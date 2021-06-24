'All or nothing' - Germany relishing the chance to extend their half-century tournament dominance over England

Germany are aiming to extend their dominance of England's Three Lions at the knockout stage of international tournaments to 55 years when the powerhouses meet again in the last 16 of Euro 2020 on Tuesday.

Germany's nail-biting 2-2 draw with Hungary in Munich set up a mouthwatering clash with Gareth Southgate's England at Wembley for a place in the quarter-finals.

"That will be an absolute highlight, now it's all or nothing," said Germany head coach Joachim Low, who will step down after 15 years in charge following the tournament.

Since England beat Germany 4-2 after extra-time to win the 1966 World Cup final when Geoff Hurst scored a hat-trick at Wembley, the Germans have won all four knockout meetings since at major tournaments.

That tally includes the semi-final of Euro '96, also at Wembley, when Southgate, the current England coach, missed the crucial penalty in a nailbiting penalty shootout.

That followed Paul Gascoigne's famous tears in Turin before Germany again beat England in a penalty shootout in the semi-finals of the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

Overall, Germany have only won 13 of 36 games compared to England's 16 victories, while there have been seven draws.

Yet when it comes to knockout football, the 1966 triumph is England's sole success against the Mannschaft.

Germany right-back Joshua Kimmich said "there is almost no nicer game" than playing England at Wembley.

The national side's fortunes are being watched closely in Germany where 25.74 million viewers, 71 percent of the market, were glued to their television sets for the draw with Hungary.

The figure is sure to be surpassed when the Mannschaft plays England.

Having equalised twice in Munich, the Germans keep alive their dreams of a record fourth European crown.

"Yes!!!!!!!! Wembley calling!" wrote Leon Goretzka on Twitter after the Bayern Munich star came off the bench to smash home the crucial 84th-minute equaliser.

"We have no doubts and are full of self-confidence," he continued.

The rest of the German squad were more down to earth.

"That was one of the most difficult games ever, you have to say," admitted Low, who was six minutes away from finishing his tenure with a humiliating defeat.

"What the team showed was an extremely good mentality and morale, we didn't let it get to us."

The Germans know that against England they have to better across the board.

"Wembley suits us," said captain Manuel Neuer, "but we needed a more dominant and confident performance to go into the game (against England) with a top feeling."

Kimmich echoed that sentiment, saying the Germans can ill afford to "compete" at Wembley "like we did today."

Sloppy German defending - which has been a factor all season - allowed Hungary captain Adam Szalai to header the visitors ahead.

Germany v Hungary ratings

GERMANY RATINGS: Manuel Neuer 5 – Could have done better with Hungary’s first goal after appearing to get his glove to the shot. EPA Matthias Ginter 5 – Incessantly whipped in crosses from the right-hand side, but to little avail. The defender was also out of position for Hungary’s second goal. Reuters Mats Hummels 7 – beaten to the ball for Hungary’s opener. Almost made amends minutes later after hitting the post from a German corner. Reuters Antonio Rudiger 6 – A mixed evening for the Chelsea defender. He made one or two excellent interceptions, whilst also looking very vulnerable on the counter. Reuters Joshua Kimmich 7 – The hosts’ most creative outlet throughout. His crosses from wing-back caused Hungary the most issues. Reuters Ilkay Gundogan 5 – Underperformed massively today. The City man simply wasn’t incisive enough with his passing. Reuters Toni Kroos 7 – His crosses weren’t quite as accurate as they normally are, but the German talisman never stopped trying to make something happen. Reuters Robin Gosens 6 – Couldn’t influence tonight’s game in the same way that he did against Portugal. A frustrating evening for the Atalanta man. Reuters Kai Havertz 6 – Lacked ideas, dropping deep to collect the ball only to frequently give it away. His tap in goal from Gulacsi’s mistake saved the Chelsea man’s blushes. AP Leroy Sane 5 – Drafted back into the Germany team to replace the injured Thomas Muller. Playing at Wing-back, Sane seriously struggled defensively, getting carded in the second half. EPA Serge Gnabry 5 – Lacked service in and around the box, with most of his touches coming from the Bayern forward dropping deep to receive the ball. He was unsurprisingly subbed off in the second half. Reuters SUBS: Leon Goretzka 7 – Scorer of the all-important second goal, his physicality and presence in the box turned the game in Germany’s favour late on. EPA Thomas Muller 6 – Added intensity to Germany’s play in the second half. AP Timo Werner 6 – Made a number of intelligent runs but was generally wasteful with the ball at his feet. EPA Jamal Musiala N/A – Started the move that led to Goretzka’s late equaliser. EPA Kevin Volland N/A – Retained the ball well in the closing stages. EPA HUNGARY RATINGS: Peter Gulacsi 4 – Enjoyed a tremendous first hour, but the Leipzig stopper arguably should have done better with both of Germany’s goals, particularly the first when he missed the cross. Not his best performance. EPA Loic Nego 7 – Provided excellent energy down the right, helping to ease the pressure on the Hungarian back-line. EPA Endre Botka 6 – Carded after just half an hour but stuck to his defensive duties pretty well overall. EPA Willi Orban 7 – Hungary’s captain was supreme until the closing stages, hurling his body at anything goal-bound. Will be very frustrated to have not got his side over the finish line. EPA Attila Szalai 6 – Solid off the ball and composed on it. The defender’s only regret will be that it was his deflection that helped take Goretzka’s shot past Gulacsi. EPA Attila Fiola 6 – Assertive going forward but arguably didn’t do enough to prevent Kimmich and Ginter from crossing the ball on the right side. EPA Andras Schafer 8 – The combative midfielder scored Hungary’s goal after persistent pressing of the German back-line. An excellent effort. Reuters Adam Nagy 7 – Tireless running in the heart of the midfield for Hungary. His interceptions helped supress the opposition for much of the game. Reuters Laszlo Kleinheisler 7 – Did a great job of shutting down Germany’s passing lines. Began to tire late on and was subsequently replaced. EPA Roland Sallai 8 – Whipped in a wonderful cross for Szalai’s opener. His work rate and tenacity kept the German defence modest. EPA Adam Szalai 8 – Scorer of the opening goal, his supreme header typified a wonderfully committed display. EPA SUBS: Szabolcs Schon 7 – Won the ball back high up the pitch for Hungary in the closing stages. EPA Kevin Varga 5 – Struggled to impact the game after replacing Fiola at Right-back. AFP Nemanja Nikolic N/A – Little of note to report. Reuters Gergo Lovrencsics N/A – Little of note to report. AFP

Germany equalised through Kai Havertz, but conceded another goal almost immediately when midfielder Andras Schaefer ghosted between two defenders to put Hungary 2-1 up before Goretzka spared Germany's blushes.

A defeat to world champions France in their opening Group F game was followed by a stunning 4-2 win over holders Portugal on Saturday, yet Germany came perilously close to losing to Hungary.

Erratic German results have been a feature since their 2018 World Cup debacle when they finished bottom of their group, but the current side has the talent and potential to reach the Euro 2020 final.

"We know that if we play to our potential" at Wembley" we'll be strong," insisted Low. "But if we don't implement a few things, we'll be in trouble.

"The English have to play going forward at home. It will be an open game, more open than against Hungary.

"We have to correct a few things and be fully on our guard, there will be no quarter given there now.

"We have to do better, absolutely."