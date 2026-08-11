Amazon founder Jeff Bezos part of consortium set to buy stake in Liverpool, reports say

A consortium that includes Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is close to agreeing ​a ​deal to acquire a ​stake in English Premier ⁠League club Liverpool, according to multiple media reports.

The investor group also includes Eduardo Saverin, ​the Facebook co-founder, the reports said. The consortium is looking to acquire a stake of about one-third of the club.

Sky News reported that the consortium is being led by ⁠Amit Bhatia, the son-in-law of steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal and a former shareholder in English second-tier club Queens Park Rangers, and that Liverpool owner Fenway Sports Group could announce a deal this week.

"An investment consortium led, managed and represented by ​Amit ⁠Bhatia has expressed interest in ‌making a strategic minority investment in Liverpool Football Club," an FSG spokesperson said ​last month.

The investment would reportedly value the club at approximately £4.4 billion ($5.9 billion), making it one of the biggest valuations ever achieved in a football club deal.

FSG, the club's controlling shareholder since 2010, has explored outside investment in recent years while retaining control of the club. A deal at the reported valuation would underline the substantial increase in Liverpool's worth during FSG's 16-year ownership.

The investment comes at a time of significant change on and off the pitch at Anfield.

Liverpool finished a disappointing fifth in the Premier League last season, a year after winning a joint-record 20th title, despite spending about £446 million on new players.

The club subsequently parted ways with Dutch manager Arne Slot and appointed former Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola in ​his place.

The Anfield club also said goodbye to talismanic forward Mohamed Salah, who has joined Turkish club Trabzonspor.

While reports of new investment off the pitch circulated on Monday, Liverpool announced the signing of Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo from Spanish champions Barcelona on ​a season-long loan.

British media reported that the deal includes an option to buy the 27-year-old for about £47 million.

Araujo arrives at a time when Liverpool are facing mounting defensive problems.

Joe Gomez suffered a muscle injury in the club's opening pre-season match, while teenage centre-back Giovanni Leoni is recovering from an ACL injury.

Young centre-back Jeremy Jacquet is also nursing ​an injury, ⁠leaving captain Virgil van Dijk, 35, ‌as Liverpool's only fully fit senior central defender.

"I think it was the ideal move for me at this ​stage in my career. I think it was a move that was necessary for me to take," Araujo said.

"As soon as I heard that interest from Liverpool, everything went into action really, really quickly."

The club's options at right-back have also been depleted. Conor Bradley is still recovering from a significant knee injury, while Jeremie Frimpong endured an injury-hit campaign last season and struggled for form.

Capable of playing both at centre-back and at right-back, Araujo provides Liverpool with much-needed cover in two areas where they are currently short of options.

Araujo joined Barcelona B from Uruguayan side Boston River in 2018 and made his senior debut the following year. He has since won three La Liga titles, including back-to-back championships in 2024/25 and 2025/26, as well as two Copa del Rey trophies and three Spanish Super Cup titles.

Araujo was ​named in the La Liga Team of the Season in 2021/22 and 2023/24. However, ‌he found opportunities harder to come by ⁠last season, making only 11 league starts as Pau ​Cubarsi and Gerard Martin established themselves as Hansi Flick's preferred central defensive pairing.

One of ​Barca's captains, Araujo ‌also saw his involvement reduced after taking an indefinite leave of absence from the club at his request.

"I'm super-happy to ⁠be here and excited to get started. I'm glad about the interest and it was the ⁠right move at the right time," Araujo added.

He is under contract with Barca until 2031.