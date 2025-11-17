Iraq v UAE: Kick-off time, TV coverage and all you need to know about World Cup play-off second leg

Luan Pereira celebrates after scoring for the UAE in their 1-1 World Cup play-off first-leg draw against Iraq in Abu Dhabi on November 13, 2025. EPA
Luan Pereira celebrates after scoring for the UAE in their 1-1 World Cup play-off first-leg draw against Iraq in Abu Dhabi on November 13, 2025. EPA
The UAE's Caio Lucas scores in stoppage time but the goal disallowed for offside. Chris Whiteoak / The National
The UAE's Caio Lucas scores in stoppage time but the goal disallowed for offside. Chris Whiteoak / The National
UAE's Bruno de Oliveira goes for an overhead kick. Chris Whiteoak / The National
UAE's Bruno de Oliveira goes for an overhead kick. Chris Whiteoak / The National
UAE coach Cosmin Olaroiu during the game at Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National
UAE coach Cosmin Olaroiu during the game at Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National
UAE goalkeeper Khalid Essa punches the ball. Chris Whiteoak / The National
UAE goalkeeper Khalid Essa punches the ball. Chris Whiteoak / The National
UAE's Luan Pereira celebrates after scoring. Chris Whiteoak / The National
UAE's Luan Pereira celebrates after scoring. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Luan Pereira heads home for the UAE. EPA
Luan Pereira heads home for the UAE. EPA
UAE's Luan Pereira heads home to make it 1-1 against Iraq. Chris Whiteoak / The National
UAE's Luan Pereira heads home to make it 1-1 against Iraq. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Iraq's Ali Al Hamadi celebrates with teammates after scoring. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Iraq's Ali Al Hamadi celebrates with teammates after scoring. Chris Whiteoak / The National
UAE coach Cosmin Olaroiu with his Iraq ciunterpart Graham Arnold. Chris Whiteoak / The National
UAE coach Cosmin Olaroiu with his Iraq ciunterpart Graham Arnold. Chris Whiteoak / The National
The UAE team starting XI before the game against Iraq. Chris Whiteoak / The National
The UAE team starting XI before the game against Iraq. Chris Whiteoak / The National
UAE players before the game at Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium. Chris Whiteoak / The National
UAE players before the game at Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium. Chris Whiteoak / The National
A fan display before the game at Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Reuters
A fan display before the game at Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Reuters
UAE fans before the game at Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National
UAE fans before the game at Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National
UAE fans ahead of the match against Iraq in Abu Dhabi. EPA
UAE fans ahead of the match against Iraq in Abu Dhabi. EPA
UAE fans before the game at Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium. Chris Whiteoak / The National
UAE fans before the game at Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium. Chris Whiteoak / The National
A fans display before the match at Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium. Chris Whiteoak / The National
A fans display before the match at Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium. Chris Whiteoak / The National
UAE fans before the game at Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium. Chris Whiteoak / The National
UAE fans before the game at Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Sport

Football

Iraq v UAE: Kick-off time, TV coverage and all you need to know about World Cup play-off second leg

National team travel to Basra with tie all square after first leg

The National

November 17, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The UAE's 2026 World Cup quest takes them to Basra on Tuesday as the national team face Iraq in a play-off second leg.

Whoever wins the match, in what is the final phase of Asian qualifying, will keep alive their hopes of sealing a spot in the 48-team finals being held in North America next summer.

For the loser, the dream is over until qualifying begins for the next tournament in 2030 which is being jointly hosted by Morocco, Portugal, and Spain.

What happened in first leg?

Last Thursday in Abu Dhabi saw Iraq forward Ali Al Hamadi fire his team in front with a close-range finish in the 11th minute.

UAE were level eight minutes later, much to the delight of home fans at Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium, when Luan Pereira headed home Abdullah Ramadan's cross.

Cosmin Olaroiu's side needed a couple of superb saves from goalkeeper and man of the match Khalid Essa to prevent falling behind again, despite having four forwards on the field for the last 20 minutes.

The UAE thought they had grabbed a last-gasp winner when Caio Lucas bundled the ball into the Iraqi net only for the goal to be disallowed for offside.

When and where is the second leg?

The deciding match is taking place on Tuesday, November 18, in front of 65,000 fans at Basra International Stadium, kick-off 8pm UAE.

Have the two countries played in a finals before?

Both Iraq and the UAE have reached the World Cup finals once before in their history. Iraq played at the 1986 finals in Mexico which saw them lose 1-0 to Paraguay, 2-1 to Belgium and 1-0 to the host nation.

Four years later, the UAE reached the finals held in Italy, losing 2-0 to Colombia, 5-1 against eventual winners West Germany and 4-1 to Yugoslavia.

