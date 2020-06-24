Jose Mourinho admits Tottenham's first win in eight games was 'crucial' for Champions League hopes

Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United Tottenham striker Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal with Erik Lamela. Reuters (Reuters)

Tottenham Hotspur's chances of qualifying for the Champions League would have been over had they not beaten West Ham United, manager Jose Mourinho admitted.

Relegation-threatened West Ham frustrated Tottenham for more than an hour but Tomas Soucek's own goal and Harry Kane's first goal of 2020, ensured three points in the 2-0 win.

It was Tottenham's first victory in eight matches in all competitions and moved them to seventh with 45 points - one behind Manchester United in fifth spot.

"First of all three points were not important, they were crucial," Mourinho said. "I said to the players 'don't think if we don't win this match we can still think about chances', it was three points or nothing.

"We were too slow and predictable in the first half but we were stronger and more intense in the second half."

With seven games remaining, Tottenham have at least given themselves a chance of ending what has been a disappointing season with a flourish – helped by the fact Mourinho now has a full squad to choose from with Kane, Son Heung-min and Moussa Sissoko all fit again after long injury lay-offs.

On Tuesday he had the luxury of leaving Harry Winks, Steven Bergwijn and Erik Lamela on the bench.

Kane, who recovered from a hamstring tendon injury during the three-month shutdown, said he was delighted to get back on the scoresheet in his second game back.

"When you've been out for over six months it's about getting that feeling back on the pitch," the England skipper said.

"I'm in good shape. I've been working very hard. I feel as good as I've ever done."

Teammate Eric Dier said the long pause to the season may have helped Tottenham.

"It's a strange feeling because before lockdown we weren't in good form but we have been working very hard. We have felt positive in the restart and hopefully that continues.

"Champions League is the aim. We knew if we didn't win tonight it might be too far."

West Ham United manager David Moyes hit out at the Premier League schedule after his side's relegation fears deepened.

Moyes was not happy his side had been asked to play twice in four days while Tottenham had enjoyed an extra day's rest.

"I told the Premier League that we don't play for eight days [after Tuesday], why could we not have played Wednesday or Thursday night," he said.

"It's a terrible decision from the Premier League and the broadcasters haven't helped either."

Moyes was also unhappy with Tottenham's opening goal, an own goal by Tomas Soucek. Moyes said the ball had hit the arm of Davinson Sanchez before going in off Soucek.

"I can't believe that they've ruled that as a goal," he said. "Whoever it was on VAR didn't do their job right."

Defeat left West Ham hovering above the relegation trapdoor with only a superior goal difference keeping them above Bournemouth, who will rise above the Hammers if they avoid defeat at Wolves on Wednesday.

Since Moyes arrived to replace sacked Manuel Pellegrini, West Ham have won just two of 12 Premier League games, and with Chelsea to play next, they are in desperate trouble.

