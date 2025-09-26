Premier League predictions: Palace end Liverpool's perfect start, Arsenal lose at Newcastle

Saturday: Brentford v Manchester United (3.30pm)

Brentford fell to a 3-1 defeat at Fulham on Saturday, despite Mikkel Damsgaard putting the Bees ahead, leaving them fourth bottom of the table with just one win in five games.

Manchester United secured a much-needed three points by beating Chelsea 2-1 last weekend, the first match in Premier League history to see two or more goals, red cards and substitutions in the opening 45 minutes.

Prediction: Brentford 2 Man United 2

Chelsea v Brighton (6pm)

Chelsea's unbeaten record came to an end with their loss at Man United which saw goalkeeper Robert Sanchez sent-off after just five minutes. In their midweek League Cup game at third-tier Lincoln City, the Blues recovered from going a goal down to win 2-1.

There were no such problems for Brighton in their cup clash away to third-tier opposition, with Diego Gomez scoring four in a 6-0 battering of Barnsley. In the league, the Seagulls have won just once, drawing 2-2 with Spurs last weekend.

Prediction: Chelsea 2 Brighton 1

Crystal Palace v Liverpool (6pm)

Palace maintained their unbeaten start to the season when they defeated London rivals West Ham 2-1 thanks to Tyrick Mitchell volleying home a cracking winner. The Eagles sit fifth in the table.

Table-topping Liverpool made it six wins from six league games by edging out Everton 2-1 in the Merseyside derby. British record buy Alexander Isak scored his first goal for the club in Tuesday's 2-1 League Cup win over Southampton, which also saw Hugo Ekitite shown a second yellow card for removing his shirt after scoring. He misses this game as a result.

Prediction: Palace 1 Liverpool 1

Leeds United v Bournemouth (6pm)

Leeds sealed their first victory since the opening weekend of the season when they defeated bottom club Wolves 3-1 with striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring his first goal for the Yorkshiremen.

Bournemouth remain in the top four after drawing 0-0 at home to Newcastle last weekend, which ended the Cherries' three-game win-streak.

Prediction: Leeds 0 Bournemouth 1

Manchester City v Burnley (6pm)

Man City were denied three points when Arsenal grabbed an injury-time leveller in North London last weekend after Erling Haaland had put Pep Guardiola's side into an early lead. A second-string City line-up eased to a 2-0 League Cup victory at third-tier Huddersfield Town on Wednesday.

Burnley's home draw with Nottingham Forest leaves the Clarets one point outside the bottom three having won once in five games. Burnley then suffered a midweek blow when a much-changed line-up was knocked out of the League Cup by second-tier Cardiff City.

Prediction: Man City 4 Burnley 0

Nottingham Forest v Sunderland (8.30pm)

Forest are still without a win since their opening weekend defeat of Brentford. A 1-1 draw at Burnley last Saturday at least meant they avoided a fourth loss in a row across competitions. On Wednesday, they drew again, this time 2-2 at Real Betis in the Europa League.

Sunderland continued their solid return to the top flight by drawing with Aston Villa despite seeing defender Reinildo sent-off in the 33rd minute. The Black Cats have lost just once in five games.

Prediction: Forest 1 Sunderland 1

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolves (11pm)

Spurs fought back from two goals down to rescue a point at Brighton which keeps them third in the standings. On Wednesday, Thomas Frank's side ran out 3-0 winners at home to third-tier Doncaster Rovers in the League Cup.

Wolves remain rock bottom having lost five out of five, the last of which a 3-1 home loss to Leeds, despite taking an eighth-minute lead through Ladislav Krejci. Spirits were at least raised by a 2-0 midweek League Cup win over Everton.

Prediction: Spurs 2 Wolves 0

Sunday: Aston Villa v Fulham (5pm)

Villa have drawn their last two league matches – against Everton and Sunderland – but are yet to record a win this season leaving them third bottom. In their opening Europa League game on Thursday, Unai Emery's side did register a 1-0 win at home to Bologna.

Fulham are looking to make it three league wins on the spin following victories over Leeds and Brentford. The Cottagers are also through to the League Cup fourth round after beating fourth-tier Cambridge 1-0 on Tuesday.

Prediction: Villa 1 Fulham 1

Newcastle United v Arsenal (7.30pm)

Newcastle's draw with Bournemouth was their third consecutive stalemate away from home in the league. In the League Cup on Wednesday, the Magpies powered past third-tier Bradford City 4-1 at St James' Park.

Arsenal remain in second place after substitute Gabriel Martinelli's late goal secured a point at Manchester City. The Gunners then secured a 2-0 win in their midweek third-tier League Cup match at Port Vale.

Prediction: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

Monday: Everton v West Ham United (11pm)

Everton lost for only the second time this season despite a second-half fight back in the derby loss at Liverpool. David Moyes' side then followed that up by being knocked out of the League Cup by Wolves on Tuesday.

West Ham manager Graham Potter is in dire need of three points having lost four out of five games, the last of which at home to Palace last week leaves the Hammers second bottom in the table.

Prediction: Everton 2 West Ham 1

