Xabi Alonso upbeat over Kylian Mbappe's fitness as Real Madrid set up Dortmund Club World Cup showdown

Xabi Alonso said Kylian Mbappe is edging closer to full fitness after the France star made his long-awaited Fifa Club World Cup debut during Real Madrid’s hard-fought 1-0 win over Juventus on Tuesday.
Mbappe came off the bench in the second half at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey following a bout of gastroenteritis that ruled him out of the group stage. But the 2022 World Cup winner’s cameo was enough to lift spirits in the Madrid camp as they prepare for a mouthwatering quarter-final clash with Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.
“I think day by day he will get better, and by the time of the quarters, he should be in much better shape,” said Alonso. “We’ll keep checking in with him every day.”
With Mbappe still short of full fitness, Gonzalo Garcia continued to stake his claim as the breakout star of the tournament. The 21-year-old forward scored the only goal of the game – his third of the competition – to send the 15-time European champions through to the last eight.
“He’s growing with every game,” said Alonso. “His movement, his confidence – he’s playing with no fear. That’s exactly what we need.”
Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde also earned plaudits for his tireless display in midfield, with Alonso calling the Uruguayan “a complete player”.
“He’s everywhere on the pitch. Technically gifted, tactically intelligent, and he leads by example. He lifts the entire team.”
Alonso’s tactical tinkering also made an impact, with Vinicius Jr moved back to his favoured left-wing position in the second half after a quiet start.
“We saw that giving him width allowed him to attack better from outside in,” the Madrid coach explained. “That’s where he can be devastating.”
Defensively, Real Madrid looked composed and disciplined, limiting a Juventus side brimming with experience to very few clear chances.
“Our structure was good,” Alonso said. “We’ve only conceded two goals in four matches so far – that’s a credit to the whole team’s work off the ball.”
Madrid will now turn their attention to Dortmund, who secured their Club World Cup quarter-final spot with a 2-1 victory over Monterrey in Atlanta.
Serhou Guirassy struck twice in the opening 24 minutes to give the Bundesliga side control, and despite a spirited second-half rally from the Mexican outfit, the Germans held firm.
“It was difficult. They're a good team with experienced players,” said Guirassy, named player of the match. “We had a very good first half. Second half was a bit harder, but the mindset was tough and we won, so we're all happy tonight.”
The only blemish on Dortmund’s night came in the form of a suspension for teenager Jobe Bellingham, who picked up a booking that rules him out of a potential family reunion against older brother Jude.
“Of course it’s a shame,” Guirassy added. “But we have depth, and we’ll be ready for Madrid.”
A tantalising tie awaits in New Jersey, with Alonso’s side growing stronger – and possibly welcoming a fully fit Mbappe just in time.
