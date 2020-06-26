Christian Pulisic 8 out of 10, Tammy Abraham 7, Fernandinho 4: Chelsea v Manchester City player ratings

A victory for the Blues handed the title to Liverpool

Britain Soccer Premier League CHELSEA RATINGS: Kepa Arrizabalaga – 6. A performance that sums up much of his time at Chelsea. A botched clearance almost proved costly, but he produced a great save to deny Fernandinho’s header. Couldn’t do much about Kevin De Bruyne’s free kick. AP (Associated Press)

Jon Turner
Jun 26, 2020

Chelsea took a giant step towards securing a place in next season's Champions League with a battling 2-1 victory over Manchester City, a result which handed the title to Liverpool.

Only a win for City at Stamford Bridge would have allowed them to hold on to the Premier League trophy for a little longer and their two-year reign is now officially over.

Kevin de Bruyne's stunning free-kick levelled after Christian Pulisic's goal for Chelsea but Liverpool's first title for 30 years was confirmed when Fernandinho was sent off for handball on the line and Willian converted the resulting penalty.

To see the player ratings from Stamford Bridge, click on the arrows in the gallery above or swipe on your mobile device.

Updated: June 26th 2020, 6:45 AM
