Fans arrested after Red Star Belgrade's title celebrations turn violent

Several people got injured and more than 100 Red Star Belgrade fans were arrested after violent clashes during the club’s Serbian league title celebrations.

Fans first set off fireworks from the bridges and banks of the Sava river in downtown Belgrade on Saturday evening and then went on a rampage through a Belgrade district where several popular restaurants are located.

Customers ran in panic or locked themselves inside the restaurants as fans demolished chairs and tables, broke windows and clashed with restaurant security guards.

Serbia’s Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin told the national RTS television station that about 130 mostly Red Star fans were arrested and that several people were injured during the riots.

“This will no longer be tolerated,” Vulin said. “This scum that shamed our city, Red Star and its celebration deserves to be sharply punished.”

The celebration by thousands of Red Star fans was announced in advance and was tolerated by authorities despite a ban on large gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic.

