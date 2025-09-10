Al Jazira’s new collaboration with City Football Group to focus on long-term development

City Football Group (CFG) and Al Jazira announced a new collaboration agreement focused on supporting the Abu Dhabi club’s long-term football development through strategic consultancy.

The new agreement will expand upon CFG’s existing consultancy work with Al Jazira Academy and extend to include assistance across other key areas of football strategy.

For the past two seasons, CFG has supported Al Jazira Academy by providing expertise in coaching methodology and education, technology, facilities, and operations.

The collaboration aims to attract top talent and nurture future stars, with Jazira looking to build on the success of last season's success, when their Under-21s team secured the Emirates Cup and Super Cup double.

“Manchester City’s vision is to be the best football academy in the world and we try to enable an environment to support people to fulfill their maximum potential on and off pitch,” Thomas Kruecken, Manchester City academy director in UK, said during an Al Jazira Academy media day on Tuesday.

“In the last 10 years we have been very successful with player sales and market values of £600 million. This is what we try to achieve, to further develop the great programme with the great methodology we have in place to adapt.”

Thomas Kruecken, Manchester City academy director in UK, speaks during an Al Jazira Academy media day. Antonie Robertson / The National

Kruecken said that the speed of modern football meant it was crucial to identify young talent and design tailored programmes for each player to help them develop.

“We want Al Jazira Academy to follow such a programme to be the best, to be elite. This is what we try to achieve. It's the same with us at Manchester City. We have a similar purpose.

“Second, for me, it's about the people. The game will change in the future. The speed of the game keeps increasing and increasing.

“And for us in the academy, it's to develop the player for the future game today. So, it needs future-oriented staff members, the best possible coaches, forward-thinking people around the talents, the great talent identification.”

Gareth Prosser, who took up the position of Al Jazira Academy director in July, is one such appointment.

“There are a couple of activities across our collaboration, for example the Academy Manager Forum, which takes place once a month,” Kruecken added.

“Gareth is part of it. In this forum, we discuss with all the academy managers across the City Football Group, strategies, processes, content about how to develop the player for the future game. Staff exchange programme is another one.

“So, for me, it's not just about talking about player development, it’s also about staff development and to support Al Jazira even more in the future is what we try to achieve, to be a very elite partner of supporting them in the background.”

When asked if the new collaboration could see City or other young players at clubs under the City Football Group umbrella, sent to Al Jazira to aid their football development, Kruecken said: “One hundred percent.

"I believe when you have the right vision, when you have the right people on board, and the best facilities and future-orientated people who think forward and work collaboratively together to create a great culture, I think everything is possible.

“I think here you have a clear vision and for me you have everything you need to develop a tool, you need to develop a top-class academy, but obviously, as everything in life, it takes time.

“But I think you have the right people on board and that's why I believe it will be the case.”

Al Jazira Academy director Gareth Prosser said the club wants to develop more players to graduate to the UAE national team. Antonie Robertson / The National

Prosser said their vision at the Al Jazira Academy was clear.

“We want to be the best. We want to develop more players at Al Jazira and the wider professional game. And we want to develop more players for the UAE national team and other nations as well,” he told an audience that included Dr Sultan Al Jaber, vice chairman of Al Jazira and chairman of the executive committee of the club's board.

“We also understand our responsibility to develop young, respectful, healthy human beings. And we take that very seriously. How will we do that? Well, we do that with the expertise that we have in the room and across the club in collaboration with CFG.

“By using data and research to inform the Al Jazira way. With in-depth planning, lots of reflection, we are committed to making a difference here. And committed to developing successful people.”

HIJRA Starring: Lamar Faden, Khairiah Nathmy, Nawaf Al-Dhufairy

Director: Shahad Ameen Rating: 3/5

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup – Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

World record transfers 1. Kylian Mbappe - to Real Madrid in 2017/18 - €180 million (Dh770.4m - if a deal goes through)

2. Paul Pogba - to Manchester United in 2016/17 - €105m

3. Gareth Bale - to Real Madrid in 2013/14 - €101m

4. Cristiano Ronaldo - to Real Madrid in 2009/10 - €94m

5. Gonzalo Higuain - to Juventus in 2016/17 - €90m

6. Neymar - to Barcelona in 2013/14 - €88.2m

7. Romelu Lukaku - to Manchester United in 2017/18 - €84.7m

8. Luis Suarez - to Barcelona in 2014/15 - €81.72m

9. Angel di Maria - to Manchester United in 2014/15 - €75m

10. James Rodriguez - to Real Madrid in 2014/15 - €75m

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The specs: 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Price, base / as tested Dh207,846 / Dh220,000 Engine 6.2L V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 420hp @ 5,600rpm Torque 624Nm @ 4,100rpm Fuel economy, combined 13.5L / 100km

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Almnssa Started: August 2020 Founder: Areej Selmi Based: Gaza Sectors: Internet, e-commerce Investments: Grants/private funding

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

MATCH INFO Tottenham Hotspur 3 (Son 1', Kane 8' & 16') West Ham United 3 (Balbuena 82', Sanchez og 85', Lanzini 90' 4) Man of the match Harry Kane

If you go The flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes. Portland is a 260 km drive from Seattle and Emirates offers codeshare flights to Portland with its partner Alaska Airlines. The car Hertz (www.hertz.ae) offers compact car rental from about $300 per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz. Parks and accommodation For information on Crater Lake National Park, visit www.nps.gov/crla/index.htm . Because of the altitude, large parts of the park are closed in winter due to snow. While the park’s summer season is May 22-October 31, typically, the full loop of the Rim Drive is only possible from late July until the end of October. Entry costs $25 per car for a day. For accommodation, see www.travelcraterlake.com. For information on Umpqua Hot Springs, see www.fs.usda.gov and https://soakoregon.com/umpqua-hot-springs/. For Bend, see https://www.visitbend.com/.

MEYDAN RESULTS 6.30pm Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh125,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner ES Ajeeb, Sam Hitchcock (jockey), Ibrahim Aseel (trainer). 7.05pm Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Galaxy Road, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 7.40pm Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Al Modayar, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh170,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Gundogdu, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 (D) 1,600m Winner George Villiers, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 9.25pm Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 (D)1,200m Winner Lady Parma, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Zaajer, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Coming soon Torno Subito by Massimo Bottura When the W Dubai – The Palm hotel opens at the end of this year, one of the highlights will be Massimo Bottura’s new restaurant, Torno Subito, which promises “to take guests on a journey back to 1960s Italy”. It is the three Michelinstarred chef’s first venture in Dubai and should be every bit as ambitious as you would expect from the man whose restaurant in Italy, Osteria Francescana, was crowned number one in this year’s list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Akira Back Dubai Another exciting opening at the W Dubai – The Palm hotel is South Korean chef Akira Back’s new restaurant, which will continue to showcase some of the finest Asian food in the world. Back, whose Seoul restaurant, Dosa, won a Michelin star last year, describes his menu as, “an innovative Japanese cuisine prepared with a Korean accent”. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal The highly experimental chef, whose dishes are as much about spectacle as taste, opens his first restaurant in Dubai next year. Housed at The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal will feature contemporary twists on recipes that date back to the 1300s, including goats’ milk cheesecake. Always remember with a Blumenthal dish: nothing is quite as it seems.

SUNDAY'S ABU DHABI T10 MATCHES Northern Warriors v Team Abu Dhabi, 3.30pm

Bangla Tigers v Karnataka Tuskers, 5.45pm

Qalandars v Maratha Arabians, 8pm

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE