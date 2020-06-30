Carlo Ancelotti and Everton can use Leicester City as role models for Premier League progress

FBL-ENG-PR-NORWICH-EVERTON Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti makes a point to assistant coach Duncan Ferguson during his team's 1-0 at Norwich City on Wednesday, June 24. AFP (AFP)

If Everton could be forgiven for looking enviously across Stanley Park, they will have a still more visible reminder of what they aspire to be on Wednesday.

The new champions are their neighbours but next opponents Leicester City are on course to accomplish Everton’s aim and to go from mid-table team to Champions League qualifiers.

If Carlo Ancelotti’s silverware-studded career makes him a manager to emulate for many, Leicester are role models for him.

“The goal as we said from the first day is to be competitive, to fight for the first four places of the Premier League,” he said. “Leicester did really well. They won the league a few years ago and can be a good example to follow.”

Leicester have had a stop-start 2020, and not merely because football was halted for three months, but retain third place.

They could become the first team outside the ‘big six’ to qualify for the Champions League since Leicester themselves in 2016. “A surprise, of course,” said Ancelotti. “Brendan [Rodgers] did fantastic work, in my opinion. He put some new players in the squad and rebuilt it a bit.”

It is the task for Ancelotti, to blend continuity and change. Only two of Rodgers’ recruits, Youri Tielemans and Ayoze Perez, have been regular starters this season but the homegrown winger Harvey Barnes has earned a place in the team and Caglar Soyuncu has stepped from the shadows to replace the sold Harry Maguire.

There are parallels with the job at Goodison. Everton have been big – and, at times, poor – spenders in recent years but director of football Marcel Brands has admitted this summer must be a cheaper one.

Progress cannot come from the chequebook alone but Everton have as many points as Chelsea, 22, during Ancelotti’s reign.

“I have confidence in the future, not for what we did, though it was quite good but for what we can do,” said the triple Champions League winner. “Apart from what is going on in the market, we have a young squad with a lot of players that can improve their quality.”

Ancelotti’s capacity to take players to another level has been evident already.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has a career-best 15 goals this season, eight of them under the Italian. Mason Holgate, who was loaned out last year, has emerged as the first-choice centre-back. His partnership with Michael Keane has been a reason why Everton have consecutive clean sheets since restarting.

“I think it is a good mental sign that we didn’t concede a goal,” said Ancelotti. “To defend well is not only quality but also the concentration and the motivation.”

It is all the more admirable as he has been short of defenders but Yerry Mina is back in contention tonight and right-back Djibril Sidibe will return to training on Friday.

Ancelotti has only had one senior defender in reserve for the 0-0 draw against Liverpool and the 1-0 victory over Norwich.

Leighton Baines has signed a short-term extension to keep him at Goodison for the rest of the season, but the 35-year-old’s longer-term future remains unresolved.

Baines has been mentoring the teenager Anthony Gordon and Ancelotti is keen to keep him. “Leighton is an important part of this squad and above all this club,” he said. “We have a lot of respect for him as a player, a professional and a man.”

Leicester have an equivalent figure in captain Wes Morgan. Yet while they are setting their sights on the glamourous continental competition, Everton have a different European dream.

“It could be a great achievement to reach the Europa League for the next year,” Ancelotti said. “It will be a big fight until the end of the season.”

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

The Saga Continues Wu-Tang Clan (36 Chambers / Entertainment One)

THE BIO Age: 30 Favourite book: The Power of Habit Favourite quote: "The world is full of good people, if you cannot find one, be one" Favourite exercise: The snatch Favourite colour: Blue

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

Tonight's Chat on The National Tonight's Chat is a series of online conversations on The National. The series features a diverse range of celebrities, politicians and business leaders from around the Arab world. Tonight’s Chat host Ricardo Karam is a renowned author and broadcaster who has previously interviewed Bill Gates, Carlos Ghosn, Andre Agassi and the late Zaha Hadid, among others. Intellectually curious and thought-provoking, Tonight’s Chat moves the conversation forward. Facebook | Our website | Instagram

RESULTS Catchweight 63.5kg: Shakriyor Juraev (UZB) beat Bahez Khoshnaw (IRQ). Round 3 TKO (body kick) Lightweight: Nart Abida (JOR) beat Moussa Salih (MAR). Round 1 by rear naked choke Catchweight 79kg: Laid Zerhouni (ALG) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ). Round 1 TKO (punches) Catchweight 58kg: Omar Al Hussaini (UAE) beat Mohamed Sahabdeen (SLA) Round 1 rear naked choke Flyweight: Lina Fayyad (JOR) beat Sophia Haddouche (ALG) Round 2 TKO (ground and pound) Catchweight 80kg: Badreddine Diani (MAR) beat Sofiane Aïssaoui (ALG) Round 2 TKO Flyweight: Sabriye Sengul (TUR) beat Mona Ftouhi (TUN). Unanimous decision Middleweight: Kher Khalifa Eshoushan (LIB) beat Essa Basem (JOR). Round 1 rear naked choke Heavyweight: Mohamed Jumaa (SUD) beat Hassen Rahat (MAR). Round 1 TKO (ground and pound) Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammad Ali Musalim (UAE beat Omar Emad (EGY). Round 1 triangle choke Catchweight 62kg: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR). Round 2 KO Catchweight 88kg: Mohamad Osseili (LEB) beat Samir Zaidi (COM). Unanimous decision

