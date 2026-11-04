Yamal and Raphinha help Barca bounce back as PSG set new Champions League record

Barcelona responded to back-to-back defeats with a convincing 3-0 victory over Aston Villa on Tuesday as Lamine Yamal and Raphinha inspired Hansi Flick's side back to winning ways in the Uefa Champions League.

Yamal opened the scoring after seven minutes, before Raphinha struck twice in the second half at Camp Nou, ending Villa's perfect start to the league phase and moving the Spanish champions on to nine points from four matches.

Barcelona had lost their previous Champions League fixture against Paris Saint-Germain before suffering another setback domestically, but Flick was encouraged by the manner of his team's response.

"In life and in football, it's not about whether you make mistakes or lose, it's about how you react," the German said. "We always look forward, and I'm happy with that. It's important that we stay calm and focused on the plan."

Flick was particularly pleased with Barcelona's defensive display, adding: "It was important to defend together and stay compact. The defence put in a great performance, and so did Joan Garcia."

Villa created some promising openings before the break but were unable to capitalise, with Barcelona taking control after the interval. Raphinha doubled the lead in the 52nd minute with a deflected effort before completing the scoring 12 minutes later, converting an exquisite Joao Cancelo delivery.

The result leaves Barcelona second in the standings, level on nine points with Villa, who suffered their first defeat of the league phase.

Sensational PSG

Paris Saint-Germain remain top after producing the most emphatic performance of the evening, thrashing Villarreal 6-0 in Spain and setting a Champions League record by scoring four goals faster than any team in the competition's history.

The defending champions raced into a four-goal lead inside 17 minutes, with Joao Neves, Desire Doue, Senny Mayulu and Fabian Ruiz all finding the net during a devastating opening spell.

Ruiz added his second shortly after half-time before substitute David Boly completed the rout, giving Luis Enrique's side a fourth successive victory in the competition and 12 points from a possible 12.

"It was a sensational match," the PSG coach said. "We started the game brilliantly. We pressed very well, won the ball back and scored three goals. I'm very pleased with the match I saw."

Enrique was keen to emphasise that his team must continue improving despite their impressive start to the campaign.

"We need to make the most of this match, strive to improve and show everyone that we really are a team capable of overcoming problems," he added. "We must stay focused, as always."

Ruiz, who scored twice, said PSG's explosive start had effectively settled the contest.

"We played very well today. We started the match by scoring four goals – that made all the difference. After that, we played a bit more calmly," the midfielder said.

Bayern's 'total dominance'

Bayern Munich also strengthened their credentials with a 2-0 victory away to Atletico Madrid, as second-half goals from Lennart Karl and Konrad Laimer secured an impressive result at the Metropolitano.

The German champions dominated possession but initially struggled to find a way through Diego Simeone's disciplined defence, with Atletico threatening on the counter-attack despite failing to register a shot on target in the first half.

Harry Kane missed a good opportunity before the interval, while Karl had earlier shot wide as Bayern struggled to translate their territorial advantage into clear chances.

The breakthrough arrived nine minutes after the restart when Karl dispossessed Robin Le Normand inside the penalty area before finishing past Jan Oblak.

Atletico attempted to respond but were punished again in the 74th minute when Bayern recovered possession and Kane released Laimer, who finished confidently to secure the points.

Bayern captain Manuel Neuer described the performance as a statement from a squad that had faced questions over its recent form and injuries.

"That was total dominance from the first to the 93rd minute. No matter what Atletico threw at us, we always had an answer to it," the goalkeeper said.

Inter cruise, Bratislava lose again

Inter Milan were equally convincing on their travels, defeating Feyenoord 3-0 at De Kuip.

Yann Bisseck opened the scoring with a long-range effort before Pio Esposito headed home a second ahead of half-time. Piotr Zielinski completed the victory.

Elsewhere, LASK claimed only their second Champions League victory with a 4-0 triumph over Slovan Bratislava, while Bodo/Glimt and Lille played out a goalless draw.

Galatasaray beat Stuttgart 2-0 thanks to a double from Aleksey Batrakov, while Sporting defeated Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0.

Stadiums across Europe observed a minute's silence before kick-off in memory of Tenerife player Jesus de Miguel, who died after suffering injuries during a match against Andorra.