Premier League predictions: Liverpool beat Man City, Man United edge Spurs

Saturday: Arsenal v Leeds United (3.30pm)

Arsenal saw their perfect start to the season end before the break as they fell to a 3-0 loss at Brighton, leaving the Gunners three points behind leaders Manchester City. Kai Havertz is an injury doubt after picking up a hamstring problem on international duty with Germany.

Leeds go into the match unbeaten with two wins and three draws, the last of which was a stalemate at home to Crystal Palace. The Yorkshiremen are three points and three places shy of Arsenal in the table.

Prediction: Arsenal 2 Leeds 0

Aston Villa v Brentford (6pm)

Villa dragged themselves out of the bottom three when they defeated Spurs 3-2 in what was their first league win of the campaign, with Johan Manzambi, Nicolas Jackson and Emiliano Buendia scoring the goals.

Brentford are one of five teams yet to lose a league game this season and were convincing 3-0 winners over Chelsea last time out – which saw Igor Thiago open his league account for the season – lifting the Bees to fourth in the table.

Prediction: Villa 2 Brentford 1

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Chelsea v Bournemouth (6pm)

Chelsea have dropped down to 10th place after taking one point from three matches and have the worst defensive record in the top flight, conceding 12 goals.

Marco Rose has yet to win a game as Bournemouth manager, with the Cherries having drawn three and lost two so far. They will also be without key midfielder Alex Scott for two months after he picked up a thigh injury making his England debut.

Prediction: Chelsea 3 Bournemouth 1

Ipswich Town v Fulham (6pm)

Ipswich have lost three of their past four matches, the last of which was a 1-0 defeat at Everton. The Tractor Boys still have six points on the board, though, and are in 11th place.

Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa is still waiting for his first league win, but the Spaniard's side showed signs of improvement after starting with three successive losses, as they drew with Liverpool and then Manchester United. The Cottagers are level on two points with bottom club Spurs.

Prediction: Ipswich 2 Fulham 2

Sunderland v Brighton (6pm)

Sunderland are looking to avoid a third league loss on the spin after defeats by Arsenal and then Manchester City. The Black Cats are on four points, one place above the bottom three.

Brighton are flying high in third place following wins over Coventry and Arsenal that saw Fabian Hurzeler's side score eight and concede none.

Prediction: Sunderland 2 Brighton 2

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur (8.30pm)

United needed a last-minute deflected Matheus Cunha strike to avoid defeat at Fulham last time out, and the Red Devils have won only once in five league games.

Spurs are rock bottom, without a win, and have scored just twice in five games, with those proving to be late consolations in the defeat at home to Villa.

Prediction: Man United 2 Spurs 1

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Sunday: Crystal Palace Nottingham Forest (5pm)

Palace have just one win so far having drawn at Leeds before the break, leaving the Eagles one point and three places outside the bottom three.

Forest are one point and two places above Palace, also with one win from five games, but fell to a surprise home loss to Coventry last time out.

Prediction: Palace 1 Forest 1

Hull City v Everton (5pm)

Hull's fine unbeaten start was ended by a narrow loss at Newcastle, but the Tigers remain in the top half with eight points on the board.

Everton are one point above Hull, with Thierno Barry's goal earning them a home win over Ipswich, their first victory since the opening weekend of the season following three successive draws.

Prediction: Hull 1 Everton 1

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Liverpool v Manchester City (7.30pm)

Liverpool are sixth in the table with three draws and two wins after Alexander Isak's goal earned manager Andoni Iraola victory at his former club Bournemouth.

Manchester City have won all seven games since losing to Arsenal in the Community Shield and top the table, but are back in action for the first time since being found guilty of breaking Premier League financial rules. Top scorer Erling Haaland is also an injury concern. Expect a bear-pit atmosphere at Anfield.

Prediction: Liverpool 3 Man City 1

Monday: Coventry City v Newcastle United (11pm)

Coventry secured their first top-flight win since April 2001 by beating Forest thanks to Jay Dasilva's second-half goal, ending a run of four successive defeats in which Frank Lampard's side had failed to score.

Newcastle recovered from their 4-1 thumping at Leeds by edging Hull at St James' Park, with Joe Willock and Lewis Hall scoring the goals. The Magpies are in ninth place but are just one point off the top four.

Prediction: Coventry 1 Newcastle 3