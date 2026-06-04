Aissa Mandi: Playing a second World Cup with Algeria will be 'amazing'

Aissa Mandi said playing at a World Cup again with Algeria will be "amazing" and will make up for 12 years of heartache.

The no-nonsense defender was part of the Algeria team that made it to the last-16 at Brazil 2014, where they pushed eventual champions Germany all the way before succumbing 2-1 in extra time.

Mandi's performance that day in Porto Alegre was colossal, with fatigue accounting for the German goals in extra time before Abdelmoumene Djabou grabbed a late consolation.

There has been plenty of heartache in the intervening years on the world stage, with the Desert Foxes failing to qualify for the next two tournaments.

That was put right this time around, with Vladimir Petkovic's side winning Group G of African qualifying to punch their ticket for the 2026 finals.

Reflecting on Algeria's 12 years in the World Cup wilderness, Mandi told Fifa.com: "We went through a lot of tough times with the national team after that World Cup. We found it quite hard to get back on our feet, but through hard work and perseverance, we did what we needed to do to finally qualify for the World Cup again after two failed attempts. We never gave up – that’s what defines us, both as a nation and as a team."

Algeria players celebrate after their 1-0 victory over the Netherlands in an international friendly on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. Reuters Info

The 34-year-old centre-back, who plays his club football in France with Lille, was an integral part of the Algeria team that won the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. And while he has tasted success on the continent, Mandi said nothing comes close to playing at a World Cup.

"It’s the greatest competition of all. It means representing your country on the global stage, so it’s something quite remarkable. I’ve been lucky enough to play in one World Cup, so a second will be amazing. It’s a dream I’ve had since childhood," he added.

Mandi played in the 1-0 friendly victory over the Netherlands on Wednesday to extend his national record to 118 caps and is a trusted lieutenant on the field for Petkovic.

Algeria will need to draw on the experience of players like Mandi and Riyad Mahrez if they are to progress from a group containing world champions Argentina, debutants Jordan and Austria.

"This isn’t about any one player, but more about the collective," he said. "I think we need to be well prepared as a team to tackle this kind of competition – technically and tactically ready, and working closely with the coaching staff and as a unit. Football will always be a team sport."

As one of the team's veterans, Mandi said it's his role to instil in the younger players what it means to represent Algeria.

"As soon as you walk out onto the pitch, it must be a real source of pride. We’re fully committed to our people and our country. As the older heads of the group, it’s our duty and our responsibility to make them understand that," he said.

"Passion. That’s what it’s all about. Players who give their all to make their country proud. Of course, not everything will be perfect – just like with any team. But what I want to see is a team that never gives up – a strong, united group moving forward."