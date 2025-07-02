Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Juventus' Randal Kolo Muani shake hands after the match. AP
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Juventus' Randal Kolo Muani shake hands after the match. AP
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Juventus' Randal Kolo Muani shake hands after the match. AP
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Juventus' Randal Kolo Muani shake hands after the match. AP

Sport

Football

Xabi Alonso upbeat over Kylian Mbappe's fitness as Real Madrid set up Dortmund Club World Cup showdown

Gonzalo Garcia's goal settles tie against Juventus while Serhou Guirassy struck twice as BVB down Monterrey

Steve Luckings
Steve Luckings

July 02, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Xabi Alonso said Kylian Mbappe is edging closer to full fitness after the France star made his long-awaited Fifa Club World Cup debut during Real Madrid’s hard-fought 1-0 win over Juventus on Tuesday.

Mbappe came off the bench in the second half at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey following a bout of gastroenteritis that ruled him out of the group stage. But the 2022 World Cup winner’s cameo was enough to lift spirits in the Madrid camp as they prepare for a mouthwatering quarter-final clash with Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

“I think day by day he will get better, and by the time of the quarters, he should be in much better shape,” said Alonso. “We’ll keep checking in with him every day.”

With Mbappe still short of full fitness, Gonzalo Garcia continued to stake his claim as the breakout star of the tournament. The 21-year-old forward scored the only goal of the game – his third of the competition – to send the 15-time European champions through to the last eight.

“He’s growing with every game,” said Alonso. “His movement, his confidence – he’s playing with no fear. That’s exactly what we need.”

Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde also earned plaudits for his tireless display in midfield, with Alonso calling the Uruguayan “a complete player”.

“He’s everywhere on the pitch. Technically gifted, tactically intelligent, and he leads by example. He lifts the entire team.”

Alonso’s tactical tinkering also made an impact, with Vinicius Jr moved back to his favoured left-wing position in the second half after a quiet start.

“We saw that giving him width allowed him to attack better from outside in,” the Madrid coach explained. “That’s where he can be devastating.”

Defensively, Real Madrid looked composed and disciplined, limiting a Juventus side brimming with experience to very few clear chances.

“Our structure was good,” Alonso said. “We’ve only conceded two goals in four matches so far – that’s a credit to the whole team’s work off the ball.”

Madrid will now turn their attention to Dortmund, who secured their Club World Cup quarter-final spot with a 2-1 victory over Monterrey in Atlanta.

Serhou Guirassy struck twice in the opening 24 minutes to give the Bundesliga side control, and despite a spirited second-half rally from the Mexican outfit, the Germans held firm.

“It was difficult. They're a good team with experienced players,” said Guirassy, named player of the match. “We had a very good first half. Second half was a bit harder, but the mindset was tough and we won, so we're all happy tonight.”

The only blemish on Dortmund’s night came in the form of a suspension for teenager Jobe Bellingham, who picked up a booking that rules him out of a potential family reunion against older brother Jude.

“Of course it’s a shame,” Guirassy added. “But we have depth, and we’ll be ready for Madrid.”

A tantalising tie awaits in New Jersey, with Alonso’s side growing stronger – and possibly welcoming a fully fit Mbappe just in time.

RESULTS

5pm Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (Dirt) 1,400m

Winner AF Nashrah, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer)

5.30pm Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner Mutaqadim, Riccardo Iacopini, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami.

6pm Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner Hameem, Jose Santiago, Abdallah Al Hammadi.

6.30pm Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner AF Almomayaz, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe.

7pm Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,800m

Winner Dalil Al Carrere, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash.

7.30pm Handicap (TB) Dh70,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner Lahmoom, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer.

8pm Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner Jayide Al Boraq, Bernardo Pinheiro, Khalifa Al Neyadi.

