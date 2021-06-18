Euro 2020: Uefa asks players to stop removing sponsor bottles

Cristiano Ronaldo started a trend by hiding two Coca-Cola bottles and replacing them with water bottle

Uefa has asked players at Euro 2020 to stop removing strategically placed sponsor drinks from news conference platforms following a bottle-snatching trend started by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Read More

Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Coca-Cola by removing bottles placed at a recent Euro tournament press conference.Why did Cristiano Ronaldo shun two Coca-Cola bottles at Euro 2020?

Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli all removed sponsor bottles away from the view of cameras when taking their seats at official media sessions this week.

Euro 2020 tournament director Martin Kallen said Uefa has “communicated with the teams regarding this matter.”

“It is important because the revenues of the sponsors are important for the tournament and for European football,” Kallen said in a briefing.

France midfielder Pogba removed a Heineken beer bottle that had been placed in front of him.

Pogba, a Muslim, removed the bottle and placed it on the ground when he sat down to speak to the media after being named man of the match in France's 1-0 Group F win over Germany in Munich.

Kallen said tournament rules require compliance with Uefa’s promises to sponsors, though players with religious objections “don’t need to have a bottle there.”

Ronaldo started the trend on Monday by hiding two Coca-Cola bottles and replacing them with a water bottle, which was also one of the drink maker’s brands.

A drop in Coca-Cola’s share price this week was attributed by some to Ronaldo’s snub, but without any evidence that the two things were connected.

Published: June 18, 2021 03:16 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Caroline Waddington, a mother in Abu Dhabi, with her husband and children. Courtesy of Caroline Waddington

Abu Dhabi parents back resumption of in-person lessons for new school year

Education
Dancers from Shee'z's group perform at the Trocadero Square in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, on June 13, 2021. / AFP / Sameer Al-DOUMY

EU rubber stamps white list travel status for eight destinations

Europe
The Palazzo Versace Dubai is allowing guests to make their payments over four months. Courtesy: Palazzo Versace Dubai 

Pandemic prompts UAE hotels and retailers to embrace 'buy now, pay later' model

UAE
Philanthropist and journalist Elizabeth Filippouli has compiled a selection of letters written by female thought-leaders – politicians, actors and writers – for her new book. Piranha Photography

'From Women to the World': powerful letters by Arab activists among new anthology

Books
Iceland (L) has been top of the Global Peace Index for 13 years while Afghanistan has languished at the bottom for the last four. Getty Images/AFP

Revealed: the world’s most and least peaceful countries

World
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read