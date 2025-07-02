Xabi Alonso upbeat over Kylian Mbappe's fitness as Real Madrid set up Dortmund Club World Cup showdown

Xabi Alonso said Kylian Mbappe is edging closer to full fitness after the France star made his long-awaited Fifa Club World Cup debut during Real Madrid’s hard-fought 1-0 win over Juventus on Tuesday.

Mbappe came off the bench in the second half at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey following a bout of gastroenteritis that ruled him out of the group stage. But the 2022 World Cup winner’s cameo was enough to lift spirits in the Madrid camp as they prepare for a mouthwatering quarter-final clash with Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

“I think day by day he will get better, and by the time of the quarters, he should be in much better shape,” said Alonso. “We’ll keep checking in with him every day.”

With Mbappe still short of full fitness, Gonzalo Garcia continued to stake his claim as the breakout star of the tournament. The 21-year-old forward scored the only goal of the game – his third of the competition – to send the 15-time European champions through to the last eight.

“He’s growing with every game,” said Alonso. “His movement, his confidence – he’s playing with no fear. That’s exactly what we need.”

Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde also earned plaudits for his tireless display in midfield, with Alonso calling the Uruguayan “a complete player”.

“He’s everywhere on the pitch. Technically gifted, tactically intelligent, and he leads by example. He lifts the entire team.”

Alonso’s tactical tinkering also made an impact, with Vinicius Jr moved back to his favoured left-wing position in the second half after a quiet start.

“We saw that giving him width allowed him to attack better from outside in,” the Madrid coach explained. “That’s where he can be devastating.”

Defensively, Real Madrid looked composed and disciplined, limiting a Juventus side brimming with experience to very few clear chances.

“Our structure was good,” Alonso said. “We’ve only conceded two goals in four matches so far – that’s a credit to the whole team’s work off the ball.”

Madrid will now turn their attention to Dortmund, who secured their Club World Cup quarter-final spot with a 2-1 victory over Monterrey in Atlanta.

Serhou Guirassy struck twice in the opening 24 minutes to give the Bundesliga side control, and despite a spirited second-half rally from the Mexican outfit, the Germans held firm.

“It was difficult. They're a good team with experienced players,” said Guirassy, named player of the match. “We had a very good first half. Second half was a bit harder, but the mindset was tough and we won, so we're all happy tonight.”

The only blemish on Dortmund’s night came in the form of a suspension for teenager Jobe Bellingham, who picked up a booking that rules him out of a potential family reunion against older brother Jude.

“Of course it’s a shame,” Guirassy added. “But we have depth, and we’ll be ready for Madrid.”

A tantalising tie awaits in New Jersey, with Alonso’s side growing stronger – and possibly welcoming a fully fit Mbappe just in time.

RESULTS 5pm Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner AF Nashrah, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Mutaqadim, Riccardo Iacopini, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 6pm Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Hameem, Jose Santiago, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 6.30pm Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,600m Winner AF Almomayaz, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7pm Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,800m Winner Dalil Al Carrere, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash. 7.30pm Handicap (TB) Dh70,000 (D) 1,000m Winner Lahmoom, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8pm Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,000m Winner Jayide Al Boraq, Bernardo Pinheiro, Khalifa Al Neyadi.

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp Torque: 760nm On sale: 2026 Price: Not announced yet

Fixtures Friday Leganes v Alaves, 10.15pm; Valencia v Las Palmas, 12.15am Saturday Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad, 8.15pm; Girona v Atletico Madrid, 10.15pm; Sevilla v Espanyol, 12.15am Sunday Athletic Bilbao v Getafe, 8.15am; Barcelona v Real Betis, 10.15pm; Deportivo v Real Madrid, 12.15am Monday Levante v Villarreal, 10.15pm; Malaga v Eibar, midnight

The National's picks 4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah

5.10pm: Continous

5.45pm: Raging Torrent

6.20pm: West Acre

7pm: Flood Zone

7.40pm: Straight No Chaser

8.15pm: Romantic Warrior

8.50pm: Calandogan

9.30pm: Forever Young

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Four-day collections of TOH Day Indian Rs (Dh) Thursday 500.75 million (25.23m) Friday 280.25m (14.12m) Saturday 220.75m (11.21m) Sunday 170.25m (8.58m) Total 1.19bn (59.15m) (Figures in millions, approximate)

Nick's journey in numbers Countries so far: 85 Flights: 149 Steps: 3.78 million Calories: 220,000 Floors climbed: 2,000 Donations: GPB37,300 Prostate checks: 5 Blisters: 15 Bumps on the head: 2 Dog bites: 1

Tuesday's fixtures Group A Kyrgyzstan v Qatar, 5.45pm Iran v Uzbekistan, 8pm N Korea v UAE, 10.15pm

Torbal Rayeh Wa Jayeh

Starring: Ali El Ghoureir, Khalil El Roumeithy, Mostafa Abo Seria

Stars: 3

The specs Price: From Dh529,000 Engine: 5-litre V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 520hp Torque: 625Nm Fuel economy, combined: 12.8L/100km

Barbie %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Greta%20Gerwig%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Margot%20Robbie%2C%20Ryan%20Gosling%2C%20Will%20Ferrell%2C%20America%20Ferrera%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

At a glance Global events: Much of the UK’s economic woes were blamed on “increased global uncertainty”, which can be interpreted as the economic impact of the Ukraine war and the uncertainty over Donald Trump’s tariffs. Growth forecasts: Cut for 2025 from 2 per cent to 1 per cent. The OBR watchdog also estimated inflation will average 3.2 per cent this year Welfare: Universal credit health element cut by 50 per cent and frozen for new claimants, building on cuts to the disability and incapacity bill set out earlier this month Spending cuts: Overall day-to day-spending across government cut by £6.1bn in 2029-30 Tax evasion: Steps to crack down on tax evasion to raise “£6.5bn per year” for the public purse Defence: New high-tech weaponry, upgrading HM Naval Base in Portsmouth Housing: Housebuilding to reach its highest in 40 years, with planning reforms helping generate an extra £3.4bn for public finances

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Result Crystal Palace 0 Manchester City 2 Man City: Jesus (39), David Silva (41)

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 630bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh810,000