Donald Trump says removing Gianni Infantino as Fifa president would be a 'terrible mistake'

US President Donald Trump says Fifa “would be making a terrible mistake” if it tried to oust Gianni Infantino.

Uefa, Concacaf and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) issued an open letter on Monday accusing Infantino of breaking trust “through deception” with his aborted proposal to sell a stake in the commercial rights to the World Cup.

Trump enjoys a close relationship with Infantino, and his comments, posted on Truth Social late Monday, are the first time the US President has come out in support of the embattled Fifa chief.

“Fifa would be making a terrible mistake if, for any reason, they even considered replacing president Gianni Infantino,” Trump said.

“He is fantastic, having just presided over the most successful World Cup, by four times, ever presented. If he is gone, it will never be as successful or profitable again.”

Infantino has consistently downplayed his relationship with Trump. He was criticised for awarding the US President Fifa's first Peace Prize just weeks before the country went to war with Iran.

The 2026 World Cup was co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico this summer. Trump caused outrage during the tournament when he revealed he called Infantino to ask Fifa to review US striker Folarin Balogun's suspension and allow him to play in the last-16 game against Belgium. Belgium won the game 4-1.

Both Trump and Infantino were among the dignitaries on the field after Spain lifted the trophy on July 19 in New Jersey, with the US President even getting in on the Spain team's celebration photo as an embarrassed-looking Infantino tried to pull him off the podium.

Previous slide Next slide Spain's Rodri lifts the Fifa World Cup trophy after victory over Argentina in the final at the New York-New Jersey Stadium. AFP Show caption: Spain's Rodri lifts the Fifa World Cup trophy after victory …

Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Argentina in the World Cup final. Reuters Show caption: Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 agai…

Ferran Torres scores for Spain. Reuters Show caption: Ferran Torres scores for Spain. Reuters

Spain's Mikel Merino after missing a chance to score. Reuters Show caption: Spain's Mikel Merino after missing a chance to score. Reuter…

Argentina's Emiliano Martinez saves a shot from Spain substitute Nico Williams. Reuters Show caption: Argentina's Emiliano Martinez saves a shot from Spain substi…

Argentina's Enzo Fernandez is shown a red card by referee Slavko Vincic. Reuters Show caption: Argentina's Enzo Fernandez is shown a red card by referee Sl…

Argentina's Enzo Fernandez fouls Pau Cubarsi of Spain resulting in the midfielder's sending off. Reuters Show caption: Argentina's Enzo Fernandez fouls Pau Cubarsi of Spain result…

Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saves a free-kick from Spain attacker Lamine Yamal. Reuters Show caption: Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saves a free-kick from Sp…

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez makes a save. Reuters Show caption: Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez makes a save. Reuters

Argentina's Lisandro Martinez sits down on the ground before limping off injured in the first-half. AFP Show caption: Argentina's Lisandro Martinez sits down on the ground before…

Argentina's Lisandro Martinez is shown a yellow card by referee Slavko Vincic. Reuters Show caption: Argentina's Lisandro Martinez is shown a yellow card by refe…

Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister was lucky not to be booked for this challenge on Dani Olmo of Spain. AFP Show caption: Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister was lucky not to be booked f…

Spain winger Lamine Yamal missed the game's first big chance. Reuters Show caption: Spain winger Lamine Yamal missed the game's first big chance…

Spain's Lamine Yamal sees his defelcted shot saved by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Reuters Show caption: Spain's Lamine Yamal sees his defelcted shot saved by Argent…

Argentina's Gonzalo Montiel complains after being penalised for fouling Alex Baena of Spain. EPA Show caption: Argentina's Gonzalo Montiel complains after being penalised …

Spain's Lamine Yamal after missing an early chance. Reuters Show caption: Spain's Lamine Yamal after missing an early chance. Reuters

Teams enter the pitch for the national anthems ahead of the final. EPA Show caption: Teams enter the pitch for the national anthems ahead of the …

































Infantino caused a firestorm last month when he proposed the Fifa Forward Enterprise (FFE), a new company to manage commercial and ticketing rights to all Fifa competitions, including World Cups, with 21 per cent sold off to a private investment company.

Infantino has faced blistering criticism from dozens of Fifa member nations and some of the biggest names in world football over the failed FFE plans.

European governing body Uefa, backed by the AFC and Concacaf, which runs football in the Caribbean, ⁠North and Central America, has threatened to boycott Fifa tournaments until it receives a promise that no similar schemes will be proposed in the future.

Uefa, whose members include the richest football leagues in the world, is leading the push to oust Infantino. The European governing body, which includes five of the last six men’s World Cup winners, is mulling a boycott of the World Cup and other Fifa tournaments if Infantino remains president.

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That could threaten Fifa’s lucrative tournament circuit. The World Cup brought in more than $9 billion during the 2026 edition, a record.

The first major tournament that would be impacted by any boycott would be the 2027 women’s World Cup in Brazil, although there are youth tournaments set to start in the coming months.

The next Fifa presidential election is in March, and Infantino plans to run for a third four-year term, the last he could serve.