What happens next for the winner?

Whoever comes out on top on Tuesday night will advance to the Inter-confederation play-offs in Mexico in March.

They will be joined in the final opportunity to qualify for the finals by Bolivia (from CONMEBOL), New Caledonia (from OFC), DR Congo (From CAF) and two teams from CONCACAF.

The four lowest-ranked teams in the Fifa standings will play in two single-elimination matches.

The winners will meet the two highest-ranked teams in another set of single-elimination matches, with the two winners of these games booking their tickets to North America next summer.

Who has already qualified from Asia?

Six teams made it directly through from the third round of qualifying: Iran, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Jordan, Japan and Australia.

Two more – Qatar and Saudi Arabia – made it through the three-team play-offs last month after beating UAE and Iraq, respectively, over two legs.

Who else has made it through so far?

Host nations: Canada, Mexico, United States.

Africa: Algeria, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia.

Europe: Croatia, England, France, Norway, Portugal.

Oceania: New Zealand

South America: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay

Is Iraq v UAE on television?

It certainly is. The game is being shown live on beIN Sports.

You might also like
Polarised public

31% in UK say BBC is biased to left-wing views

19% in UK say BBC is biased to right-wing views

19% in UK say BBC is not biased at all

Source: YouGov

White hydrogen: Naturally occurring hydrogenChromite: Hard, metallic mineral containing iron oxide and chromium oxideUltramafic rocks: Dark-coloured rocks rich in magnesium or iron with very low silica contentOphiolite: A section of the earth’s crust, which is oceanic in nature that has since been uplifted and exposed on landOlivine: A commonly occurring magnesium iron silicate mineral that derives its name for its olive-green yellow-green colour

While you're here
Red flags
  • Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.
  • Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.
  • Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.
  • Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.
  • Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals.

Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESmartCrowd%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiddiq%20Farid%20and%20Musfique%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20%2F%20PropTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24650%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2035%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%20institutional%20investors%20and%20notable%20angel%20investors%20(500%20MENA%2C%20Shurooq%2C%20Mada%2C%20Seedstar%2C%20Tricap)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The specs
  • Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8
  • Power: 640hp
  • Torque: 760nm
  • On sale: 2026
  • Price: Not announced yet
What can victims do?

Always use only regulated platforms

Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion

Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs)

Report to local authorities

Warn others to prevent further harm

Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

The specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo

Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm

Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm

Transmission: 10-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km

Price: from Dh94,900

On sale: now

On Women's Day
Book%20Details
%3Cp%3E%3Cem%3EThree%20Centuries%20of%20Travel%20Writing%20by%20Muslim%20Women%3C%2Fem%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EEditors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiobhan%20Lambert-Hurley%2C%20Daniel%20Majchrowicz%2C%20Sunil%20Sharma%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EIndiana%20University%20Press%3B%20532%20pages%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
AS IT STANDS IN POOL A

1. Japan - Played 3, Won 3, Points 14

2. Ireland - Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Points 11

3. Scotland - Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Points 5

Remaining fixtures

Scotland v Russia – Wednesday, 11.15am

Ireland v Samoa – Saturday, 2.45pm

Japan v Scotland – Sunday, 2.45pm

What sanctions would be reimposed?

Under ‘snapback’, measures imposed on Iran by the UN Security Council in six resolutions would be restored, including:

  • An arms embargo
  • A ban on uranium enrichment and reprocessing
  • A ban on launches and other activities with ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, as well as ballistic missile technology transfer and technical assistance
  • A targeted global asset freeze and travel ban on Iranian individuals and entities
  • Authorisation for countries to inspect Iran Air Cargo and Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines cargoes for banned goods
The%20Kitchen
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EDaniel%20Kaluuya%2C%20Kibwe%20Tavares%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EKane%20Robinson%2C%20Jedaiah%20Bannerman%2C%20Hope%20Ikpoku%20Jnr%2C%20Fiona%20Marr%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
The Indo-Pacific
Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme
  • Priority access to new homes from participating developers
  • Discounts on sales price of off-plan units
  • Flexible payment plans from developers
  • Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees
  • DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates
While you're here
THE SPECS

Cadillac XT6 2020 Premium Luxury

Engine:  3.6L V-6

Transmission: nine-speed automatic

Power: 310hp

Torque: 367Nm

Price: Dh280,000

On Women's Day
Palestine and Israel
Groom and Two Brides

Director: Elie Semaan

Starring: Abdullah Boushehri, Laila Abdallah, Lulwa Almulla

Rating: 3/5

Updated: November 17, 2025, 10:52 AM
World CupUAEIraq