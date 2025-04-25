Pyramids goalkeeper Ahmed El Shenawy remonstrates with teammates during the 0-0 draw with Orlando Pirates in their CAF Champions League semi-final first leg. Reuters
Pyramids goalkeeper Ahmed El Shenawy remonstrates with teammates during the 0-0 draw with Orlando Pirates in their CAF Champions League semi-final first leg. Reuters

Sport

Football

CAF Champions League: Serial winners Al Ahly and upstarts Pyramids look to make home advantage count

Egyptian sides welcome South African opposition on Friday after semi-final first legs both ended goalless

Andy Mitten
Andy Mitten

April 25, 2025