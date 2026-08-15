Jeff Bezos-backed consortium buys stake in Liverpool

A consortium including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has agreed to buy a minority stake in Liverpool, valuing the Premier League club at more than £5 billion ($7 billion), the club's owners Fenway Sports Group announced on Friday.

The stake, understood to be about one third, is reportedly worth more than £1.5bn. FSG, which bought Liverpool for £300 million in 2010, will retain majority ownership and operational control.

The consortium, 1892 Holdings, is led by former Queens Park Rangers chairman Amit Bhatia and includes the Mittal Family Trusts, EE Capital and K5 Sports, where Bezos is the lead investor.

“As we considered this opportunity, it became clear that Amit and the consortium shared our long-term philosophy and appreciation for what makes Liverpool special,” FSG president Mike Gordon said.

Bhatia will become Liverpool’s vice chairman and join the club’s expanded board alongside Elaine Saverin of EE Capital, wife of billionaire Facebook co‑founder Eduardo Saverin, and Bryan Baum of K5 Sports. Bezos will not have a board seat.

Bhatia is the son-in-law of Indian billionaire businessman Lakshmi Mittal. He had been a director and co-owner of Queens Park Rangers for 18 years before relinquishing his stake in the club last month.

American businessman Bezos, founder of e-commerce giant Amazon, is the fourth-richest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of $256bn (£192bn).

“To be welcomed as a partner in a club of this stature is a huge privilege,” Bhatia said.

Liverpool, joint-record 20-time English champions, finished fifth in the Premier League last season and will begin their new campaign away to Newcastle United on August 23.

The investment marks a significant increase in Liverpool’s valuation since FSG’s takeover 16 years ago, while leaving the American ownership group firmly in control of the club’s day-to-day operations.

The agreement includes an option for the consortium to increase its investment in the future. That suggests the group will be in pole position to become majority shareholders if Fenway wants to sell up, although the group has given no indication it plans to do so.