan Alioski (Offer)
Charlie Allen
Luke Ayling
Patrick Bamford
Mateusz Bogusz
Elia Caprile,
Oliver Casey
Francisco Casilla Cortes
Liam Cooper
Charlie Cresswell
Stuart Dallas
Leif Davis
Laurens De Bock
Max Dean
Raphael Dias Belloli
Cody Drameh
Ryan Edmondson
Adam Forshaw
Josh Galloway
Joseph Gelhardt
Robbie Gotts
Sam Greenwood
Pablo Hernandez
Bryce Hosannah
Niall Huggins
Jack Jenkins
Bobby-Emmanuel Kamwa
Nohan Kenneh
Mateusz Klich
Robin Koch
Diego Llorente
Alfie McCalmont
Liam McCarron
Stuart McKinstry
Ilan Meslier
Dzhoshkun Mihaylov
Rodrigo
Rafa Mujica
Kalvin Phillips
Ian Poveda-Ocampo
Tyler Roberts
Jamie Shackleton
Helder Costa
Morten Spencer
Jordan Stevens
Pascal Struijk
Crysencio Summerville
Tristan Van Den Heuvel
Released
Gaetano Berardi
Ouasim Bouy
Barry Douglas
Niklas Edris
Cole Gibbon
Eunan O'Kane
Matt Turner
Published: June 7, 2021 04:05 PM