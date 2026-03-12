Saudi Pro League talking points: Benzema back, Renard's hopefuls and Toney's praise for '12th man' Ahli fans

Karim Benzema's return to action could not have come at a better time for Al Hilal.

The French striker sat out the previous two Saudi Pro League rounds injured, but returned with a bang in their 4-0 win over Al Najmah at the weekend.

Benzema, a transfer deadline day signing from Al Ittihad, showed he had lost none of his scoring touch with a brace at Kingdom Arena on Saturday.

The reigning SPL player of the season broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time, heading home Salem Al Dawsari's cross on 43 minutes before firing past Najmah goalkeeper Victor Braga for his second.

They were Benzema's first goals since bagging a hat-trick on debut on February 6. Victory meant Hilal stayed in touch with leaders Al Nassr; Simone Inzaghi's side trail their Riyadh rivals by three points with nine games remaining.

While Benzema's goals offer Hilal a potent attacking threat, it is the Frenchman's leadership on the pitch that will be just as vital if they are to rein in Nassr.

While his signing was said to have ruffled a few feathers in the Hilal squad – Darwin Nunez's most of all – the feedback from the rest of the squad has been generally positive.

▶

Teammates are said to have been impressed with the 38-year-old's dedication in training, and his keenness to return to fitness from an adductor injury to help the club's cause.

While Nassr face an extended period without their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, Hilal are welcoming theirs back at just the right time.

The former Ballon d'Or winner has won it all in a glittering career that includes winning the domestic leagues in France, Spain and Saudi Arabia, as well as five Uefa Champions League medals and as many Fifa Club World Cups from his time at Real Madrid.

After drawing two, Hilal now ride a two-game winning streak heading into Saturday's match against Al Fateh, who have lost three of their past five matches including a 3-2 defeat last time out to Al Tawoun.

With kick-off the same time as Nassr's (11pm UAE), Hilal's only focus will be on what they do against Fateh. With Benzema back in the side, that should not be a problem.

Saudi stars get chance to shine

Herve Renard will have had plenty of reason to be encouraged by his World Cup hopefuls after Round 25, as well as some potential gatecrashers.

The Saudi Arabia national team coach will have seen key man Salem Al Dawsari play a pivotal role in Hilal's 4-0 victory over Najmah. He would also have been buoyed by the commanding performances of Murad Hawsawi and Mohamad Kanno in midfield.

Firas Al Buraikan continues to aid Al Ahli's title charge, while a scouting report on the return to form of Al Ettifaq winger Khalid Al Ghannam will also be cause for optimism.

Renard is set to name an expanded 50-man squad for a 10-day training camp in Doha ahead of friendlies against Egypt and Serbia as he looks to fine-tune his preparations for this summer's World Cup.

The squad will be divided into an "A" team and a second squad overseen by Saudi under-23 coach Luigi Di Bagio.

Renard told the Saudi Arabia team’s official media channel his reasoning for the second group was a chance to give experience to players otherwise unfamiliar to the national team set-up.

“It's very important also to give a chance to some players, because I'm sure they are waiting for it and they have to show us something," he said.

Though he did not name all the players, one player Renard did confirm was assured a place was Al Ghannam.

Saudi Arabia national team coach Herve Renard, centre, says he will call up 50 players for a 10-day training camp in Doha. Reuters Info

Al Ghannam's goal in Ettifaq's 1-1 draw with Al Shabab was his ninth in the league already this season, making him the top Saudi scorer in the 2025/26 SPL.

“Of course, I know all the Saudi fans, you would like to have some names,” Renard said. “But we can just say at the moment the best Saudi scorer is Khalid Al Ghannam. Of course, he will be with us."

Another looking to stake a claim is exciting Al Fahya prospect Sabri Dahal. The 18-year-old winger netted again at the weekend, taking his tally to three league goals in 16 appearances.

Abdulaziz Al Elewa, of Al Kholood, is another doing his chances of a call-up no harm. He was named the league's young player of the month for February, the third time the 22-year-old has collected that award this campaign.

Saudi Arabia will contest their seventh World Cup finals this summer at the expanded 48-team tournament taking place in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The Green Falcons are drawn in Group H alongside Spain, Uruguay and debutants Cape Verde.

Al Ahli keep Jeddah green

There was more at stake than just keeping pace with league leaders Nassr on Friday night for Al Ahli.

The Sea Derby is one of the most eagerly anticipated fixtures on the SPL calendar, and the latest instalment didn't disappoint.

Though opponents Al Ittihad are out of title contention, they do hold the honour of being Saudi champions for what remains of the campaign.

Ahli fans, known as some of the most passionate in Asia, unfurled a huge tifo before the game at Alinma Stadium. It read one word: "Dominance."

And that's exactly how it played out, with Ahli running out 3-1 winners over their neighbours.

▶

Few Ahli games are complete without Ivan Toney's name on the scoresheet. The Englishman opened the scoring for his 24th league goal of the season. Riyadh Mahrez and Al Buraikan added the others.

Toney acknowledged the part the Ahli fans played in the victory. “We knew it's going to be tough; it's derby day and we have to make sure we keep Jeddah green,” Toney said afterwards. “You heard it here today; [the fans were] the 12th player on the pitch.

“They got us through this game and, if they stick with us throughout the season like this, then we can do something special.”

Ahli, in second place, trail leaders Nassr by two points ahead of Friday's match against fourth-placed Al Qadsiah. Nassr take on Al Khaleej on Saturday.