Euro 2020: Spain prepare to bounce back from Sweden disappointment - in pictures

Poland next for Luis Enrique's team following goalless draw in opener

Spain received some good news ahead of their Euro 2020 match against Poland on Saturday with captain Sergio Busquets allowed to travel with the squad, having been given the all-clear from Covid-19.

The midfielder had to self-isolate at home after his positive test on June 6 and has not trained for nearly two weeks. Busquets is not expected to return against Poland but is in line for a place in Spain's final group game against Slovakia on Wednesday.

"The captain of the national team, Sergio Busquets, will join the Spain squad this Friday and will travel with the team to Seville having overcome Covid-19," the federation confirmed in a statement.

"The Catalan has given a negative result in the last PCR test and, once all the health protocols have been fulfilled, he will be able to return with the national team."

Busquets' return is a timely boost for Spain, who made a disappointing start after being held to a goalless draw against Sweden.

Scoring will be manager Luis Enrique's main focus after they created chance after chance against the Swedes but were still held to a draw.

“We have some players with a lot of quality in attack,” Pablo Sarabia said. “It’s up to our coach to decide who will play. I’ve been working hard every day to earn minutes, whether it’s as a starter or coming off the bench.

"I’m staying very motivated and keeping the desire to help the team reach our common goal, which is to win on Saturday.”

Published: June 19, 2021 07:42 AM

