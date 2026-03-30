Iraq one step from first World Cup in 40 years after overcoming travel problems

By charter or commercial flights, Iraq’s players eventually made their way to Mexico.

In the spectacular Estadio BBVA – home of CF Monterrey – which is overlooked by lush mountainous forest, Iraq will play a huge game on Monday (Tuesday morning in UAE) against Bolivia, who overcame Suriname 2-1 last week. Win that intercontinental play-off final and Iraq will be going to a first World Cup finals in 40 years – which, coincidentally, was also in Mexico.

Amid the current situation in the Middle East and the closure of Iraqi airspace for a time, Iraq had to change travel plans. The original idea was for all the players to meet in Iraq and take a charter flight to Mexico, but that was not possible.

As geopolitics whirled in the background and the question was asked whether Iraq, as the highest-ranked Asian Football Confederation side not qualified, would take Iran’s place in the finals should they not compete, authorities set about making sure Graham Arnold's players and staff arrived safely in Mexico.

Fifa initially proposed that the players made their way to Istanbul, 25 hours away by road, before onward flights. The Iraq Football Association was, understandably, reluctant.

The solution was a flight chartered from Iraq to Saudi Arabia for the Iraqi-based players and the predominantly Australian coaching staff led by manager Arnold.

Iraq beat UAE in World Cup play-off – in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Iraq players celebrate after their World Cup play-off victory over the UAE at Basra International Stadium on November 18, 2025. Reuters Info

Ecstastic Iraq players celebrate their 2-1 win on the night over the UAE and a 3-2 aggregate win. Reuters Info

Mohannad Ali celebrates scoring Iraq's first goal. Reuters Info

UAE attacker Caio Lucas makes it 1-0 in Basra. Reuters Info

Caio Lucas celebrates scoring for UAE. Reuters Info

UAE's Kouame Autonne wins a header. Reuters Info

UAE's Alaeddine Zouhir slides in the win the ball from Sherko Kareem of Iraq. Reuters Info

UAE coach Cosmin Olaroiu. Reuters Info

UAE's Marcus Meloni under pressure from Ali Jasim of Iraq. Reuters Info

Iraq coach Graham Arnold before the game. Reuters Info

UAE fans at Basra International Stadium. Reuters Info

Iraq fans in the stands at Basra International Stadium. Reuters Info

UAE fans at Basra International Stadium. Reuters Info

fans ahead of the match in Basra. Aymen Al Ameri / The National Info

Fans ahead of the game in Basra. Aymen Al Ameri / The National Info





























Part of their contract with the Iraqi FA is that they spend the majority of their time in Iraq, so they arrived in Mexico and started training while the players not based in the Middle East made their own way over the Atlantic Ocean.

Zidane Iqbal, 22, was one of those who made his own way, flying from Europe via Madrid to meet up with his teammates.

The Mancunian started his career at Manchester United, where he became the first British-born South Asian to play for the club. He is an important player for his country, though he has had a difficult season at Dutch club Utrecht, who play in the top-flight Eredivisie.

Similar could be said of his 24-year-old teammate Ali Al Hamadi, the Ipswich Town forward on loan at Luton Town. The striker was the first Iraqi-born player to play in the Premier League, but has suffered an injury-hit season that has limited his playing time in England’s third tier.

Happily for Iraq, both Iqbal and Al Hamadi are fit and ready to play after a frustrating time with their clubs.

Iqbal was one of Utrecht’s best players last season, but a cruciate injury changed everything for his time in the Netherlands.

His coach at Utrecht brought in new players who did well, and it is clear that Iqbal’s future is not at the club, where he has returned to the under-21 side who play in the second tier of Dutch football.

His contract is up at the end of this season, one where injury meant he had no pre-season and has played catch-up ever since. With a year left on his contract, Utrecht are likely to cash in on the talented midfielder this summer.

For Iraq, his fortunes have been different. He’s already made 22 appearances for the country where his mother was born before she and her family left during the first Gulf War for a new life in England.

He returned from injury to feature in the two November qualifying games against UAE, a 1-1 draw away and a 2-1 home win thanks to Amir Al Ammari’s dramatic penalty winner in the 17th minute of added time. Iqbal came off the bench with his side 1-0 down and was influential in changing the game that saw UAE eliminated and Iraq advance to this play-off against Bolivia.

Asked about Iraq’s opponents following that win against the UAE in Basra, Iqbal said: “Both teams are strong. Bolivia were in the tough South American group.

He added: "I'm excited because we've never been so close to a World Cup. I see on social media that the Iraqi people are so excited.”

Iraq have overcome the first obstacle in getting all their players to northern Mexico where they have trained together and watched Bolivia's win over Suriname last Thursday. They are now one final match away from reaching the World Cup finals.