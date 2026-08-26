Ayyoub Bouaddi delighted to join 'best club in the world' Manchester City

Ayyoub Bouaddi says he is joining the “best club in the world” after completing his transfer to Manchester City on Wednesday.

The Moroccan World Cup star moves to the Etihad Stadium from Ligue 1 side Lille for a fee in the region of €100 million and has signed a five-year deal.

A cultured holding midfielder, Bouaddi, still just 18, will help fill the gap left by the departures of Bernardo Silva and Rodri this summer.

Bouaddi said: “This is a very special day for me and my family. Manchester City are, for me, the best club in the world. It’s a dream to be here and be able to call myself a City player. I have spent most of my life working hard to become the best player I can be and reach the top of the game.

“I’ve watched City for many years, and I love their style of play. City always try to play quality football. And they have shown they are winners – this Club feels like it’s built to win.

“The squad is world-class and Enzo [Marsesca] is a top manager. And I’m really looking forward to playing at the Etihad Stadium, in front of all the fans.

“I have plenty of improving to do. I am only 18. I am happy with the progress I have made so far, but I also know I can improve so much. This is undoubtedly the best place for me to do that.

“This club demands trophies and I will give everything to make sure we are challenging for every title.”

Bouaddi becomes City's fifth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Elliot Anderson, Geronimo Rulli, Jeremy Monga and Pierce Charles. He will wear the number 32 shirt, the same number he wore during his time with Lille.

City's director of football, Hugo Viana, said: “Ayyoub’s potential is extremely high – a player equipped with everything a top midfielder needs.

“At just 18, he already has outstanding football intelligence and that will only improve under the guidance of Enzo.

“We have watched him very, very closely and throughout that process we have become increasingly convinced he is a huge talent who will thrive at City.

“We are really happy he has joined us and our job now is to ensure we provide him with everything he needs to fulfil his potential.”