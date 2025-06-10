Palestine prepare for vital Oman clash and hope a little Jordanian World Cup magic rubs off on them

The spectacular drone show that filled the skies above Amman last Thursday evening with messages of love and support for the Jordan national team may have gone, but the excitement of qualifying for a first World Cup still lingers on in this ancient city.

Almost all of the billboards – digital and analogue – that frame the winding roads, display images of the team, messages of congratulations from the king or the star player Musa Al Taamari as well as Ali Olwan, the hat-trick hero from that 3-0 win over Oman that sealed the deal in Muscat.

On Sunday evening in a busy shisha bar, just a long goal kick from the old Roman theatre, locals were watching Portugal beat Spain on penalties in the final of the Uefa Nations League, but among the smoke there was talk of how Jordan will do next summer in North America. For the fans, the habit of drinking lots of coffee and staying up to watch games past midnight will be a useful one in 2026.

The team are also preparing – starting against Iraq on Tuesday evening. A week ago, it promised to be a tense, tight and potentially traumatic winner-takes-all affair, but now it is going to be more of a celebration following Jordan's win over Oman and Iraq's defeat to South Korea.

Instead, the big match in Asia, the only one of any real meaning left in the third round of qualification, will kick off at exactly the same time just a few kilometres away.

Suddenly, Palestine against Oman is the game to watch. A win for the 'home' team at the King Abdullah II Stadium – and it should feel like a home game as it is in the east of the city and near the biggest of the Palestinian refugee camps – would keep the most amazing football dream alive and send “the Fedayoon” into the fourth round of 2026 World Cup qualifying, where six teams will compete for two more direct spots.

In short, Palestine need the same result against Oman that Jordan managed.

“Jordan are an Arab national team and we are very proud of them,” Palestine coach Ihab Abujazar told The National.

“It is a big success for them, they are a strong team. They played well against Oman and now it is our turn. It is obviously an important match for us. We hope to translate all that we have been doing on to the pitch and win to get to the fourth round and bring happiness to the Palestinian people all over the world.”

If Palestine can follow Jordan's example on the pitch, then they will be able to experience some of the same excitement off of it.

“The feeling here has been great for the past few days, especially as it was a little unexpected as most thought it would go down to the final game,” Palestine fan and Amman resident Omar Yousef told The National.

“I hope it inspires Palestine but the team doesn't need it, we have been close to going out of qualification a few times but when we needed to, we got a .result.”

The latest was last week's gritty 2-0 win away in Kuwait, one that showed how far the team has come.

Last year, Palestine finished second behind Australia in the second stage to join the last 18 in the third round where there have been two draws with the mighty South Korea.

There is now a chance to move to within genuine touching distance of a World Cup. Considering the continuing devastation at home and playing all games away, just to get that close would be an achievement at least as impressive as Jordan's direct entry.

“We were so happy to be here and have a chance to play against teams like South Korea and their big stars but we showed that we can match them and that we deserve to be here.” said Yousef.

“Now we want more. If we can draw with South Korea in Korea then we can beat Oman in Amman, and then who knows?”

A second night of World Cup celebration in Amman in the space of five days would be unprecedented in the city's long history.

“The mood here has been a little happier and brighter since Jordan qualified,” added Yousef. “That spirit is making us dream.”

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Belong%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Michael%20Askew%20and%20Matthew%20Gaziano%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Technology%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%243.5%20million%20from%20crowd%20funding%20and%20angel%20investors%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2012%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

French Touch Carla Bruni (Verve)

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

Disclaimer Director: Alfonso Cuaron Stars: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Lesley Manville Rating: 4/5

The Sand Castle Director: Matty Brown Stars: Nadine Labaki, Ziad Bakri, Zain Al Rafeea, Riman Al Rafeea Rating: 2.5/5

The%20Beekeeper %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDavid%20Ayer%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJason%20Statham%2C%20Josh%20Hutcherson%2C%20Emmy%20Raver-Lampman%2C%20Minnie%20Driver%2C%20Jeremy%20Irons%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

EXPATS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Lulu%20Wang%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nicole%20Kidman%2C%20Sarayu%20Blue%2C%20Ji-young%20Yoo%2C%20Brian%20Tee%2C%20Jack%20Huston%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

Power: 620hp from 5,750-7,500rpm

Torque: 760Nm from 3,000-5,750rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed dual-clutch auto

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh1.05 million ($286,000)

Avatar%20(2009) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJames%20Cameron%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESam%20Worthington%2C%20Zoe%20Saldana%2C%20Sigourney%20Weaver%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Saudi National Day Why the UAE has many reasons to celebrate its closest friend and ally