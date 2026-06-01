Tunisia World Cup talking points: Perfect in qualifying but Hannibal Mejbri and Co lack cutting edge

Tunisia qualified for a third successive World Cup, and seventh overall, after a near-perfect qualifying campaign.

They head into the 2026 finals looking to do what no other Tunisian team has done before them – make it out of the group stage.

Sabri Lamouchi will be at the helm, and unearthing a proven goalscorer must be top of his priorities ahead of World Cup assignments against Sweden, Japan and the Netherlands.

How Tunisia qualified for the 2026 World Cup

Tunisia made easy work of qualifying, winning nine of 10 games in African qualifying, becoming the first team in history to reach the global finals without conceding a goal.

Placed in Group H alongside Namibia, Liberia, Malawi, Equatorial Guinea and Sao Tome and Principe, Tunisia's only setback was a goalless draw against Namibia on Matchweek 4.

The North Africans finished a whopping 13 points ahead of second-placed Namibia, who were eliminated as one of the five worst runner-ups in African qualifying.

Tunisian goals were fairly evenly spread around, with Elias Saad contributing three goals and Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane with four to finish joint-top scorer in the group.

How are they shaping up?

The man who oversaw qualifying, Sami Trabelsi, was dismissed from his role in January after a disappointing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in which Tunisia exited at the last-16 stage.

His replacement as head coach, Sabri Lamouchi, has been tasked with overseeing their assignment at the expanded 48-team World Cup being held in the US, Canada and Mexico.

The Eagles of Carthage picked up a respectable four points at the last World Cup in Qatar, despite having one of the lesser-known squads at the tournament. They beat eventual runners-up France in their final group game, but failed to make it out of the group for a second successive tournament. In fact, Tunisia have never played a knockout match at any World Cup.

Their buildup for the tournament has shown green shoots of optimism, though, securing results against some of the favourites, including Brazil, at the end of 2025.

Though Tunisia is a football country with a high-performing league, players in leading European clubs and a national team that is the epitome of consistency in meeting its minimum targets, if seldom dazzling at trying to exceed them.

As proven in qualifying, Tunisia's strength lies in defence. Aymen Dahmene was a reassuring presence in goal during qualifying, while Montassar Talbi and Dylan Bronn bring grit and gumption to the heart of the rearguard.

With all due respect to the likes of Namibia and Malawi, Tunisia face a much sterner test at the World Cup, placed in a group containing Sweden, Japan and the Netherlands, and will need to offer much more of an attacking threat if they hope to advance to the second round for the first time in history.

Ellyes Skhir anchors the Tunisia midfield with 74 caps and has extensive experience in both Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, while much of the creativity rests on the shoulders of Hannibal Mejbri, the former Manchester United midfielder who plies his trade at Burnley, who were relegated from the Premier League on a measly 22 points.

Lamouchi sprung some surprise selections in naming his 26-man squad. Al Ahly midfielder Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane was omitted in favour of Rani Khedira, who will be making his first official competitive appearance for Tunisia at the World Cup age 32.

In addition to Khedira, the coach has called up several young players as well as others making a return to the national team, including Khalil Ayari, Raed Chikhaoui, Rayan Elloumi and Omar Rekik.

Norwich City midfielder Anis Ben Slimane, who appeared in two matches at Qatar 2022, also returned to the squad after spending much of the campaign sidelined due to injuries.

Stalwarts Ferjani Sassi, Nabil Maaloul, Yassine Meriah all missed out on selection.

Despite scoring 22 goals in qualifying, Tunisia lack a genuine goalscorer at international level, a hindrance that has blighted them at previous tournaments.

Of the current crop, Firas Chaouat has six goals while Elias Saad and Hazam Mastouri have only four each. Indeed, Ali Abdi, the veteran defender, is the highest-scoring player in Lamouchi's squad with eight.

Hannibal needs to take command

Midfielder Hannibal Mejbri stands out for both his ability to retain possession under pressure and his eye for a forward pass.