Meydan race card 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Meydan race card 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Meydan race card 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Meydan race card 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Meydan race card 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Meydan race card 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Meydan race card 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Meydan race card 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Meydan race card 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Meydan race card 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Meydan race card 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Meydan race card 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Meydan race card 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Meydan race card 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Meydan race card 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Meydan race card 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

RESULTS Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO Featherweight: Izzeddin Farhan (JOR) beat Ozodbek Azimov (UZB). Round 1 rear naked choke Middleweight: Zaakir Badat (RSA) beat Ercin Sirin (TUR). Round 1 triangle choke Featherweight: Ali Alqaisi (JOR) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (UZB). Round 1 TKO Featherweight: Abu Muslim Alikhanov (RUS) beat Atabek Abdimitalipov (KYG). Unanimous decision Catchweight 74kg: Mirafzal Akhtamov (UZB) beat Marcos Costa (BRA). Split decision Welterweight: Andre Fialho (POR) beat Sang Hoon-yu (KOR). Round 1 TKO Lightweight: John Mitchell (IRE) beat Arbi Emiev (RUS). Round 2 RSC (deep cuts) Middleweight: Gianni Melillo (ITA) beat Mohammed Karaki (LEB) Welterweight: Handesson Ferreira (BRA) beat Amiran Gogoladze (GEO). Unanimous decision Flyweight (Female): Carolina Jimenez (VEN) beat Lucrezia Ria (ITA), Round 1 rear naked choke Welterweight: Daniel Skibinski (POL) beat Acoidan Duque (ESP). Round 3 TKO Lightweight: Martun Mezhlumyan (ARM) beat Attila Korkmaz (TUR). Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ray Borg (USA) beat Jesse Arnett (CAN). Unanimous decision

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League last 16, first leg Liverpool v Bayern Munich, midnight, Wednesday, BeIN Sports

Stage results 1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:39:05 2. Michael Matthews (AUS) Team BikeExchange 0:00:08 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma same time 4. Jack Haig (AUS) Bahrain Victorious s.t 5. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe s.t 6. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates s.t 7. David Gaudu (FRA) Groupama-FDJ s.t 8. Sergio Higuita Garcia (COL) EF Education-Nippo s.t 9. Bauke Mollema (NED) Trek-Segafredo s.t 10. Geraint Thomas (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers s.t

The specs: 2019 Infiniti QX50 Price, base: Dh138,000 (estimate)

The specs: 2019 Infiniti QX50 Price, base: Dh138,000 (estimate)

The specs: 2019 Infiniti QX50 Price, base: Dh138,000 (estimate)

The specs: 2019 Infiniti QX50 Price, base: Dh138,000 (estimate)

The specs: 2019 Infiniti QX50 Price, base: Dh138,000 (estimate)

The specs: 2019 Infiniti QX50 Price, base: Dh138,000 (estimate)

The specs: 2019 Infiniti QX50 Price, base: Dh138,000 (estimate)

The specs: 2019 Infiniti QX50 Price, base: Dh138,000 (estimate)

The specs: 2019 Infiniti QX50 Price, base: Dh138,000 (estimate)

The specs: 2019 Infiniti QX50 Price, base: Dh138,000 (estimate)

The specs: 2019 Infiniti QX50 Price, base: Dh138,000 (estimate)

The specs: 2019 Infiniti QX50 Price, base: Dh138,000 (estimate)

The specs: 2019 Infiniti QX50 Price, base: Dh138,000 (estimate)

The specs: 2019 Infiniti QX50 Price, base: Dh138,000 (estimate)

The specs: 2019 Infiniti QX50 Price, base: Dh138,000 (estimate)

The specs: 2019 Infiniti QX50 Price, base: Dh138,000 (estimate)

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, semi-final result: Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona Liverpool win 4-3 on aggregate Champions Legaue final: June 1, Madrid

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Match info: Portugal 1

Match info: Portugal 1

Match info: Portugal 1

Match info: Portugal 1

Match info: Portugal 1

Match info: Portugal 1

Match info: Portugal 1

Match info: Portugal 1

Match info: Portugal 1

Match info: Portugal 1

Match info: Portugal 1

Match info: Portugal 1

Match info: Portugal 1

Match info: Portugal 1

Match info: Portugal 1

Match info: Portugal 1

End of free parking - paid-for parking will be rolled across Abu Dhabi island on August 18 - drivers will have three working weeks leeway before fines are issued - areas that are currently free to park - around Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Maqta Bridge, Mussaffah Bridge and the Corniche - will now require a ticket - villa residents will need a permit to park outside their home. One vehicle is Dh800 and a second is Dh1,200. - The penalty for failing to pay for a ticket after 10 minutes will be Dh200 - Parking on a patch of sand will incur a fine of Dh300

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

