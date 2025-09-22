Ryan Gravenberch shines for leaders Liverpool: Premier League team of the week

Liverpool beat Everton 2-1 on Saturday to maintain their flawless start while under pressure Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim grabbed a desperately needed win against Chelsea as the Premier League provided another weekend of tense action.

Gabriel Martinelli's late goal secured a 1-1 draw for Arsenal against Manchester City on Sunday evening in a result that meant Liverpool sit five points clear at the top of the early table.

Tottenham came back from two goals down to draw at Brighton while Crystal Palace beat West Ham to leave Graham Potter's side in the relegation zone.

It was also a strong weekend for the promoted teams with Leeds beating winless Wolves 3-1 to move up to 12th, while Sunderland are seventh after a 1-1 draw with an out-of-sorts Aston Villa.

Burnley also grabbed a point after a draw with Nottingham Forest who remain winless under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

See below for our team of the week (4-4-2 formation).

Manager

Ruben Amorim (Manchester United): The Portuguese hasn't had much to celebrate this season but claimed a much-needed win over top opposition in Chelsea.

Goalkeeper

Karl Darlow (Leeds United): Pulled off a string of top saves to protect Leeds' lead in an impressive showing against Wolves.

Defenders

Luke Shaw (Manchester United): On the receiving end of some sharp criticism from United legend Roy Keane but interchanged well with Patrick Dorgu ahead of him against Chelsea.

Calvin Bassey (Fulham): Lived on the edge at times but was the backbone of a Fulham rearguard action that hardly gave Brentford a sniff of goal.

Sven Botman (Newcastle United): A towering performance from the giant Dutchman who kept the lively Evanilson well shackled.

Matty Cash (Aston Villa): A rare goal for the Poland international whose tussle with Noah Sadiki was one of the highlights of a 1-1 draw at Sunderland.

Midfielders

Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool): Scored an absolute peach in Liverpool's Merseyside derby win and also assisted Ekitike for his side's second.

Tijjani Reijnders (Manchester City): Gets around the pitch effortlessly and is fast becoming Erling Haaland's main supply line.

Anton Stach (Leeds United): Capped an excellent individual performance with a cracking free-kick as Leeds outclassed Wolves.

Manchester United's Casemiro celebrates after scoring his sides second goal against Chelsea at the Old Trafford on Saturday, September 20, 2025.

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United): It's hard to think just how much worse United would be without their Portuguese playmaker. Scored his 100th goal for the club in a much-needed win over Chelsea.

Strikers

Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool): If he's worried about Liverpool smashing the British transfer record to bring in Alexander Isak, he doesn't show it. Cool finish set team on way to derby victory.

Jean Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace): The Frenchman is a cult hero with Palace fans. Strong as an ox, always bringing teammates into play and was well worth his goal at West Ham.

