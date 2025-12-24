Afcon 2025: Elias Achouri gets Tunisia up and running while Senegal and Nigeria also off to winning starts

Elias Achouri announced himself as one of the early stars of the Africa Cup of Nations as his double helped Tunisia ease to a convincing 3-1 win over Uganda in their Group C opener on Tuesday, a match played in relentless rain at Rabat’s Olympic Stadium.

Ellyes Skhiri set Tunisia on their way with an early header before Achouri, the FC Copenhagen winger, struck either side of half-time to put the Carthage Eagles firmly in control.

Denis Omedi grabbed a late consolation for Uganda, but it did little to alter the balance of a contest dominated by the North Africans.

The result leaves Tunisia top of Group C after the opening round of matches, edging Nigeria on goal difference after the Super Eagles’ 2-1 victory over Tanzania earlier in the day in Fes.

“It was a good performance. I think we can take plenty of positives,” Achouri said. “We got three goals and we wanted to start the competition in the best possible way. We did that and we are very proud.”

Tunisia arrived in Morocco eager to reset after a disappointing showing at the 2024 tournament in Ivory Coast, where they exited at the group stage without a single win. Now qualified for next year’s World Cup and appearing at a 17th consecutive Afcon, there was an expectation that they would make a more assertive statement this time around.

They did so quickly on a drenched surface. Skhiri, the French-born Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder, broke the deadlock after just 10 minutes, rising to power home a header that gave Uganda goalkeeper Jamal Salim little chance. The early goal allowed Tunisia to settle and control the tempo despite the heavy rain that made conditions difficult for both sides.

Achouri then took centre stage as half-time approached. Latching on to an inviting cross from Ali Abdi, he guided a cushioned finish beyond Salim to double Tunisia’s advantage and reflect their growing authority.

Uganda struggled to create clear chances and were largely pinned back, while Tunisia continued to probe with confidence. Achouri struck again shortly after the hour mark, reacting quickest after Salim had saved Abdi’s initial effort to follow in and make it 3-0.

The Cranes salvaged some pride in stoppage time when Omedi’s shot deflected off defender Yan Valery and found the net, but the outcome was already beyond doubt. Tunisia now turn their attention to a heavyweight meeting with Nigeria on Saturday in Fes, a clash that looks likely to decide who tops the section.

Senegal and Nigeria up and running

Elsewhere on a rain-soaked day across Morocco, tournament heavyweights Senegal underlined their credentials with a comfortable 3-0 win over Botswana in Tangier. Nicolas Jackson scored twice for the 2022 champions, either side of half time, with Cherif Ndiaye adding a late third.

It was a predictable outcome given the gulf between the sides – Senegal sit 119 places above Botswana in the world rankings – but Pape Thiaw’s team still had work to do in difficult conditions at the 75,000-capacity Grand Stade de Tangier stadium.

Senegal dominated from the outset, with Sadio Mane, Iliman Ndiaye and Jackson all going close before the breakthrough arrived five minutes before the break. Ismail Jakobs cut in from the left and pulled the ball back for Jackson to finish, before the Bayern Munich loanee doubled his tally with a flowing team move just before the hour. Ndiaye rounded off the scoring late on.

“The players did the job. We know how important it is to start well in a tournament,” Thiaw said. “You could see how much the lads wanted the victory. They played really well.”

Senegal sit level on three points with the Democratic Republic of Congo at the top of Group D after the Leopards edged Benin 1-0 in Rabat. Theo Bongonda scored the only goal after 16 minutes, pouncing on a defensive lapse, while a Cedric Bakambu effort was later ruled out for offside.

“It was a very difficult match,” Bongonda said. “I didn’t really know anything about Benin but they are a really good side.”

Nigeria, meanwhile, made harder work of their opening match but still claimed a 2-1 win over Tanzania in Fes. Semi Ajayi opened the scoring late in the first half, heading in Alex Iwobi’s cross, before Charles M’Mombwa equalised shortly after the restart.

The Super Eagles, runners-up at the last Afrcon, were wasteful in front of goal, with Victor Osimhen missing several chances, but Ademola Lookman spared their blushes with a rising strike from outside the box to restore their lead.

Nigeria now face Tunisia in a mouth-watering Group C showdown on Saturday, while Uganda and Tanzania will meet in Rabat still searching for their first points of the tournament.