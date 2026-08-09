Morocco and Algeria qualify for 2027 Women’s World Cup

Algeria earned a historic first-time qualification for the Fifa Women’s World Cup, while Morocco punched their ticket to the quadrennial showpiece for a second consecutive time, thanks to their quarter-final victories in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.

The Fennecs erased the heartbreak of their Wafcon quarter-final exit against Ghana on penalties from 12 months ago by defeating Ivory Coast 2-1 at Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca on Saturday.

Second-half goals from Ines Khiri and Amira Ould Braham cancelled Ivory Coast’s early lead via Ines Konan to send Algeria to the final four of the continental competition for the first time, where they will face Malawi or Ghana on Wednesday in Rabat.

All four Wafcon semi-finalists gain automatic qualification to next year’s World Cup in Brazil.

Morocco became the first Arab team to compete in the Women’s World Cup back in 2023, and made further history by advancing to the knockout stages before losing to France in the last-16.

The Atlas Lionesses are now heading to the World Cup once again after beating South Africa 2-1 on Saturday in what was a repeat of the 2022 Wafcon final.

A Sakina Ouzraoui first-time finish and a Hanane Ait El Haj penalty gave the hosts a 2-0 lead at Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat before Thembi Kgatlana reduced South Africa’s deficit.

But it wasn’t enough for Banyana Banyana to get back in the game as Morocco secured passage to the final four for a third consecutive Wafcon.

“Morocco will compete in the World Cup for a second time and the team has made lots of progress since our last appearance,” said Morocco’s head coach Jorge Vilda, who guided Spain to the Fifa Women’s World Cup title in 2023.

“We have a full year to prepare the team and integrate young players into the squad and we’ll keep working the way we’ve been working.”

Morocco finished as runners-up in the previous two editions of the Wafcon and are seeking their first continental trophy.

They will take on Cameroon or defending champions Nigeria in the semi-finals on August 12 in Rabat.

“Qualifying for Brazil 2027 was a dream we have had since last year’s Wafcon and it’s a goal we have been thinking of every single day. We have reached our first goal but we don’t stop here. Starting tomorrow, we will shift our focus to our semi-final game,” added Vilda.

Meanwhile, South Africa and Ivory Coast still have a chance to qualify for the World Cup since the four losing Wafcon quarter-finalists will contest an African play-off, with the two winners progressing to the Fifa Women's World Cup inter-confederation play-offs.