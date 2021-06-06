Burnley Premier League squad: McNeil, Tarkowski and Vydra retained, Brady let go

All clubs must submit their respective lists by June 23

The 20 Premier League clubs that took part in the 2020/21 season have submitted lists of players they will be retaining in their squads, and ones they will be releasing.

All clubs must submit their respective lists by June 23.

It is worth noting that player contracts typically will run until June 30, and therefore players who are soon to be out of contract are still on the 'retained' list at the time of publishing.

Burnley may have secured another season of top-flight football but their inconsistent form will be a cause for concern for manager Sean Dyche.

The Clarets finished 17th, although 11 points clear of the relegation places.

Burnley

2020/21 Premier League finish: 17th

Retained

Phil Bardsley

Ashley Barnes

Josh Benson

Josh Brownhill

Ryan Cooney (Offer)

Jack Cork

Dara Costelloe

James Dunne (Offer)

Ben Gibson

Anthony Glennon

Anthony Gomez Mancini

Johann Gudmundsson

Rob Harker

Lukas Jensen

Kevin Long

Matthew Lowton

Dwight McNeil

Ben Mee

Joel Mumbongo

Richard Nartey (Offer)

William Norris

Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Adam Phillips

Erik Pieters

Nick Pope

Lewis Richardson

Marc Richter

Jay Rodriguez

Dale Stephens

James Tarkowski

Charles Taylor

Bobby Thomas

Matej Vydra

Ashley Westwood

Chris Wood

Released

Connor Barrett

Rob Brady

Jordan Cropper

Ismalia Dialloe

Mace Goodridge

Arman Taranis

