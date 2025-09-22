Ryan Gravenberch shines for leaders Liverpool: Premier League team of the week

Liverpool beat Everton 2-1 on Saturday to maintain their flawless start while under pressure Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim grabbed a desperately needed win against Chelsea as the Premier League provided another weekend of tense action.
Gabriel Martinelli's late goal secured a 1-1 draw for Arsenal against Manchester City on Sunday evening in a result that meant Liverpool sit five points clear at the top of the early table.
Tottenham came back from two goals down to draw at Brighton while Crystal Palace beat West Ham to leave Graham Potter's side in the relegation zone.
It was also a strong weekend for the promoted teams with Leeds beating winless Wolves 3-1 to move up to 12th, while Sunderland are seventh after a 1-1 draw with an out-of-sorts Aston Villa.
Burnley also grabbed a point after a draw with Nottingham Forest who remain winless under new manager Ange Postecoglou.
See below for our team of the week (4-4-2 formation).
Manager
Ruben Amorim (Manchester United): The Portuguese hasn't had much to celebrate this season but claimed a much-needed win over top opposition in Chelsea.
Goalkeeper
Karl Darlow (Leeds United): Pulled off a string of top saves to protect Leeds' lead in an impressive showing against Wolves.
Defenders
Luke Shaw (Manchester United): On the receiving end of some sharp criticism from United legend Roy Keane but interchanged well with Patrick Dorgu ahead of him against Chelsea.
Calvin Bassey (Fulham): Lived on the edge at times but was the backbone of a Fulham rearguard action that hardly gave Brentford a sniff of goal.
Sven Botman (Newcastle United): A towering performance from the giant Dutchman who kept the lively Evanilson well shackled.
Matty Cash (Aston Villa): A rare goal for the Poland international whose tussle with Noah Sadiki was one of the highlights of a 1-1 draw at Sunderland.
Midfielders
Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool): Scored an absolute peach in Liverpool's Merseyside derby win and also assisted Ekitike for his side's second.
Tijjani Reijnders (Manchester City): Gets around the pitch effortlessly and is fast becoming Erling Haaland's main supply line.
Anton Stach (Leeds United): Capped an excellent individual performance with a cracking free-kick as Leeds outclassed Wolves.
Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United): It's hard to think just how much worse United would be without their Portuguese playmaker. Scored his 100th goal for the club in a much-needed win over Chelsea.
Strikers
Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool): If he's worried about Liverpool smashing the British transfer record to bring in Alexander Isak, he doesn't show it. Cool finish set team on way to derby victory.
Jean Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace): The Frenchman is a cult hero with Palace fans. Strong as an ox, always bringing teammates into play and was well worth his goal at West Ham.
The specs
Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors
Power: Combined output 920hp
Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm
Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic
Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km
On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025
Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000
The specs: 2019 Lincoln MKC
Price, base / as tested: Dh169,995 / Dh192,045
Engine: Turbocharged, 2.0-litre, in-line four-cylinder
Transmission: Six-speed automatic
Power: 253hp @ 5,500rpm
Torque: 389Nm @ 2,500rpm
Fuel economy, combined: 10.7L / 100km
The specs
Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo
Power: 268hp at 5,600rpm
Torque: 380Nm at 4,800rpm
Transmission: CVT auto
Fuel consumption: 9.5L/100km
On sale: now
Price: from Dh195,000
Key facilities
- Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
- Premier League-standard football pitch
- 400m Olympic running track
- NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
- 600-seat auditorium
- Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
- An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
- Specialist robotics and science laboratories
- AR and VR-enabled learning centres
- Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
THE SPECS
2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE
Engine: 1.8 litre combined with 16-volt electric motors
Transmission: Automatic with manual shifting mode
Power: 121hp
Torque: 142Nm
Price: Dh95,900
WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE?
1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull
2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight
3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge
4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own
5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed
Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners
Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)
Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)
Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi
Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)
Best Team: Atalanta
Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)
Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)
Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)
Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)
Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)
The specs: 2018 Nissan Patrol Nismo
Price: base / as tested: Dh382,000
Engine: 5.6-litre V8
Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic
Power: 428hp @ 5,800rpm
Torque: 560Nm @ 3,600rpm
Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km
The specs: 2019 Infiniti QX50
Price, base: Dh138,000 (estimate)
Engine: 2.0L, turbocharged, in-line four-cylinder
Transmission: Continuously variable transmission
Power: 268hp @ 5,600rpm
Torque: 380Nm @ 4,400rpm
Fuel economy: 6.7L / 100km (estimate)
