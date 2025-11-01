Amad Diallo saves the day as Manchester United held to draw by Nottingham Forest

Ruben Amorim's quest for a fourth straight league win came to a halt as Manchester United were held to a 2-2 draw by struggling Nottingham Forest.

Amorim's team looked set to climb to second in the table when they took a 1-0 lead at the City Ground courtesy of Casemiro's first-half opener.

But Forest, who had not scored a league goal since September 20, roared back after the break.

Morgan Gibbs-White headed the home side level in the 48th minute before Nicolo Savona tapped in just two minutes later to complete a dramatic turnaround.

But Amad Diallo levelled with a sweet volley in the 81st minute to rescue a point for United, who have been much improved in recent weeks after a poor start to the season.

Forest, who last month appointed Sean Dyche as manager to replace the sacked Ange Postecoglou, remain in the relegation zone.

On paper, the City Ground appeared like the perfect place for United to continue their resurgence back up the table.

The visitors started like a side on the up. Close season signing Benjamin Sesko should have done better from a Bryan Mbeumo pull-back before the Slovenian arrowed another strike wide.

Home supporters were incensed at the decision to award United the corner that led to the opening goal. Boos rang out from all corners of the stadium as Casemiro headed in his third goal of the season.

Diallo had a golden chance to double his side's lead late in the first half, blazing over from a good position, profligacy that proved costly as United fell apart after the restart.

The United wing-back was no match for Gibbs-White as the Forest livewire headed past goalkeeper Senne Lammens to net the home side's first league goal since September.

With the crowd lifted, 92 seconds later the turnaround was complete. United failed to deal with another long ball into the penalty area and it fell for Savona who earned redemption with a close-range finish.

United responded well, with Bruno Fernandes' fizzing strike hitting the post on the hour mark, before Diallo's shot from the edge of the penalty area, after Forest had only half cleared a corner, broke the hosts' resistance.

A goalline clearance was needed to keep out Diallo's rasping effort in stoppage-time, but defeat would have been harsh on Forest.

After the match, Manchester United's Diallo said it was a disappointing result despite his own performance.

"We are really disappointed to go home with one point," he told Sky Sports.

"We have confidence now. We believe in the manager and the system. We are trying to do our best. We believe in the manager like he believes in us."

Saturday's trip to the City Ground landed a year to the day since the Portuguese was named as Erik ten Hag's successor and came during the best spell of his topsy-turvy tenure.

Nottingham Forest captain Gibbs-White said it was a tough result.

"To get a point is good but the dressing room is frustrated not to get all three," he told Sky Sports.

"We conceded two silly corners, I don't think the first one was even a corner. From where I was standing, I was pretty far away, all the boys were saying at half-time the ball hadn't gone out."

