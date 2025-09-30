Tyrell Malacia will meet Manchester United’s head coach Ruben Amorim at the Carrington training ground on Tuesday with a view to returning to the first team group.

Malacia, 26, had been ordered to train apart from the first-team squad during United's pre-season, part of a group that also included Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho. All have since left the club except for Malacia.

The Dutch defender has been training alone at Trafford FC in England’s eighth tier of football, the last time on Friday afternoon. Trafford appreciated the financial donation which he made to them.

Malacia spent the second half of last season back in his homeland on loan at PSV Eindhoven, making eight appearances. He was one of several first-team players told to train away from the squad during pre-season and told to find a new club.

After failing to secure a move away from Old Trafford over the summer, United's plan now is to bring Malacia back into training with the first team, adding strength to Amorim's squad.

United have suffered a poor start to the new season, with Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Brentford their third in six league games that also includes an embarrassing League Cup exit to fourth-tier Grimsby Town. United are 14th in the Premier League table on seven points.

Netherlands international Malacia has played 47 times for United since joining from Feyenoord in 2022, with 39 of those games coming in his first season under previous manager Erik ten Hag.

