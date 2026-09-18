Premier League predictions: Arsenal and Man City maintain perfect starts, still no win for Spurs

Friday: Brentford v Chelsea (11pm kick-off UAE)

Brentford remain unbeaten after four matches, although they have drawn their past three, including at home to Bournemouth last weekend. The Bees are through to the League Cup fourth round after winning 2-1 at third-tier Reading, with Callum Wilson and Fabio Carvalho scoring the goals.

Joao Pedro's second-half leveller rescued a point for Chelsea at home to Hull City on Saturday, which leaves Xabi Alonso's side sixth in the table, one spot and one point above Brentford.

Prediction: Brentford 3 Chelsea 2

Saturday: Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa (3.30pm)

Spurs' past two league games have ended in goalless draws – away to Nottingham Forest and at home to Everton – but the fact remains they are winless from four league matches and are yet to score a goal. There was no boost in the League Cup on Tuesday either; they lost 3-1 at Liverpool.

Villa are also without a league win, losing three out of four games, including at home to Forest last weekend. Villa are second from bottom, one point and two places shy of Spurs. In the League Cup on Wednesday, Unai Emery's side were given a lift after sealing a 3-1 win at Coventry with Tammy Abraham hitting a double.

Prediction: Spurs 2 Villa 2

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Brighton v Arsenal (6pm)

Brighton enjoyed a thumping 5-0 win at Coventry last weekend with captain Lewis Dunk's thumping finish from distance providing a magic moment. The Seagulls, who are in fifth place on seven points, fought back from two goals down to win 3-2 away to Manchester United in the League Cup on Wednesday.

Reigning champions Arsenal have made a flying start to the season with six wins from six matches across all competitions, including a 2-0 win at Sunderland last time out when Bruno Guimaraes scored his first goal for the club. On Tuesday, 16-year-old Max Dowman scored twice as the Gunners defeated Ipswich Town 4-2 at Portman Road.

Prediction: Brighton 1 Arsenal 2

Everton v Ipswich Town (6pm)

Everton are unbeaten in four league games but have drawn their past three, including at Tottenham on Saturday, and have not won since beating Palace on the opening weekend. David Moyes' side were on League Cup duty midweek, winning 1-0 at home to second-tier Wolves thanks to a goal from substitute Charly Alcaraz.

Ipswich avoided a third loss on the spin when Zian Flemming's last-minute goal earned them a 3-2 victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday, but the Tractor Boys were knocked out of the League Cup by Arsenal three days later.

Prediction: Everton 2 Palace 1

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Newcastle United v Hull City (6pm)

Newcastle's unbeaten start to the campaign ended brutally on Monday when they were hammered 4-1 at Leeds United when the Magpies had been 3-0 down at half-time. Matthias Jaissle's side dropped down to 12th in the table as a result on five points.

Hull maintained their unbeaten league run with a 2-2 draw at Chelsea – with Algerian winger Mohamed Belloumi scoring twice – and are fourth in the standings with eight points.

Prediction: Newcastle 3 Hull 2

Nottingham Forest v Coventry City (8.30pm)

A late goal from substitute Igor Jesus earned Forest a 2-1 win at Villa – their first of the season – which also saw £50 million summer signing Liam Delap open his account for the club. Oliver Glasner's side are unbeaten in three league and have not lost since the opening weekend.

Rock-Bottom Coventry's return to the top-flight has started disastrously, with the Sky Blues losing all four of their matches, scoring none and conceding 10 – including five at home to Brighton last weekend.

Prediction: Forest 2 Coventry 0

Sunday: Bournemouth v Liverpool (5pm)

Bournemouth manager Marco Rose is still waiting on his first win since taking over in the summer and has seen his team draw their previous three games. The Cherries played their first game in Europe on Thursday, winning 2-1 away to Real Sociedad in the Europa League.

Liverpool were held to a goalless draw by Fulham on Sunday, meaning they have drawn three of their four league games, with one win. A much-changed team ran out comfortable 3-1 winners against Spurs on Tuesday, which included a thunderous long-range goal from Dominik Szoboszlai.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1 Liverpool 2

Leeds United v Crystal Palace (5pm)

Unbeaten Leeds are up to third in the table thanks to their demolition of Newcastle. Their eight points are only bettered by the 100 per cent records of Arsenal and Manchester City. Daniel Farke's men have also not lost at Elland Road since March 3.

Palace's home loss to Ipswich – which saw defender Axel Disasi sent off in the first half – means it is three defeats in four matches for new manager Pierre Sage, whose team have shipped two or more goals in each game.

Prediction: Leeds 3 Palace 1

City win Manchester derby – in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Erling Haaland celebrates scoring Manchester City's goal in the 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on September 13, 2026. Getty Images Show caption: Erling Haaland celebrates scoring Manchester City's goal in …

Erling Haaland scores for Manchester City in the second half. Getty Images Show caption: Erling Haaland scores for Manchester City in the second half…

City's Phil Foden remonstrates with referee Michael Oliver after being shown a red card. Reuters Show caption: City's Phil Foden remonstrates with referee Michael Oliver a…

Manchester United's Matheus Cunha shoots at goal. Reuters Show caption: Manchester United's Matheus Cunha shoots at goal. Reuters

United goalkeeper Senne Lammens is beaten by Erling Haaland's finish for City. EPA Show caption: United goalkeeper Senne Lammens is beaten by Erling Haaland'…

United defender Harry Maguire and Erling Haaland of Manchester City battle for possession. Getty Images Show caption: United defender Harry Maguire and Erling Haaland of Manchest…

United's Bryan Mbeumo sees a late chance saved by the goalkeeper. Reuters Show caption: United's Bryan Mbeumo sees a late chance saved by the goalke…

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford hits the post from a free-kick. Reuters Show caption: Manchester United's Marcus Rashford hits the post from a fre…

United midfielder Bruno Fernandes on the ground after clashing with Phil Foden of City. Getty Images Show caption: United midfielder Bruno Fernandes on the ground after clashi…

United's Marcus Rashford is challenged by Matheus Nunes of City. Reuters Show caption: United's Marcus Rashford is challenged by Matheus Nunes of C…



















Manchester City v Sunderland (5pm)

Erling Haaland's controversial goal earned City a win in the Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Sunday, despite Phil Foden's 23rd-minute red card – maintaining their perfect start to the campaign. City then faced second-tier Norwich City at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday, winning 5-0.

Sunderland's 2-0 defeat at home to Arsenal means they have won just once in four matches so far. The Black Cats made only their second appearance in European competition on Wednesday, winning 1-0 at home to AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.

Prediction: Man City 3 Sunderland 0

Fulham v Manchester United (7.30pm)

Fulham secured their first point of the campaign with a draw against Liverpool at Anfield that could have ended in three points had they shown more ruthlessness up front. A late Oscar Bobb goal earned the Cottagers a 3-2 midweek London derby win at second-tier West Ham.

United will be looking to put last week's Manchester derby frustrations behind them as they target their second league win of the campaign. At home to Brighton in the League Cup on Wednesday, Michael Carrick's team slumped to a 3-2 loss.

Prediction: Fulham 1 Man United 2