The 23-year-old has traditionally played a more advanced role for country than he does club, often operating as a No 10.

“Hannibal is a great kid,” Manchester United's former under-21s under coach Neil Wood, who coached him for two years, told The National back in 2024. “He has a good football intelligence and will give everything for the good of the team. He’s a really likeable lad once you connect with him. He will go above and beyond for you.

"He’s technically gifted but can also add more goals and assists to his game."

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Despite his youth, Mejbri has emerged as a leader in the dressing room. Following Tunisia's exit at the 2025 Afcon – a game where Tunisia enjoyed a numerical advantage after Woyo Coulibaly was sent off after only 26 minutes – it was Mali who booked their place in the quarter-finals via penalty shoot-out after the game ended 1-1.

Mejbri hit out at team management, calling for a complete overhaul of the game in Tunisia. He did not mince his words and, in no small part, they played a role in Trabelsi's dismissal.

“We are behind in our football, and it needs to be said. We are lagging in so many areas," he was quoted as saying by RMC Sport. "All the people responsible for Tunisian football need to sit down together and ask the real questions, because we are really behind.

“It pains me to say this because I don’t live in Tunisia, and it would be hypocritical of me, but I can’t stay silent – it’s sad. We absolutely need to work and start everything from scratch. Everything. Because there’s an incredible amount of talent in Tunisia, but we are behind."

Lamouchi divides opinion

Lamouchi was hired to replace Trabelsi following a disappointing showing at the 2025 Afcon.

The Frenchman previously managed Rennes, Nottingham Forest, Cardiff City and Al Riyadh. The former France midfielder also has significant international experience having led Ivory Coast at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where they were knocked out in the group stage.

His appointment was not met with universal approval by every Tunisian fan. Some questioned Lamouchi's attachment to Tunisia, pointing out that the former midfielder, despite being of Tunisian descent, had opted to represent France during his playing career, earning 12 caps.

Faced with criticism, the new coach felt compelled to set the record straight during his introductory press conference, describing an early call-up to the national team.

“In 1993, I was playing in the second division in France. Contrary to what is said, the Tunisian federation did not come looking for me spontaneously. It was my cousin who insisted. I was called, I traveled and everyone knows that I did not play. If I had not wanted to come, I would not have come. The reception was what it was,” he explained.

Lamouchi ultimately opted to represent France, a team boasting many dual-nationals at the time. It was a choice that subsequently sparked debate, particularly in Tunisia, that still rages to this day.

"I can accept many things, but I do not accept that my love for Tunisia or the respect I deserve as a man be called into question," Lamouchi concluded.

Fixtures

Group F

v Sweden, June 14 in Monterrey, Mexico

v Japan, June 20 in Monterrey, Mexico

v Netherlands, June 25 in Kansas City

Squad

Goalkeepers: Aymen Dahmen (CS Sfaxien), Sabri Ben Hassine, (Etoile du Sahel), Mohib Al Shamikhi (Club Africain)

Defenders: Montassar Talbi (Lorient), Dylan Bronn (Servette), Omar Rekik (Maribor), Yan Valery (Young Boys), Ali Abdi (Nice), Moataz Nafati IFK Norrkoping), Raed Sheikhawi (US Monastir), Adem Arous (Kasimpasa)

Midfielders: Ellyes Skhiri (Eintracht Frankfurt), Hannibal Mejbri (Burnley), Amine Ben, Hamida (Esperance de Tunis), Anis Ben Slimane (Norwich City), Mohamed Haj Mahmoud (Lugano), Rani Khedira (Union Berlin), Mortadha Ben Ouanes (Kasimpasa)

Forwards: Elias Achouri (Copenhagen), Ismael Gharbi (FC Augsburg), Elyes Saad (Hannover 96), Sebastian Tounekti (Celtic), Firas Chaouat (Club Africain), Khalil Ayari (Paris Saint-Germain), Hazem Mestouri (Dynamo Makhachkala), Rayan Loumi (Vancouver Whitecaps)