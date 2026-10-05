Hallgrimsson says Israel tried to intimidate Ireland players during tense Nations League draw

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson said Israel were “trying to intimidate” his players during a tense 1-1 Nations League draw in Serbia that was followed by an allegation of spitting.

The sides clashed at half-time at TSC Arena, with the Irish Times reporting that the Republic of Ireland's head of athletic performance, Damien Doyle, alleged an Israeli player had spat at him.

Television footage appeared to capture a voice saying “he spat on me” as the players headed towards the tunnel, although Hallgrimsson said he had not witnessed the incident.

“I don't want to get involved in that, but it's been like this these two games,” Hallgrimsson told Off The Ball.

“It's tense, it's a lot of emotions. It was an accusation of spitting on someone, but I didn't see it. No, we don't want to talk about this. This will be reviewed, probably like everything else that's happened between the two teams.”

Hallgrimsson said he believed his players had been subjected to an attempt to unsettle them from the outset.

“I felt like they were trying to intimidate us from kick-off, but I give a lot of credit to the players to stay calm,” he said.

“It could have been a game of yellow and red cards, but we were composed, the players were composed, they did well in controlling emotions.”

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Israel manager Ran Ben-Shimon said he did not know the half-time confrontation.

“At half-time I was in the dressing room, my room, with my staff,” he said. “I didn't see anything. When I get the chance to check, I will get back to you.”

The latest flashpoint came a day after Hallgrimsson's pre-match press conference was abruptly ended following a confrontation with an Israeli journalist.

Hallgrimsson was questioned about allegations that Irish players had made racist remarks during the teams' previous meeting in Hungary, where Ireland won 3-0. FAI communications manager Kieran Crowley intervened, describing the allegations as “completely untrue”.

The controversy followed an FAI investigation into claims that Ireland forward Adam Idah was racially abused by Israel supporters during that match. Midfielder Jayson Molumby also raised concerns with officials about alleged abusive chanting.

Ben-Shimon rejected suggestions his players had targeted Molumby.

“Come on, come on. We don't do it. We just don't do it, we are not men like this,” he said.

The fixtures have been politically charged since the Nations League draw in February, with pressure group Irish Sport for Palestine staging protests calling for Ireland to withdraw from the games because of the Israel-Gaza war.

The FAI nevertheless opted to fulfil both fixtures, played at neutral venues in Hungary and Serbia.

Neither match featured the usual pre-match formalities, while Ireland's players bowed their heads during Israel's national anthem.

Goncalo Ramos of Portugal celebrates scoring against Norway at Estadio do Dragao. Getty Images Show caption: Goncalo Ramos of Portugal celebrates scoring against Norway …

Portugal win without Ronaldo

⁠Title holders Portugal maintained their 100 per cent record in the Nations League with a ⁠2-1 home win over Norway on Sunday to seal a place ​in the March quarter-finals and shift the focus further away from Cristiano Ronaldo's abrupt exit from the squad last week.

Goncalo Ramos netted 11 ⁠minutes from time to ensure Portugal secured a top-two finish in Group A4 as they moved six points ahead of second-placed Denmark, who beat Wales 1-0.

The Netherlands took over at the top of Group A2, after beating Serbia 2-1 in Eindhoven, but only on goal difference from Greece, ⁠who held on for a goalless draw at home to Germany in Thessaloniki.

Portugal were still under a cloud from Ronaldo’s ​dispute with ⁠coach Jorge Jesus, although they were triumphant ‌without him in Denmark last Thursday after he walked out on the squad, and continued their winning ways in Porto on Sunday.

Norway ​took the lead in the 36th minute from centre-back Kristoffer Ajer, who hit a dipping half-volley from the edge of the box. But if that effort was sumptuous, Joao Cancelo’s thrashing effort to equalise two minutes later was even more awe-inspiring.

Ramos’ winner came off his calf after Joao Felix had headed across goal for him to score.

“You need a lot of technical quality to beat Norway," said Portugal coach Jesus.

"We won without putting in a performance like the one against Denmark, but the important thing was the victory and qualification. I had a lot of belief in this team, but perhaps I didn’t expect us to have four wins from our first four games."

Portugal’s win was soured by a red card for Francisco Conceicao four minutes from time. He gave the referee a cynical thumbs up after receiving a yellow card and was immediately handed his marching orders.

Joshua Zirkzee scores the Netherlands' winner against Serbia in Eindhoven. EPA Show caption: Joshua Zirkzee scores the Netherlands' winner against Serbia…

Zirkzee settles game for Dutch

The Netherlands, with captain Virgil van ‌Dijk celebrating a 100th cap, went ahead against ⁠Serbia when Teun Koopmeiners’ 31st-minute free-kick evaded all in the penalty ​area and crept into the corner.

But the visitors were level within four minutes as Aleksa Terzic crossed for teenager ​Mihajlo Cvetkovic to ‌rise over Koopmeiners and head in his first international goal.

It took until the 72nd minute to go back ahead when Denzel ⁠Dumfries’ low cross was turned back across the goal by Tijjani Reijnders, sliding in at the far post, and tapped ⁠in by Joshua Zirkzee, who received a late call-up to the Dutch squad last week.

Germany dominated away against Greece, but Jurgen Klopp’s inexperienced side could not find the net, and they have won only one of their first four games under the new coach.