Bayern Munich v Inter Milan: Inzaghi's side dare to dream of treble as Bayern face injury crisis

Inter Milan are on a mission to repeat their treble success of 2010 when they travel to take on Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Uefa Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday. The Nerazzurri are four points clear at the top of Serie A following Saturday's 2-2 draw against Parma – although they did let slip a two-goal advantage. They also have a Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against city rivals AC Milan to navigate later this month as Simone Inzaghi's side look to emulate Jose Mourinho's historic triumph 15 years ago. Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez has been the most bullish about <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/inter-milan" target="_blank">Inter's</a> chances, the captain saying that he believes the Italians can pull off another treble. "It's almost like we don't want to say it but yes," Martinez said last month after a 2-0 win at Atalanta. "It will be difficult but we'll go for it because we want to win every match we play." Inter are the most recent Italian team to win the Champions League and were unfortunate to lose the 2023 final to Manchester City. The clashes with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bayern-munich/" target="_blank">Bayern</a> are the key fixtures in Inter's packed April after a relatively straightforward run to the quarters in which coach Inzaghi often rotated his line-ups, with the Serie A title defence his priority in the early months of the season. Inter have conceded only two goals in 10 games in this season's Champions League, but have been far more fallible at the back than last term. An inability to close out matches has characterised a large number of Inter's performances this term, and their Serie A tally of 30 goals conceded is already eight more than in their charge to last season's Scudetto. Assistant coach Massimiliano Farris said after Saturday's draw that Inter "couldn't find the mental or physical energy to contain" Parma after going two ahead, a worrying statement before a trip to face Harry Kane and company in Bavaria. Luckily for Inter, Italy defender Alessandro Bastoni looks likely to be fit after being seen with an ice pack on his left knee at Parma, but the continued absence of Denzel Dumfries at right wing-back is a problem with Bayern's power on the flanks. Inter's chances are helped by a Bayern injury crisis which has come just as Vincent Kompany's team close in on reclaiming the Bundesliga, with an eye on the Champions League final which is being staged at their Allianz Arena home. Germany star Jamal Musiala is the latest Bayern player to be ruled out of the tie with a hamstring tear which looks to have ended his season. Musiala joins defenders Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano and Hiroki Ito in likely being on the sidelines until the end of the current campaign, while goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer, winger Kingsley Coman and midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic have unclear timelines for their returns from injury. Bayern have only two centre-backs available: Kim Min-jae, who has been nursing an Achilles injury, and Eric Dier. Bayern veteran Thomas Muller, who on Saturday announced he is leaving the club at the end of the season despite wanting to stay, said he was focused on reaching the Champions League in his last weeks at the club. In the midst of another stellar season, striker <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/harry-kane/" target="_blank">Harry Kane</a> has also made clear his designs on the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/31/harry-kane-continues-to-set-records-but-an-elusive-first-trophy-is-the-main-goal/" target="_blank">biggest team trophy of all</a>. Kane comes into Tuesday's game fit and in fine form, particularly in Europe. He was Bayern's best player in their last-16 tie against Bayer Leverkusen, scoring three goals and laying on an assist while constantly menacing defenders with his physicality. Only Barcelona's Raphinha, with 11, has more than Kane's 10 goals in the Champions League this season. Speaking after scoring in Bayern's 3-1 win at Augsburg on Friday, Kane said Bayern's injury woes could galvanise the side and that Kompany had anticipated such a crisis. "From the first day the manager came in, he spoke about needing the squad and using everyone. We have a really big week coming up, so rotation will be key," Kane said. "Some players will have to play every minute, some players will have to make an impact off the bench, and we just have to keep focused on what we can do. "We're in a good place, we have good momentum, and we need to take that into the game on Tuesday."