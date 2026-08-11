Donald Trump says removing Gianni Infantino as Fifa president would be a 'terrible mistake'

US President Donald Trump says Fifa “would be making a terrible mistake” if it tried to oust Gianni Infantino.
Uefa, Concacaf and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) issued an open letter on Monday accusing Infantino of breaking trust “through deception” with his aborted proposal to sell a stake in the commercial rights to the World Cup.
Trump enjoys a close relationship with Infantino, and his comments, posted on Truth Social late Monday, are the first time the US President has come out in support of the embattled Fifa chief.
“Fifa would be making a terrible mistake if, for any reason, they even considered replacing president Gianni Infantino,” Trump said.
“He is fantastic, having just presided over the most successful World Cup, by four times, ever presented. If he is gone, it will never be as successful or profitable again.”
Infantino has consistently downplayed his relationship with Trump. He was criticised for awarding the US President Fifa's first Peace Prize just weeks before the country went to war with Iran.
The 2026 World Cup was co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico this summer. Trump caused outrage during the tournament when he revealed he called Infantino to ask Fifa to review US striker Folarin Balogun's suspension and allow him to play in the last-16 game against Belgium. Belgium won the game 4-1.
Both Trump and Infantino were among the dignitaries on the field after Spain lifted the trophy on July 19 in New Jersey, with the US President even getting in on the Spain team's celebration photo as an embarrassed-looking Infantino tried to pull him off the podium.
Infantino caused a firestorm last month when he proposed the Fifa Forward Enterprise (FFE), a new company to manage commercial and ticketing rights to all Fifa competitions, including World Cups, with 21 per cent sold off to a private investment company.
Infantino has faced blistering criticism from dozens of Fifa member nations and some of the biggest names in world football over the failed FFE plans.
European governing body Uefa, backed by the AFC and Concacaf, which runs football in the Caribbean, North and Central America, has threatened to boycott Fifa tournaments until it receives a promise that no similar schemes will be proposed in the future.
Uefa, whose members include the richest football leagues in the world, is leading the push to oust Infantino. The European governing body, which includes five of the last six men’s World Cup winners, is mulling a boycott of the World Cup and other Fifa tournaments if Infantino remains president.
That could threaten Fifa’s lucrative tournament circuit. The World Cup brought in more than $9 billion during the 2026 edition, a record.
The first major tournament that would be impacted by any boycott would be the 2027 women’s World Cup in Brazil, although there are youth tournaments set to start in the coming months.
The next Fifa presidential election is in March, and Infantino plans to run for a third four-year term, the last he could serve.