Ollie Watkins expected to arrive in Riyadh ahead of Al Hilal move

Ollie Watkins is expected to arrive in Riyadh on Friday evening ahead of his move to Al Hilal, according to reports.

Several outlets reported Thursday that the Saudi Pro League giants had agreed a fee potentially worth more than €60 million to sign the England striker.

Hilal's interest in signing Watkins, 30, has intensified this past week ahead of the close of the Saudi transfer window on September 6.

Watkins is expected to undergo a medical over the weekend and could be available for the league game against Asian champions Al Ahli Saudi on Tuesday.

When the deal is complete, Watkins will become the second high-profile England international in the Saudi Pro League, joining international teammate Ivan Toney.

Watkins' arrival gives Hilal coach Simone Inzaghi more attacking options. The Italian already has former Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema in his squad, while Crysencio Summerville, a summer signing from West Ham, has also started the season brightly.

Inzaghi was said to be keen to bolster his ranks after allowing Darwin Nunez to join Diriyah on loan, while Brazilian winger Malcom had his contract terminated and joined UAE Pro League club Al Jazira last week.

Hilal missed out on the title last season by two points to Al Nassr but have a perfect record to begin the new campaign with three wins (two in the league, one in the King's Cup).

Watkins leaves Villa as the club's top scorer in the Premier League with 91 goals in the English top flight.

In all, Watkins scored 108 goals in 278 appearances for Villa.

He helped Unai Emery's side win the Europa League last season.

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, right, in action during a pre-season game against AC Milan. Getty Images Show caption: Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, right, in action during a p…

Villa line up Jackson

Villa are on the verge of completing a deal to bring in Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson to replace Watkins.

The 25-year-old Senegalese striker is open to the move, with the two clubs only needing to settle the final details.

Jackson's impending move to Aston Villa is worth just under €76 million, according to reports. That is more than double the €37 million Chelsea paid Villarreal for him in 2023.

The Senegalese spent last season on loan at German club Bayern Munich, scoring eight goals to help the Bavarians win the Bundesliga title.

On Thursday, the Midlands club signed Germany international Leon Goretzka on a free transfer from Bayern Munich.

"I had a good feeling from the first conversation with the coach. Aston Villa is a really big club," Goretzka, 31, said.

"I want to help the team to achieve their goals and to bring my experience that I have from my whole career."

Goretzka made 312 appearances for Bayern, scoring 51 times during his time with the Bundesliga side. He also has 73 caps for Germany and made three appearances at the World Cup this summer.

He won seven league titles and the Uefa Champions League in 2020 with Bayern and will bring experience to Villa, who have lost several stars this summer.

Ezri Konsa, left, has left Aston Villa to join Arsenal, while Chelsea have agreed a fee to sign Emi Martinez, right. Getty Images Show caption: Ezri Konsa, left, has left Aston Villa to join Arsenal, whil…

Chelsea agree Martinez fee

Chelsea have agreed a fee of £7.5 million to sign Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

The Argentina international, 33, is set to undergo a medical in London, with the deal expected to be ratified on Friday.

Martinez was close to moving to Manchester United last summer before being persuaded to remain at Villa Park.

Like Watkins, Martinez missed last weekend's opening defeat at Brighton in a move largely interpreted that both had played their final games at the club.

Martinez was instrumental in the club's Europa League success.

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso has been keen to bring in an experienced goalkeeper after concerns over the performances of Robert Sanchez, particularly in the wake of Monday's 3-2 win over Fulham.

Sanchez, who has been Chelsea's first-choice goalkeeper since 2023, allowed Josh King's shot to slip through his grasp at the near post. He then spilt another effort into a dangerous area in the second half, allowing Gonzalo Garcia to score.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery, right, saw his side lose 4-0 to Brighton and midfielder Joao Gomes sent off on the opening day of the season. AFP Show caption: Aston Villa manager Unai Emery, right, saw his side lose 4-0…

A summer of change at Villa Park

The impending departures of Watkins and Martinez are just the latest big names to leave in what has been a major upheaval at Villa Park over the summer.

Villa finished fourth in the Premier League last season and went on to win the Europa League, beating German club Freiburg 3-0 in the final.

Two of their goalscorers – Morgan Rogers and Youri Tielemans – have departed this summer.

Rogers joined Chelsea for a British-player-record £117 million deal, while Tielemans moved to Manchester United for £35 million.

Two defensive stalwarts of that team have also moved on: Ezri Konsa joined Premier League champions Arsenal, while Lucas Digne signed for French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Villa have had a tough start to the new season.

They opened their campaign with a chastening 4-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion last Saturday, with all four Brighton goals coming in the first half.

Emery's side were also given one of the toughest fixture lists in Thursday's Uefa Champions League group phase draw.

Villa will face two-time defending champions PSG, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, Fenerbahce, Galatasaray, Viking, and Slavia Prague.

Their next match is a Premier League assignment at home to champions Arsenal on Monday.