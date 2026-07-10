Top 10 World Cup 2026 goals ranked, including Mbappe, Messi, Kane and Sarr

The 2026 World Cup has been an unforgettable tournament on and off the field. The quarter-finals are under way, which means the dreams of most teams have ended.

There have been numerous memorable moments in this year’s finals. Here, we pick out the best goals from the World Cup so far.

Top goals of 2026 World Cup

10). Kerim Alajbegovic (Bosnia v Qatar, Group stage)

The 18-year-old sensation announced his arrival on the world stage as he became the eighth youngest scorer at the finals.

He opened the scoring for Bosnia and Herzegovina against Qatar in Seattle with a piece of brilliance. The teenager broke free with three Qatar players surrounding him and skipped past another before unleashing a right-footed finish from outside the area and beyond goalkeeper Mahmud Abunada.

9). Ousmane Dembele (France v Norway, Group stage)

The Ballon d’Or winner was at his best against Norway, finishing his hat-trick in just 32 minutes. Dembele's second goal was a moment of pure brilliance as he took aim from outside the area and beat stand-in goalkeeper Egil Selvik with his brilliant left foot into the far corner.

France topped the group after defeating a Norway team without a host a first-choice players.

8). Julian Quinones (Mexico v Ecuador, Round of 32)

The driving force behind the co-hosts’ deep run in the tournament. The Al Qadsiah winger brought his great form from the Saudi Pro League to North America. In the group stage, Quinones scored against South Africa and the Czech Republic. But it was his superb finish into the top corner against Ecuador that stood out as it helped Mexico end a 40-year wait for a knockout-stage victory.

7). Vinicius Jr (Brazil v Morocco, Group stage)

Vinicius played a crucial role as Brazil avoided defeat in their opening match of the tournament against the irrepressible Atlas Lions after Ismael Saibari put the North Africans ahead. Brazil drew level through a piece of brilliance from Vinicius as he collected from Bruno Guimaraes inside the area and sent a fierce strike past Yassine Bounou.

6). Eldor Shomurodov (Uzbekistan v Congo, Group stage)

It was picked as the goal of the group stage by Fifa. Uzbekistan failed to make it past the group stage but their captain made it a memorable tournament for his fans by delivering one of the goals of the tournament, sending a near-perfect lob from a tight angle into the Congo net in the final group stage outing.

5). Lionel Messi (Argentina v Egypt, last 16)

Messi has stamped his authority on this World Cup. However, against the Pharaohs, it seemed his dream run would come to an abrupt end as the title holders fell 2-0 behind. Messi had already missed a penalty and needed Cristian Romero to get Argentina on the board.

With the clock winding down, Messi ran onto a pass from Gonzalo Montiel ​after ⁠a chaotic sequence in the ‌box and fired one straight past Egyptian keeper Mostafa Shobeir. The moment, the clarity and stamp of authority were breathtaking.

4). Harry Kane (England v Congo, Round of 32)

England had fallen behind in their knockout match against Congo and needed some late intervention from the talismanic Kane, who scored twice deep into the second half to ensure passage. His winner was a class apart, receiving a pass from Anthony Gordon, moving away from Congo defender before finding the back of the net with a stunning right-foot strike.

3). Kylian Mbappe (France v Sweden, Round of 32)

France superstar Mbappe has been irrepressible at the finals once again. He is leading in the Golden Boot race with eight goals and three assists. Of all his strikes in these finals, his goal against Sweden was a thing of beauty, slicing through the defence and beating three defenders to slot it into the far corner.

2). Ismalia Sarr (Senegal v Belgium, Round of 32)

Senegal’s World Cup ended at the first knockout stage, but they will carry incredible memories from it. Sarr was on fire in the game, scoring twice. His second was a masterpiece, making a perfectly timed run to intercept Moussa Niakhate’s long pass from deep within the Senegalese half. Controlling the ball perfectly onto his chest, Sarr then sent a thunderous right-footed volley into the goal. As close to perfection as one can get.

1). Sidny Lopes Cabral (Cape Verde v Argentina, Round of 32)

Cape Verde’s goalkeeper Vozinha was the undisputed star of the tournament. But it was Lopes Cabral’s wonder strike in the knockout clash with the defending champions that was the crowning moment.

With Argentina moments away from winning 2-1, Lopes Cabral cut in from the left and sent a superb curling effort beyond Emiliano Martinez to level the game. Argentina edged ahead a few minutes later to win a tense contest where Lopes Cabral shone.