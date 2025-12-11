'Magic' Madueke keeps Arsenal top of Champions League as PSG held at Athletic

Arsenal moved to the verge of the Uefa Champions League knockout stages after a commanding 3-0 victory over Club Brugge on Wednesday night, inspired by a superb brace from Noni Madueke and capped by a polished Gabriel Martinelli finish.

The result maintains the Premier League leaders’ flawless European record this season and reinforces their growing authority as the competition reaches its decisive phase.

Mikel Arteta described Madueke’s contribution as “magic”. The £50 million summer signing opened the scoring after 27 minutes, collecting possession deep on the right and surging past two defenders before unleashing a vicious left-footed strike that flew beyond Brugge goalkeeper Josef Bursik.

“It was an unbelievable goal,” Artea said afterwards. “When you talk about individual quality and individual action and magic moments, that’s it. At this level you need players who can do something different, who can break games open. Noni has shown that he can.”

Madueke’s second arrived barely 80 seconds after the interval, heading into an empty net after hesitation in the Brugge defence left Bursik stranded. The 22-year-old now has three Champions League goals in as many matches and is staking a strong claim for a permanent starting position on the right flank, long considered Bukayo Saka’s territory.

Asked if Madueke had become undroppable, Arteta sounded a note of caution. “It’s about consistency. It’s not about one game, two games or three games – it’s doing it for 10 games in a row, every three days. That’s the level we have to hit.”

Arsenal were without eight first-team players, including Jurrien Timber, who travelled but was not risked. Yet the Premier League side joined Manchester United, Leeds United, Liverpool and Manchester City as the only English clubs to win their first six European Cup matches, their perfect record leaving them six points clear of ninth-placed Liverpool with a superior goal difference of 13.

Martinelli added the third on 57 minutes, cutting inside from the left to curl a brilliant effort into the far corner, extinguishing any hope of a Brugge revival. Arsenal’s control thereafter was total, and the night might have been even more memorable had Gabriel Jesus crowned his long-awaited return with a goal.

The Brazilian forward replaced Viktor Gyokeres on the hour, making his first appearance since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in January. His sharpness was evident immediately, and he was denied a dream comeback only by the post after spinning away from two defenders inside the area.

“For 11 months he has been fighting,” Arteta said. “To see him back with that smile, with that energy, with that quality in his first performance back is really impressive. If he continues like this he will bring something else to the team.”

Simon inspires Athletic Bilbao

While Arsenal strengthened their grip on top spot, Paris Saint-Germain were held to a 0-0 draw by Athletic Bilbao in the Basque Country, as goalkeeper Unai Simon delivered a standout performance to keep the Spanish side in contention for a play-off place.

PSG dominated the ball but were repeatedly frustrated by the 28-year-old, who made crucial stops from Senny Mayulu and Fabian Ruiz. Bradley Barcola struck the crossbar late on, but Luis Enrique’s side lacked the cutting edge needed to break Athletic’s resistance.

“We wasted too many chances,” Vitinha said. “In this type of match it makes the difference.”

The French champions moved up to third with two league-phase fixtures remaining – away to Sporting Lisbon and at home to Newcastle United – and remain on course for the last 16.

Newcastle suffer late blow

Newcastle were denied all three points at Bayer Leverkusen, a game in which they led 2-1 with just two minutes of normal time remaining.

Despite the disappointment of conceding a late equaliser, head coach Eddie Howe is confident they can progress to the knockout stage. Newcastle sit 12th on 10 points and face tough tests against PSV Eindhoven at St James’ Park and holders PSG away in their final two league stage games.

Speaking at his post-match press conference at the BayArena, he said: “We have to believe. When we started the Champions League campaign, if we thought it was going to be easy, I think we’re in the wrong competition.

“We have it all to prove. The two games we have are very difficult games, but I believe in the group. Wherever we go if we’re near our best, we can win.”

Newcastle would have climbed into sixth place if they had managed to hang on to the lead 19-year-old Lewis Miley had given them after Anthony Gordon had cancelled out Bruno Guimaraes’ unfortunate own goal from the penalty spot.

Alejandro Grimaldo snatched a point for the hosts with an 88th-minute equaliser as the Magpies once against conceded a costly late goal.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

The specs: 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Price, base: Dh399,999

Engine: Supercharged 6.2-litre V8

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 707hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 875Nm @ 4,800rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 16.8L / 100km (estimate)

Mobile phone packages comparison

What sanctions would be reimposed? Under ‘snapback’, measures imposed on Iran by the UN Security Council in six resolutions would be restored, including: An arms embargo

A ban on uranium enrichment and reprocessing

A ban on launches and other activities with ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, as well as ballistic missile technology transfer and technical assistance

A targeted global asset freeze and travel ban on Iranian individuals and entities

Authorisation for countries to inspect Iran Air Cargo and Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines cargoes for banned goods

Desert Warrior Starring: Anthony Mackie, Aiysha Hart, Ben Kingsley Director: Rupert Wyatt Rating: 3/5

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

The Settlers Director: Louis Theroux Starring: Daniella Weiss, Ari Abramowitz Rating: 5/5

The Bio Favourite vegetable: “I really like the taste of the beetroot, the potatoes and the eggplant we are producing.” Holiday destination: “I like Paris very much, it’s a city very close to my heart.” Book: “Das Kapital, by Karl Marx. I am not a communist, but there are a lot of lessons for the capitalist system, if you let it get out of control, and humanity.” Musician: “I like very much Fairuz, the Lebanese singer, and the other is Umm Kulthum. Fairuz is for listening to in the morning, Umm Kulthum for the night.”

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

In-demand jobs and monthly salaries Technology expert in robotics and automation: Dh20,000 to Dh40,000

Energy engineer: Dh25,000 to Dh30,000

Production engineer: Dh30,000 to Dh40,000

Data-driven supply chain management professional: Dh30,000 to Dh50,000

HR leader: Dh40,000 to Dh60,000

Engineering leader: Dh30,000 to Dh55,000

Project manager: Dh55,000 to Dh65,000

Senior reservoir engineer: Dh40,000 to Dh55,000

Senior drilling engineer: Dh38,000 to Dh46,000

Senior process engineer: Dh28,000 to Dh38,000

Senior maintenance engineer: Dh22,000 to Dh34,000

Field engineer: Dh6,500 to Dh7,500

Field supervisor: Dh9,000 to Dh12,000

Field operator: Dh5,000 to Dh7,000

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder