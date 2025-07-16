Barcelona star Lamine Yamal to be investigated over dwarfism row

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is facing an investigation regarding the presence of a group of people with dwarfism hired as entertainers at his 18th birthday party last weekend, Spain's Ministry of Social Rights said.

The winger celebrated with a private event in Olivella, around 50 kilometres west of Barcelona, with guests including YouTubers, influencers, celebrities and several Barcelona teammates

The ministry asked the prosecutor's office to probe, following a complaint from the Association for People with Achondroplasia and Other Skeletal Dysplasias with Dwarfism (ADEE) which described it as "unacceptable in the 21st century".

"The ADEE has filed a complaint, so this ministry has asked the prosecutor's office to investigate to see if the law has been violated and, therefore, the rights of people with disabilities [have been]," Spain's Ministry of Social Rights told AFP.

ADEE "publicly denounces the hiring of people with dwarfism as part of the entertainment" and said they would take legal action as it "perpetuates stereotypes, fuels discrimination, and undermines the image and rights" of people with disabilities.

"These actions violate not only current legislation but also the fundamental ethical values of a society that seeks to be egalitarian and respectful.

"The general law on the rights of persons with disabilities expressly prohibits the following practices: 'Shows or recreational activities in which people with disabilities or other circumstances are used to provoke mockery, ridicule, or derision from the public in a manner contrary to the respect due to human dignity are prohibited'."

Yamal turned 18 on July 13, the day after his party on Saturday night. Guests were not permitted to film at the event but a video emerged of a group of people with dwarfism heading into the party.

"No one disrespected us, we were allowed to work in peace," said one of the performers anonymously on Catalan radio station RAC1, saying there were four of them present.

"I don't understand why there's so much hype. We're normal people, who do what we want, in an absolutely legal way.

"We work as entertainers. Why can't we do it? Because of our physical condition?

"We know what our limit is and we will never exceed it: we are not fairground monkeys ...

"For a couple of years these people [the ADEE] have wanted to harm us, they want to prevent us from doing what we like, but they have not offered any work or training to those who are affected ...

"All this fuss has come about purely because it was Lamine Yamal's party."

The performer said they dance, deliver drinks and do magic tricks to entertain guests at the events they work at.

Dominican rapper Chimbala, of short stature, published a video on Instagram of himself singing on stage with Yamal, with Barca teammates Gavi and Alejandro Balde dancing in the background.

"Lamine Yamal at 18, the best player in the world, signing my song 'Abusadora', thank you for inviting me to your [birthday]," wrote Chimbala.

Yamal is a candidate to win the Ballon d'Or after a helping Barcelona to a domestic treble of La Liga, the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup last season.

The Spain international has scored 25 goals for the club in 106 appearances, having made his debut at just 15 years old in 2023.

Yamal's representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

A Barcelona spokemsan told the BBC the club was "not in a position to comment on an act that falls strictly within the private sphere", but added their position would be reassessed once "concrete information" has been ascertained.