Whiile you're here
While you're here
The specs

Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

Power: 640hp

Torque: 760nm

On sale: 2026

Price: Not announced yet

Fixtures

Friday Leganes v Alaves, 10.15pm; Valencia v Las Palmas, 12.15am

Saturday Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad, 8.15pm; Girona v Atletico Madrid, 10.15pm; Sevilla v Espanyol, 12.15am

Sunday Athletic Bilbao v Getafe, 8.15am; Barcelona v Real Betis, 10.15pm; Deportivo v Real Madrid, 12.15am

Monday Levante v Villarreal, 10.15pm; Malaga v Eibar, midnight

The National's picks

4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah
5.10pm: Continous
5.45pm: Raging Torrent
6.20pm: West Acre
7pm: Flood Zone
7.40pm: Straight No Chaser
8.15pm: Romantic Warrior
8.50pm: Calandogan
9.30pm: Forever Young

While you're here
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
While you're here
While you're here
Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
Four-day collections of TOH

Day             Indian Rs (Dh)        

Thursday    500.75 million (25.23m)

Friday         280.25m (14.12m)

Saturday     220.75m (11.21m)

Sunday       170.25m (8.58m)

Total            1.19bn (59.15m)

(Figures in millions, approximate)

Nick's journey in numbers

Countries so far: 85

Flights: 149

Steps: 3.78 million

Calories: 220,000

Floors climbed: 2,000

Donations: GPB37,300

Prostate checks: 5

Blisters: 15

Bumps on the head: 2

Dog bites: 1

Tuesday's fixtures
Group A
Kyrgyzstan v Qatar, 5.45pm
Iran v Uzbekistan, 8pm
N Korea v UAE, 10.15pm

Torbal Rayeh Wa Jayeh
Starring: Ali El Ghoureir, Khalil El Roumeithy, Mostafa Abo Seria
Stars: 3

The specs

Price: From Dh529,000

Engine: 5-litre V8

Transmission: Eight-speed auto

Power: 520hp

Torque: 625Nm

Fuel economy, combined: 12.8L/100km

Barbie
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Greta%20Gerwig%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Margot%20Robbie%2C%20Ryan%20Gosling%2C%20Will%20Ferrell%2C%20America%20Ferrera%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
How the bonus system works

The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year.

The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market.

There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500).

All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

Recommended
At a glance

Global events: Much of the UK’s economic woes were blamed on “increased global uncertainty”, which can be interpreted as the economic impact of the Ukraine war and the uncertainty over Donald Trump’s tariffs.

 

Growth forecasts: Cut for 2025 from 2 per cent to 1 per cent. The OBR watchdog also estimated inflation will average 3.2 per cent this year

 

Welfare: Universal credit health element cut by 50 per cent and frozen for new claimants, building on cuts to the disability and incapacity bill set out earlier this month

 

Spending cuts: Overall day-to day-spending across government cut by £6.1bn in 2029-30 

 

Tax evasion: Steps to crack down on tax evasion to raise “£6.5bn per year” for the public purse

 

Defence: New high-tech weaponry, upgrading HM Naval Base in Portsmouth

 

Housing: Housebuilding to reach its highest in 40 years, with planning reforms helping generate an extra £3.4bn for public finances

The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

Result

Crystal Palace 0 Manchester City 2

Man City: Jesus (39), David Silva (41)

The specs

Engine: 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8

Transmission: nine-speed automatic

Power: 630bhp

Torque: 900Nm

Price: Dh810,000

Sly%20Cooper%20and%20the%20Thievius%20Raccoonus
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sucker%20Punch%20Productions%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sony%20Computer%20Entertainment%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsole%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PlayStation%202%20to%205%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
While you're here
Updated: July 02, 2025, 3:47 AM`
Real MadridFifa Club World Cup 2025Kylian MbappeBorussia Dortmund
Read next...
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Round of 16 - Manchester City v Al Hilal - Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida, U. S. - June 30, 2025 Al Hilal's Kalidou Koulibaly celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS / Lee Smith

Is Al Hilal’s landmark win over City the moment Saudi football arrived?

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Flamengo. Reuters

Kane's double helps Bayern set up quarter-final against PSG