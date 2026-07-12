Jude Bellingham hits brilliant double to earn England a World Cup semi-final spot

Jude Bellingham once again came to England's rescue with a brilliant double to earn his team a scrappy win over Norway and a place in the World Cup semi-finals.

The Real Madrid star's brace – the second goal coming in the first half of extra time – inspired a 2-1 victory, completing the fightback after Andreas Schjelderup had put Norway 1-0 up. It took Bellingham's tournament tally to six goals.

The pre-match build-up had been dominated by Harry Kane-Erling Haaland comparisons and understandably so considering the impact both players have had on the tournament.

Haaland, 25, making his first appearance at a major international tournament, had scored seven goals. Kane, 32, had started all of England's matches but still found himself one behind his Norwegian counterpart in the race for the Golden Boot, currently being led by Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi on eight apiece.

The Bayern Munich striker had played down comparisons with Haaland before the game, insisting they are “completely different players”, but was clear in his praise: “Erling has been incredible … Physically, he's a machine, he's a beast.”

Neither player, though, would figure much in an opening 25 minutes that saw England dominate possession and neither team registered a single attempt on goal.

It was Kane who changed that immediately after the first hydration break, but his free-kick on the edge of the penalty area flew over the bar.

Then Haaland almost found himself in on goal after an error from his former Manchester City teammate John Stones. The big Norwegian striker then found space in the box but could only head straight at Jordan Pickford.

Moments later, Norway were in front. Schjelderup picked up the ball out on the left-hand side of the area, and with everyone expecting a cross, he sent an effort crashing into the top corner off the inside of the post.

Kane had claimed a foul in the build-up, but French referee Clement Turpin and VAR was not interested. England goalkeeper Pickford should have done better, but got his angles all wrong.

England were clearly rattled and suddenly looked fragile at the back. First, Alexander Sorloth fired a strike centimetres over the bar; then Martin Odegaard saw a low shot saved by Pickford at his near post.

Sorloth then wasted a fantastic counter-attacking opportunity when he delayed playing the ball through to Haaland, and England were able to snuff out the chance.

Tuchel's side levelled just before the break with their first shot on target – and it was that man Bellingham once again.

It was the 23-year-old's fifth goal of a tournament in which he has been one of the very best performers.

Kane then had the ball in the back of the net with a dinked finish after linking up with Bellingham, only to be denied by an offside flag.

England, though, could count themselves fortunate to be all square with a Tuchel half-time hairdryer imminent, and the German coach would immediately make a double change with Declan Rice and Noni Madueke making way for Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka.

But it was Norway that would have the early second-half chances as Pickford turned both a Sorloth cross-shot and a Haaland header out for a corner, with the England keeper not looking convincing with either.

And from the latter corner, Norway thought they had retaken the lead when Torbjorn Heggem bundled the ball home, only for VAR to spot Haaland's blatant push on his new Manchester City teammate Anderson before the cross came in.

Relief for England, but Norway, who knocked out five-time winners Brazil in the previous round, could take heart from the fact that their opponents remained deeply unconvincing at the back.

The Norwegians then went desperately close to regaining the lead in the 75th minute only for Kristoffer Ajer's header to hit the crossbar with Sander Berge almost getting to the rebound.

England had struggled to make any impact in the second half, but they finally threatened when Saka, who had done little since coming on, sent a superb curling cross that flew across the box but was just too long for Anderson.

Saka sprang to life again minutes before the end of normal time with a surging run into the box, but no one was able to get on the end of his ball across the six-yard box.

Djed Spence almost caught out Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, trying to play out from the back, with the England substitute's block sending the ball wide of the target with the England substitute's block sending the ball wide of the target.

So we were into extra time and England suddenly stepped up the pressure and took the lead for the first time.

First, Kane saw a header well saved by the keeper. A minute later, Bellingham was on hand again to turn home the ball for his second after Nyland spilt Morgan Rogers' shot from outside the area.

A superb run by Spence was then ended by a clumsy Oscar Bobb challenge which saw the referee point to the spot, only to reverse his decision after looking at the monitor following a VAR call, suggesting the Tottenham Hotspur defender had instigated the foul.

Nyland denied England in the second half of extra time with a double save from Spence and Saka, but the Three Lions had done enough and will now take on the winners of the Argentina v Switzerland match on Wednesday for a place in the final.